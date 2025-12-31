Every NBA Team’s New Year’s Perfect Trade Target

New Year’s in the NBA always feels like the point where the pretending stops. Front offices look at the standings, look at their contracts, and start acting like February is tomorrow. And it kind of is, the NBA trade deadline is February 5 at 3 p.m. ET, so every team is basically playing the same game right now: buy, sell, or get left behind.

You can see the market forming from the loudest rumors already. The Dallas Mavericks keep getting pulled into Anthony Davis chatter, with multiple reports tying the Atlanta Hawks to a real push for him, while his season line sits at 20.5 points and 10.9 rebounds on 52.1% from the field.

At the same time, ESPN reported that Giannis Antetokounmpo and his agent have started conversations with the Milwaukee Bucks about his future, and that kind of headline is the one that makes half the league start daydreaming. And then you’ve got the Atlanta Hawks angle on the other side too, with ESPN’s Tim MacMahon saying the team looks like it’s “looking for the exit ramp” with Trae Young, who’s at 19.3 points and 8.9 assists this season.

That’s the whole point of this article. When the biggest names start generating smoke, every team’s needs get exposed, and suddenly the entire league has a “perfect target” sitting out there. So we’re going team by team, one realistic New Year trade target for all 30 squads, the guy who actually fits their roster, their direction, and the kind of deal they can realistically pull off.

Atlanta Hawks – Anthony Davis

Hawks Receive: Anthony Davis

Mavericks Receive: Kristaps Porzingis, Zaccharie Risacher, Asa Newell, 2026 first-round pick (SAS swap)

If the Atlanta Hawks are going to stop living in the middle, this is the kind of swing that actually changes their identity. Anthony Davis isn’t just another “upgrade,” he’s a franchise-level cheat code on both ends. He’s averaging 20.5 points and 10.9 rebounds on 52.1% from the field this season, and even when he’s not in full superhero mode, his presence changes what teams are willing to do in the paint.

The fit starts with Trae Young. Young’s at 19.3 points and 8.9 assists, and the entire Hawks offense still revolves around his pull-up gravity and live-dribble passing. The problem has always been the ceiling of that formula when the playoffs slow everything down and the Hawks can’t consistently get stops.

Davis fixes both issues in one move. Offensively, he’s the perfect short-roll monster and lob threat. If teams blitz Trae, Davis becomes the pressure point at the nail, catching and either finishing, hitting shooters, or swinging into a second action before the defense resets. If teams play drop, Trae gets cleaner floaters and pull-ups because Davis’ screen threat forces the big to step higher than they want. If teams switch, Davis eats mismatches and forces help, which is where Trae’s best reads live.

Defensively, this is where the “perfect target” part becomes obvious. The Hawks have been stuck in the cycle of trying to outscore mistakes, because the backline hasn’t scared anyone. Davis brings instant rim protection, elite weak-side rotations, and the ability to cover for aggressive perimeter defenders. Quin Snyder can finally crank up the pressure, switch more selectively, and trust that one blown assignment doesn’t automatically turn into a layup line. That matters over an 82-game season, but it matters even more in the postseason, when every possession gets hunted.

The outgoing package is heavy, and it should be. Kristaps Porzingis gives the Mavericks a real offensive big, plus the kind of spacing that fits a Cooper Flagg-led attack, while Zaccharie Risacher and Asa Newell add young upside and flexibility. The 2026 first-round pick with San Antonio Spurs swap rights gives the Mavericks a real asset swing, not just filler. But that’s the cost of getting a superstar who actually fixes your biggest weaknesses instead of just adding style points.

If the Hawks are serious about changing the conversation around this core, Davis is the type of move that makes too much sense. This is the pivot from “talented” to “dangerous.”

Boston Celtics – Ja Morant

Celtics Receive: Ja Morant

Grizzlies Receive: Derrick White, Sam Hauser, Jordan Walsh, 2027 first-round pick

This is the type of “dream target” swing that only makes sense for a team that already has everything… except the one thing that breaks playoff defenses when the motion offense gets ugly. The Boston Celtics sit at 20-12, third in the East, and they’ve mostly looked like a contender that knows exactly who it is.

But the postseason always turns into half-court wrestling, and there’s a real argument the Celtics still don’t have that relentless downhill guard who can warp a series by living at the rim and forcing rotations every single possession.

That’s why Ja Morant is the fantasy. Even in a down efficiency season, he’s at 19.2 points, 7.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 40.2% from the field, plus he’s oddly automatic at the line at 90.7%. His three-ball has been rough, 21.6% this season, but the last five games show the ceiling is still very real: 22.2 points and 6.8 assists.

Put that pressure next to Boston’s spacing and it gets unfair fast. Morant collapsing the paint, kicking to shooters, and turning every switch into a scramble is basically the Celtics’ offense on easy mode. And if you’re imagining him in late-game actions with the Celtics’ shot-makers on the wings, yeah, that’s the kind of combo that can change everything.

