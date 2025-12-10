4 Hornets Players Who Could Be On The Trade Block This Month

Almost 30 games into the 2025-26 regular season, the Charlotte Hornets remain one of the most underwhelming teams in the NBA. Despite their depth of talent, featuring star-caliber players such as LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, the Hornets are 12th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 7-17 record.

Given that it is unlikely for the Hornets to rise through the ranks of the East, primarily due to their poor displays on both ends of the floor, there is evidence to suggest that the Hornets may choose an alternate route to improve.

A recent report by The Consensus stated that the Hornets may commit to a rebuild. The report noted, “The Hornets are committed to building through the draft and had a strong 2025 NBA Draft haul with Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, Sion James, and Ryan Kalkenbrenner, all of whom have contributed meaningfully this season.”

It is worth considering that the Hornets may choose to shop some of their veterans at this stage. With the notion of a rebuild on the horizon, we look at four players who could be on the trade block this month.

Grant Williams

Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams could be among the first people to be traded. He positioned himself as a reliable player in the rotation during his brief tenure with the team. Unfortunately, Williams has been sidelined for an extended period due to an ACL injury, leading to his being perceived as a negative asset.

Before his injury last season, he was averaging 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game, while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Although he only appeared in 16 games, his experience enabled him to make an impact.

According to the report, teams have expressed an interest in acquiring Grant Williams. As a reliable two-way player with floor-spacing upside, it is understandable why teams may see merit in acquiring him.

Collin Sexton

Another player who may find himself on the trade block this month is Collin Sexton. Although he has embraced a bench role with the Hornets, Sexton has found a way to make an impact.

With averages of 15.5 points, 4.2 assists, and 0.7 steals per game on 48.9% shooting from the field and 36.6% from three-point range, the Hornets guard has been impressive on both sides of the ball.

Sexton found himself in a completely new environment after being traded to Charlotte in the offseason. Known for his toughness and competitiveness, the 26-year-old doesn’t necessarily find himself in the ideal setting with the Hornets.

Given what he is capable of, Sexton may garner some interest from more competitive teams. As an elite backup point guard and reliable point-of-attack defender, teams around the league in need of a backcourt upgrade could benefit from acquiring him.

Miles Bridges

In adherence with the report shared by The Consensus, should the Hornets choose to embrace a rebuild, Miles Bridges could be among the list of players to be made available in trade conversations.

Bridges has been a key member of the Hornets’ core over the past few years. Although his performances have been impressive, his off-court controversies have had a sizable impact on his reputation.

Bridges currently has two years left on his contract. Considering that he is owed $25 million this season, he could be an interesting trade chip for Charlotte.

The forward has already proven to be a valuable rotation piece. While he isn’t necessarily a star-caliber player, his averages of 21.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game on 42.5% shooting from the field this season suggest that he could be a significant contributor on any roster.

With Charlotte shifting its focus towards its younger players, Bridges may garner interest from many teams around the league. As an athletic forward with the ability to create his own shot, he may field a sizable return for the Hornets.

LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball has been one of the most frequently mentioned players in trade chatter this season. Although the star guard was confident about his position as the franchise cornerstone, it would appear that things are beginning to change after a rough start to the season.

Ball has found himself linked with several teams since the offseason. Despite averages of 19.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game on 38.6% shooting from the field, he isn’t viewed as a reliable asset.

Although Ball remains an elite talent, especially when considering his knack for scoring and playmaking, the 24-year-old has also earned a lot of criticism for his poor decision-making skills and his recurring unavailability due to injury.

While he remains one of the Hornets’ focal points, it is evident that the team hasn’t enjoyed much success with him at the helm. Considering his contract is worth $37.9 million this season with four years left, Charlotte would be best served by facilitating a trade.

The Hornets Have The Pieces For A Rebuild

Although the Charlotte Hornets remain outside the Play-In picture, the team boasts some talented pieces. With this year’s draft picks performing at a high level, featuring Kon Knueppel‘s rise as a potential ROTY candidate, the Hornets seem to have the right pieces to structure a rebuild.

By facilitating trades for the players mentioned above, Charlotte could either look to bring in young talent to strengthen their core or acquire draft capital. With the opportunity to trade their way up the draft ladder, too, the Hornets have a variety of options available to them should they commit to a rebuild.