The “why would this even happen” part is the mess. Morant’s name is floating because the Grizzlies situation has gotten loud, not subtle. He already served a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team after a clash with the coaching staff, which multiple reports tied to tension following a loss and frustration boiling over.

On top of that, Jake Fischer recently noted Morant as one of the guards being monitored around the league in case he becomes available. That’s not confirmation, but it’s enough smoke to justify a Celtics front office at least asking the question.

For the Celtics, the outgoing package hurts, Derrick White is a winning monster, but that’s the point. You don’t get Morant without paying real value. If the Celtics think they’re one gear short of a title run, this is the kind of bold move that turns them from “best team on paper” into “good luck surviving four rounds.”

Brooklyn Nets – Trae Young

Nets Receive: Trae Young, 2026 first-round pick (MIL swap rights), 2031 first-round pick

Hawks Receive: Michael Porter Jr., Cam Thomas

This is the kind of move that screams “New Year reset” for the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets are 10-20 right now, basically living in the lottery, and you can feel the franchise still searching for one thing more than anything else, a real offensive engine who can organize the chaos and make everybody’s job easier.

Trae Young is exactly that kind of target. He’s averaging 19.3 points and 8.9 assists on 41.5% from the field this season, and even with the scoring being lower than his peak years, the playmaking is still elite.

The rumors are what make this feel even remotely possible. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon straight up said the Hawks look like they’re “looking for the exit ramp” with Trae, and the big tell is that Atlanta didn’t make a real push to extend him. When you let that situation sit, you invite the league to start dialing.

That’s the opening the Nets would be waiting for, because Trae is the type of name that instantly changes the direction of a rebuild. Not “we have nice young guys,” more like “we have a star, now let’s build a team.”

Fit-wise, it’s easy. Jordi Fernández has the Nets playing harder and defending better, but the offense still needs structure and easy looks. Trae gives them that every night with high-volume pick-and-roll creation, live-dribble passing, and the kind of gravity that forces rotations. And honestly, that’s what makes the outgoing package make sense, even if it looks painful on paper.

Michael Porter Jr. has been a monster this season, 25.8 points and 7.4 rebounds on 49.4% from the field, and Cam Thomas is still a walking bucket at 21.4 points on 42.1% from the field. But neither one is the guy who bends the entire defense and makes everyone else better. Trae is.

If the Nets want a dream target that actually matches their reality, a true lead guard who can become the face of the franchise and unlock the rest of the roster, this is it. This is the kind of swing that finally gives them an identity, not just a rebuild.

Charlotte Hornets – Lauri Markkanen

Hornets Receive: Lauri Markkanen

Jazz Receive: Miles Bridges, Josh Green, 2027 first-round pick (via MIA), 2028 first-round pick

If the Charlotte Hornets want a real New Year pivot, not another “let’s see what we are” month, Lauri Markkanen is the cleanest dream target on the board. This team is 11-21 right now, stuck in that annoying spot where the losses pile up but the roster still has enough talent to convince you a run is coming. The fastest way out of that purgatory is adding a legit All-Star level scoring forward who also fixes spacing without hijacking possessions.

Markkanen is exactly that. He’s averaging 27.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 47.3% from the field this season, basically playing like a walking matchup problem every night. The fit with the Hornets is nasty because his offense scales. He can be a featured scorer, but he can also be your elite off-ball terror who turns pick-and-pop into a cheat code. With the Hornets’ ball-handlers drawing attention, Markkanen becomes the guy defenses can’t help off, and the moment they do, it’s a clean three or a straight-line drive against a rotating big. That’s how you go from “pretty offense” to “you’re in rotation hell.”

The other thing is timeline. Markkanen isn’t a rental, he’s locked into a massive extension, four years and $195.8 million, so this isn’t some short-term gamble. It’s a commitment to building an actual core with a real second star. And for the Hornets, that’s the point. You don’t keep waiting for everything to magically align. You go get the guy who makes your spacing real, your size real, and your nightly scoring floor real.

Now, the rumor angle is why this is even a conversation. Jake Fischer has said he doesn’t expect Markkanen to be available, and reporting around the league keeps framing the Jazz as reluctant sellers. But that’s also why the price here makes sense: Bridges and Green give the Jazz immediate rotation value, and two firsts is the kind of draft capital that can actually pry open a “we don’t want to move him” stance.

For the Hornets, this is the swing that finally makes the rebuild feel like it has a direction. Markkanen isn’t just a target. He’s the shortcut.

Chicago Bulls – Zion Williamson

Bulls Receive: Zion Williamson

Pelicans Receive: Nikola Vucevic, Patrick Williams, 2026 first-round pick (via POR), 2027 first-round pick, 2029 second-round pick, 2030 second-round pick

This is exactly the kind of swing the Chicago Bulls should be thinking about if they’re tired of being stuck in the mushy middle. The Bulls are 15-17, and that’s the worst spot in the league: not bad enough to cleanly tank, not good enough to scare anyone in April.

Zion Williamson is the rare target who can actually change the entire tone of a franchise in one move, because he’s still a walking paint collapse when he’s on the floor.

Zion is averaging 22.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 54.8% from the field this season. That matters for the Bulls because they’ve been living off streaky perimeter creation and hoping the math works out.

Zion gives them a guaranteed advantage every night: pressure at the rim. He forces help, he forces rotations, and he forces teams to make a choice they hate, either load up in the paint and give up threes, or stay home and watch him bully his way to layups and free throws.

And the reason you can even talk yourself into this is the noise around the pelicans. Zion’s name keeps showing up in trade-rumor cycles as the season grinds on, with multiple outlets framing him as a possible “big move” candidate if the Pelicans decide they need a reset. Whether you buy the idea or not, the vibe is obvious: people around the league keep wondering if the Pelicans will eventually choose a different direction.

From the Bulls side, this package makes sense because it gives the Pelicans real “start the next chapter” value. Vucevic is a plug-and-play big, Patrick Williams is still young enough to sell upside, and the picks are what make the conversation real.

The Bulls would be paying a premium because Zion is a premium bet. It’s a health gamble, and everyone knows it. But it’s also the kind of gamble that can flip your ceiling overnight, because there aren’t many players alive who can turn regular-season offense into playoff-level rim pressure like this.

If the Bulls want a New Year’s move that actually means something, Zion is the one.

Cleveland Cavaliers – Deni Avdija

Cavaliers Receive: Deni Avdija

Trail Blazers Receive: Jarrett Allen, 2028 first-round pick (swap rights), 2030 first-round pick (swap rights)

This is a “fit over fame” target, and honestly, that’s why I love it for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs are 18-16, and the roster is good, but you can still feel the same recurring problem: they need more size, more playmaking on the wing, and more two-way juice that doesn’t disappear when teams load up on the guards.

Deni Avdija has basically turned into the exact archetype every contender spends February hunting. Avdija is averaging 25.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists on 46.9% from the field, and this isn’t empty calories either.

He’s piling up big nights while doing real “connect-the-offense” stuff, and he just put up 27 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds in a win over the Mavericks. That’s not a random heater. That’s a player who can handle, pass, attack closeouts, and survive defensively, the exact type of wing that becomes priceless in the playoffs.

The reason this deal has legs is simple: Jarrett Allen is the obvious “good player you might actually trade” candidate if the Cavaliers ever decide they need a different kind of look next to Evan Mobley long-term. There’s already been reporting that teams are monitoring Allen’s situation, even if there’s no indication he’s being actively shopped. In this scenario, the Cavaliers cash him in for a bigger perimeter engine, and the swaps are the sweetener that makes the Trail Blazers listen.

For the Cavaliers, Avdija would immediately take pressure off Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland because he can run offense without being a tiny guard. He gives them another attacker teams can’t just switch away. He also raises their defensive versatility because he’s big enough to soak up tough wing matchups without needing constant help. And if you’re thinking about playoff basketball, that’s the point: more options, more answers, fewer “we’re stuck” possessions.

This is the kind of deal that makes the Cavaliers harder to game-plan against, which is the whole goal.

Dallas Mavericks – LaMelo Ball

Mavericks Receive: LaMelo Ball

Hornets Receive: Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford, D’Angelo Russell, Brandon Williams, 2026 first-round pick (swap rights), 2029 first-round pick (via LAL)

The Dallas Mavericks are 12-21, and at some point, you have to admit the current mix isn’t it. They’re living in clutch games, they’re short on reliable creation, and the roster screams, “We need a real long-term lead guard plan.”

LaMelo Ball is the dream target because he’s the rare player who can instantly upgrade your shot creation and your tempo without needing to become a scoring robot every night.

LaMelo is averaging 20.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 8.4 assists on 39.9% from the field this season. The efficiency isn’t pretty, but the pull-up threat and passing are still elite tools, and the big thing is what he’d do for the Mavericks’ ecosystem.

He creates advantages early, he hits shooters in rhythm, and he makes mediocre offense look organized. If you’re building around a young core and you want someone who can run the show, LaMelo fits. Especially with Kyrie Irving coming back, as Ball’s creation could imitate the Doncic-Irving pairing that made the Mavs so successful in 2024.

And yeah, the rumor smoke exists. Trade proposals have already floated the idea of LaMelo ending up with the Mavericks, and that alone tells you how teams around the league see the fit: big guard, big playmaking, big star energy, and a timeline that can actually match a franchise reset. At the same time, there’s reporting that suggests the Hornets may not be eager to move him, which is exactly why the price here is so heavy.

From the Hornets’ perspective, taking back veterans plus two real draft shots, including a 2026 swap, is the kind of package you consider if you’re worried the current build isn’t going anywhere.

For the Mavericks, it’s the opposite: it’s the aggressive bet that a real lead guard is the fastest way to stop bleeding and start building something coherent.

If the Mavs want a headline move that actually changes their direction, LaMelo is that swing.

Denver Nuggets – Andrew Wiggins

Nuggets Receive: Andrew Wiggins

Heat Receive: Cameron Johnson, Peyton Watson, DaRon Holmes II, 2030 first-round pick

The Denver Nuggets don’t need a cute little “tweak.” They need oxygen. The injury situation has been brutal, and the latest nightmare is Nikola Jokic going down with a knee hyperextension that’s expected to sideline him for January. That’s not just “missing a star,” that’s losing the entire identity of the offense for a month, on top of other key guys being banged up.

This is exactly why Andrew Wiggins screams, “New Year perfect trade target.” He’s the kind of plug-and-play wing who can keep your season from spiraling while the real engine heals. This season, Wiggins is at 16.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game, plus he’s hitting 40.7% from three and 48.6% from the field. That’s real production, not empty calories.

Fit-wise, it’s simple: the Nuggets need a two-way guy who can score without needing the ball spoon-fed to him. Wiggins can cut, run the lanes, hit spot-ups, and take the tougher wing matchup so the Nuggets don’t have to burn their entire rotation just trying to survive. And if Jokic is out, you need someone who can create “good enough” offense by attacking mismatches, getting downhill, and forcing defenses to rotate. Wiggins isn’t a primary star, but he’s a high-level stabilizer. That matters when your season is trying to slide off the road.

The Heat side is also clean. Cameron Johnson gives them spacing and size (even if the health piece is a worry right now), Peyton Watson is a real developmental swing, and the 2030 first-rounder is the long-game value the Heat always wants when it retools.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets keep their core vision intact while basically buying survival time. And with the Nuggets sitting at 22-10, this is the kind of “save the seeding now, worry about the ceiling later” move that can keep a contender from turning into a play-in panic story.

Detroit Pistons – Jaren Jackson Jr.

Pistons Receive: Jaren Jackson Jr., Jaylen Wells

Grizzlies Receive: Tobias Harris, Jaden Ivey, Ronald Holland II, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick

The Detroit Pistons have been one of the biggest curveballs of the season, and the record says it loud: 25-8. That’s not “nice little run,” that’s top-of-the-East behavior. Now imagine adding Jaren Jackson Jr. to that mix. That’s the kind of move that flips a great regular season into a terrifying playoff matchup.

Jackson is posting 18.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game on 47.2% from the field, and he’s still one of the scariest defensive bigs alive when the game turns into half-court warfare. And the bigger point here is the noise: rival teams have reportedly been monitoring him, because the Grizzlies’ direction has felt shaky and the league knows that when a team wobbles, the “big swing” names start getting discussed.

From the Pistons’ perspective, this is the cheat code fit. Cade Cunningham already gives them a real engine. Jackson gives them a modern frontcourt monster who can protect the rim, switch in space, and punish teams that try to hide bad defenders. The Pistons don’t just get better, they get harder to gameplan for. In a playoff series, that matters more than almost anything.

For the Grizzlies, it’s a reset package that actually makes sense if they decide they need to reshuffle. They’re hovering around the play-in zone at 15-18, and that’s not where they expected to live. Tobias Harris is salary and stability, Jaden Ivey is a real talent swing, Holland is another upside bet, and two first-round picks give them the ammunition to pivot again if they want.

Would the Grizzlies want to do this? Probably not if they still believe in the current core. But if the season keeps dragging and the internal temperature rises, this is the type of “bold but logical” deal that teams in first place actually chase. The Pistons have a real window right now, and Jaren Jackson Jr. is the kind of player you don’t overthink when you’re trying to win for real.

Golden State Warriors – Giannis Antetokounmpo

Warriors Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks Receive: Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield, 2026 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick, 2030 second-round pick

This is the league-altering one. The Golden State Warriors are 17-16, and you can feel the “we need another gear” energy every time they have a sloppy stretch. That’s why Giannis Antetokounmpo is the dream target. Not the “good fit,” not the “smart move.” The dream target.

Giannis is still Giannis: 28.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists per game, and a ridiculous 64.3% from the field. You drop that next to Steph Curry and the entire math of the NBA changes. Curry bends defenses with gravity, Giannis bends them with violence at the rim. Pick your poison, and either option tastes like a loss.

And the rumor angle is doing a lot of the work here. There’s been reporting that the Warriors would only even consider putting Draymond Green into a deal if it’s for Giannis. That’s basically the front office screaming, “We know the only move that justifies this.”

The Bucks’ side is the dark part. They are 14-19, and while there’s been chatter that they want to be buyers to keep Giannis happy, the standings don’t care about good intentions. If the season keeps going sideways, this becomes the nuclear option: flip one superstar for a pile of pieces, picks, and flexibility. Draymond gives them an instant culture jolt, Jonathan Kuminga gives them a younger upside swing, Buddy Hield adds shooting, and the draft capital gives them routes.

Do I think this is likely? Only if everything gets louder. But as a “perfect trade target” concept, it’s flawless. If the Warriors want to stop living in the middle and actually scare contenders again, Giannis is the move that makes too much sense.

Houston Rockets – James Harden

Rockets Receive: James Harden

Clippers Receive: Fred VanVleet, Dorian Finney-Smith, Aaron Holiday, 2027 first-round pick (BKN swap), 2031 first-round pick

This one is half basketball logic, half poetry, and that’s why it hits. The Houston Rockets are 20-10, but the roster construction has a very real issue: the true point guard problem. Fred VanVleet tearing his ACL nuked the original plan, and that kind of injury forces you into awkward lineup patchwork all season.

Enter James Harden, who is absolutely cooking even on a messy Clippers team. He’s putting up 26.1 points, 7.9 assists, 4.9 rebounds per game, and he’s shooting 43.4% from the field. That’s not “solid veteran production.” That’s All-NBA offense when the game slows down.

Basketball-wise, Harden fixes the exact thing the Rockets lack: half-court control. He gets you organized. He manipulates defenses. He makes the game easier for everyone, especially your young scorers who shouldn’t have to create every single possession from scratch. And if you’re trying to be a real playoff team, you need someone who can run offense when the transition chances disappear.

The outgoing package is built around practicality. VanVleet’s contract becomes the matching tool, Finney-Smith’s ankle situation has been a season-long storyline, and the picks matter, especially with that 2027 being a swap and not a clean first.

But let’s be real: the emotional angle matters too. Harden going back would feel like the basketball universe closing a loop. The Rockets get leadership and elite creation, Harden gets a legit shot at meaningfully competing again, and the franchise gets to walk into the New Year like, “Yeah… we’re not waiting.”

Indiana Pacers – Nic Claxton

Pacers Receive: Nic Claxton

Nets Receive: Obi Toppin, Bennedict Mathurin

The Indiana Pacers are living a nightmare season, and it’s not hard to see why. They’re 6-27, and the Tyrese Haliburton absence has basically erased the entire ceiling. With the season already sunk, the goal shifts from “save this year” to “build the right shape for next year.” That starts with a real center plan.

Nic Claxton is the cleanest answer because he fits modern basketball without needing touches. He’s at 13.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists per game, and he’s finishing at 58.5% from the field. That’s a rim-running, switch-capable, playmaking big who can defend in space. Exactly the kind of guy you want when you’re rebuilding your identity and you don’t want a slow-footed center getting hunted every playoff possession.

The other key piece is the reporting around Bennedict Mathurin. He didn’t get an extension done, and he’s been popping up in rumor circles as a potential trade piece as the money conversation gets expensive. If the Pacers don’t want to pay what his camp wants, turning him into a starting-level center is smart asset management, not a panic move.

And for the Nets, this is classic sell-mode behavior: flip your big for a young wing scorer you can try to re-sign, plus a useful rotation forward in Toppin. There’s already been plenty of league chatter about Brooklyn being active around the deadline and willing to move pieces.

Claxton to the Pacers is the type of move that doesn’t fix everything, but it finally gives them a foundation. Then when Tyrese Haliburton comes back, you’re not just hoping for magic. You’re building something that actually makes sense.

Los Angeles Clippers – LaMelo Ball

Clippers Receive: LaMelo Ball

Hornets Receive: John Collins, Derrick Jones Jr., Cam Christie, 2027 first-round pick (swap rights, OKC holds right to swap), 2031 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick

The Los Angeles Clippers are at that ugly point where the timeline doesn’t even make sense anymore. They’re 11-21, buried in the West, and the biggest problem isn’t just the losses, it’s the lack of a real “next era” plan. If you don’t have a clean path to tanking and you don’t have young blue-chippers developing into stars, you end up doing the same thing every year: patching holes and praying.

That’s why LaMelo Ball is the perfect New Year swing. He’s still only 24, he’s already a real lead guard, and he brings instant identity. This season, he’s averaging 20.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 8.4 assists on 39.9% from the field.

The efficiency can make you cringe, sure, but the upside is obvious: LaMelo creates shots for everyone, pushes tempo, and gives you a nightly engine that can survive when the game slows down.

For the Clippers, it’s also about asset logic. They’ve spent years acting like they’re one move away. Cool. Now make the move that actually resets the franchise without detonating it. LaMelo is the kind of centerpiece you can sell to your fanbase as a real direction, not a “let’s grind out 43 wins” plan. And he fits the modern NBA perfectly, because spacing plus playmaking is the closest thing this league has to a cheat code.

From the Hornets’ side, this is the type of package you consider if you’re tired of living in the lottery cycle and you want to spread risk. John Collins gives them real frontcourt production, Derrick Jones Jr. adds defense and athleticism, and Cam Christie is a young flyer. The three firsts are the headline, especially with that 2027 being a swap situation, because it gives the Hornets multiple shots at landing the next real core piece.

This is the kind of deal that looks wild until you remember what the Clippers are right now: stuck. LaMelo is how you stop being stuck.

Los Angeles Lakers – Trey Murphy III

Lakers Receive: Trey Murphy III

Pelicans Receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht, 2030 first-round pick (swap rights, NOP gets right to swap), 2032 first-round pick

The Los Angeles Lakers are 20-11 and sitting in the thick of the West race, but you can still see the same issue every single night: they need a two-way wing who can shoot, defend, and actually scare teams as a third option.

And yes, Herb Jones is the dream defender, but if you’re talking “perfect trade target,” Trey Murphy III might be the cleaner fit because he gives you offense and defense without the ball-stopping.

Murphy is averaging 20.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 49.5% from the field this season. He’s also hitting 38.4% from three, which is the exact type of volume shooting the Lakers have been begging for when teams load up on the stars. He’s 6’8”, he runs, he defends, he relocates, he’s basically built in a lab for playoff basketball.

And the rumor/market context is real: Murphy’s name keeps coming up as one of the most coveted wings in the league, and there’s been reporting that the Lakers have been hunting defense in New Orleans-type conversations where the asking price for Herb Jones or Murphy stays high.

That’s exactly why the Lakers have to lean into the draft-pick muscle here. If you want the Pelicans to actually pick up the phone, you can’t show up with “nice role players.” You show up with picks and a young player they might like.

For the Pelicans, this deal brings back depth and flexibility. Vanderbilt can defend multiple spots, Vincent is another guard option, and Knecht is a real developmental shooter. Then you add two future firsts, with the 2030 being a swap, and suddenly it’s not just a “give us your best wing” request, it’s a legitimate asset play.

Murphy to the Lakers would be one of those moves that instantly makes them feel harder to beat. Not flashier, not louder, just deadlier. And that’s the whole point.

Memphis Grizzlies – Tyler Herro

Grizzlies Receive: Tyler Herro

Heat Receive: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Ty Jerome, GG Jackson, 2027 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick (via ORL)

The Memphis Grizzlies have been trying to survive on toughness and defense for years, but now the math is different. They’re 15-18, floating around the play-in range, and the biggest roster hole is obvious: they need a real perimeter scorer who can carry offense when things get messy.

The Desmond Bane move is the turning point here. Bane got dealt to the Magic in the offseason, and even ESPN basically framed it as a move that leaves the Grizzlies needing top-end talent even more. You don’t lose that level of shooting and shot creation and just “replace it internally.” That’s not how the NBA works.

So yeah, Tyler Herro makes a ton of sense as the “new year” target. He’s putting up 23.2 points on 50.5% from the field and 40.5% from three this season. That’s exactly the type of scorer the Grizzlies have lacked when Ja Morant is off the floor or when teams wall off the paint and force jumpers. And it’s also the type of player who changes spacing for everyone else, because defenses can’t just leave him to load up on drives.

For the Heat, the return fits a retool approach. Caldwell-Pope gives them a veteran two-way guard/wing, and he’s already a part of Memphis’ post-Bane world anyway. Ty Jerome is another ball-handler, GG Jackson is the youth swing, and the picks are the real reason the Heat listens. If they’re not going all-in, they can pivot and stack assets fast.

For the Grizzlies, Herro is the “fix the offense” button. It’s not subtle. It’s not a safe move. It’s the kind of move that says, “we’re done trying to win 108-104 every night.” And honestly, that mindset shift might be exactly what saves their season.

Miami Heat – Giannis Antetokounmpo

Heat Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks Receive: Andrew Wiggins, Norman Powell, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Pelle Larsson, 2026 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick

This is the rumor everyone circles the second the calendar flips. The Miami Heat sit at 18-15, good enough to be annoying, not good enough to feel inevitable. And that’s always when Pat Riley starts looking at the league like it’s a menu.

Giannis is averaging 28.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 5.9 assists on 64.3% from the field, because of course he is. Even with the calf issue that’s popped up lately, he’s still the most devastating “break your defense in half” player in basketball.

And yes, the connection is easy because it’s been out there forever: The Heat’s interest never really dies, and recent reporting has kept the idea alive that the Heat would jump at a Giannis opportunity if it ever became real.

The Bam Adebayo chatter always rides shotgun in those conversations because that’s the type of franchise-shaking cost it would take. But in this structure, the Heat avoids that nuclear step by throwing a massive quantity package instead: Wiggins as the two-way wing, Powell as instant scoring, Jaquez as the young “culture” piece, Larsson as another developmental flier, plus three first-round picks.

For the Bucks, the logic is simple if the season keeps wobbling: either you keep trying to brute-force it, or you take the biggest possible return and reset your future in one night. They are 14-19 right now, and that’s the kind of record that makes uncomfortable conversations start feeling inevitable.

If Giannis ever actually becomes obtainable, the Heat is the type of team that would sprint to the front of the line. This is the kind of deal that would rewrite the Eastern Conference in five minutes.

Milwaukee Bucks – Derrick White

Bucks Receive: Derrick White

Celtics Receive: Kyle Kuzma, Kevin Porter Jr., Gary Trent Jr., 2026 first-round pick (swap rights, ATL holds right to swap), 2027 first-round pick (swap rights, NOP holds right to swap)

If the Milwaukee Bucks are serious about stabilizing this thing, Derrick White is the exact kind of “winning player” target they should be obsessed with. Even if you still believe the talent is there for the Bucks, the vibes are screaming for structure and reliable two-way impact.

White brings that instantly. He’s at 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.2 assists this season, and the defensive value is the part you feel in May. He literally just had a 27-point game with seven blocks, which is the most Derrick White thing imaginable: guard skills, big-man defense, absolute chaos for opponents.

Now, would the Celtics do it? That’s the spicy part. The Celtics are 20-12 and still living near the top of the East, but the financial reality always creeps in, and this deal clears a ton of money while giving them real rotation pieces. Kyle Kuzma becomes a volume forward who can soak up shots and minutes, Trent is another shooter, and Porter gives them another creation option. Plus they get two first-round assets, even if both are swap situations tied to other teams, which matters because swap rights still carry value when you’re trying to keep the cupboard stocked.

For the Bucks, White is the pitch to Giannis without saying it out loud. You add a guy who defends, makes quick decisions, hits big shots, and doesn’t need the ball to matter. That’s how you build a roster that actually works in the playoffs.

This is the type of move that doesn’t just help the Bucks win more games. It makes them feel like a real team again.

Minnesota Timberwolves – Ja Morant

Timberwolves Receive: Ja Morant

Grizzlies Receive: Julius Randle, Rob Dillingham, Joan Beringer, 2028 swap pick, 2030 first-round pick, swap rights (via Spurs)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been screaming for a real point guard solution all season. Not a “we’ll survive with committee ball” band-aid, not a “Mike Conley can still hold it together for 20 minutes” prayer. They’re 21-12, but the offense still hits stretches where it looks like everyone’s taking turns instead of running a system. And that’s why the Ja Morant idea keeps popping up in Wolves circles, even if it sounds like pure chaos at first.

Morant, even in a weird year, still bends the court. He’s at 19.2 points, 7.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 40.2% from the field, and the numbers don’t even capture the real damage, the rim pressure, the panic he creates, the way defenses start rotating early and leaving shooters.

That’s exactly what the Timberwolves don’t consistently have. Anthony Edwards is a nightmare, but he shouldn’t have to be the full-time engine every possession too. Morant instantly gives them a second “you’re cooked” creator, and it’s the kind of pairing that can blow a playoff series open.

Now, the messy part. Morant’s name has stayed in the rumor blender because of the ongoing drama around him, the previous suspension, and the constant noise about how unstable things can get when a team’s chemistry starts cracking. That’s why this package makes sense from the Grizzlies’ side too.

Julius Randle gives them a real frontcourt scorer, Rob Dillingham gives them a young guard chip, and the picks and swap help them reset the timeline without fully bottoming out.

For the Timberwolves, it’s a straight-up ceiling swing. You don’t do this for “pretty basketball.” You do it because you believe a Morant-Edwards backcourt can punch with anybody in the West when it matters, and because you’re tired of being the team that “could be scary” instead of the team nobody wants to see.

New Orleans Pelicans – Jalen Suggs

Pelicans Receive: Jalen Suggs, Tyus Jones

Magic Receive: Dejounte Murray, Jordan Hawkins, Jose Alvarado, 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick

This is a full identity play. The New Orleans Pelicans look like a franchise that needs to stop half-committing to directions and just pick one. If you’re building young, you need a guard who sets the tone every night, defends like his life depends on it, and doesn’t shrink when things get ugly.

That’s Jalen Suggs. He’s putting up 15.4 points, 4.8 assists, 1.9 steals, and he plays with that “annoying” intensity contenders always need.

And here’s the key, this isn’t only about talent, it’s about leadership. Suggs is the guy who organizes possessions, blows up actions, and gives you an edge. Pair him with a young core and suddenly the rebuild has structure instead of vibes. Tyus Jones is the perfect secondary add because he’s steady, he keeps turnovers down, and he can stabilize lineups when the chaos hits.

On the other side, the Magic get what they’ve clearly lacked, a higher-usage creator who can manufacture offense when the halfcourt gets sticky. They’ve needed more juice and more shooting gravity for their stars, and they’ve also just been a mid-to-low three-point team at 34.0% from deep. Dejounte Murray gives them a big-name handler, Hawkins gives them a movement shooter type, and Alvarado brings pressure defense. The picks are the price of doing business.

Is this the kind of deal you see reported today? Not really. But it fits the reality of where the Pelicans are headed, the league has them pegged as one of the teams that could sell and reshuffle, because the current formula hasn’t held up. If the Pelicans actually want to build something that lasts, Suggs is the kind of “culture guard” you bet on.

New York Knicks – Giannis Antetokounmpo

Knicks Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks Receive: OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, Pacome Dadiet, multiple second-round picks, 2026 first-round pick swap rights, 2030 first-round pick swap rights, 2032 first-round pick swap rights

This one is simple. The New York Knicks will always be linked to Giannis because it’s the cleanest superstar swing in the league: MVP-level force, massive brand, instant contender button. And it’s not just fan fiction. There have been multiple report roundups tying Giannis to the Knicks as a preferred or at least plausible landing spot if things ever go left with the Bucks.

So if you’re doing the “perfect trade target” exercise, Giannis is the answer whether people like it or not. The Knicks already have the toughness. They already have the defensive backbone. What they need is the ultimate problem solver, the guy who erases your bad nights with pure dominance. Giannis does that, and he does it while making everyone else’s life easier because defenses tilt the moment he touches the ball.

From the Bucks’ perspective, this is the kind of return you demand if you ever cross that line. OG Anunoby gives you elite wing defense and spacing, Robinson gives you a real center piece, Dadiet is a developmental flier, and the swaps keep the future flexible. It’s not “equal value,” because nothing is equal value for Giannis. But it’s the kind of haul that at least lets the Bucks sell the pivot without looking like they got robbed.

And the real reason this keeps living is urgency. The Bucks can’t waste seasons pretending everything is fine if it isn’t. The Knicks can’t keep living on “almost.” If the door ever cracks, they’re sprinting through it. That’s why Giannis stays in this conversation every single year.

Oklahoma City Thunder – Ivica Zubac

Thunder Receive: Ivica Zubac, Chris Paul

Clippers Receive: Jaylin Williams, Cason Wallace, Nikola Topic, 2027 first-round pick, swap rights

The Oklahoma City Thunder are already elite, but the playoffs always expose one thing: you need options inside. Not every series is a track meet. Sometimes you have to win ugly, rebound, and survive the possession wars.

Ivica Zubac is the exact “muscle upgrade” that makes a contender feel inevitable. He’s at 15.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 60.9% from the field, basically a walking double-double who doesn’t need plays called for him.

And yes, this is also about matchup-proofing for the future. When you’re looking at teams with monster size like the kryptonite Spurs with Victor Wembanyama, you don’t want to be caught trying to improvise on the fly in May.

The Chris Paul angle is pure narrative and practicality at the same time. His second stint with the Clippers turned toxic enough that the team literally sent him home and announced they were “parting ways,” even while he remained under contract.

On the court, he’s been in a tiny role, 2.9 points, 3.3 assists in 14.3 minutes, which tells you everything about where his legs are now. But if you’re the Thunder, you’re not trading for “player Chris Paul.” You’re trading for the brain, the voice, the guy who can help a young contender handle the pressure cooker.

The Clippers getting youth plus a 2027 swap is the pivot move. It gives them a clean excuse to reset, stack development reps, and stop pretending the current setup has a real runway.

Orlando Magic – Nikola Vucevic

Magic Receive: Nikola Vucevic

Bulls Receive: Jonathan Isaac, Tyus Jones, 2026 second-round pick, 2029 second-round pick, 2030 second-round pick (via Bucks)

The Orlando Magic’s issue is obvious when you watch them: too many possessions turn into “drive into a crowded paint and pray.” They need spacing, they need a big who can score without clogging the lane, and they need a frontcourt release valve when teams load up on their stars. Nikola Vucevic checks all of that in one move.

He’s putting up 16.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 49.3% from the field. That’s not just “solid veteran.” That’s an actual offensive hub at center, someone who can punish switches, hit cutters, and keep the floor balanced. And because he’s on an expiring-type timeline in this scenario, he’s the rare upgrade that doesn’t have to wreck your books long-term.

It also connects directly to the Magic’s biggest weakness: shooting. They’re at 34.0% from three, and that’s the kind of number that makes life miserable for slashers because help defenders never pay a real price.

Vucevic isn’t just a scorer, he changes where defenders have to stand. That alone opens oxygen for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

For the Bulls, this is the classic “get stuff that fits the timeline” move. Jonathan Isaac is a defensive swing if healthy, Tyus Jones is a steady guard with Josh Giddey´s absence, and the seconds are the extra juice.

It’s not sexy, but it’s logical. And for the Magic, it’s one of those trades that feels boring until you realize it could unlock their entire offense.

Philadelphia 76ers – Nickeil Alexander-Walker

76ers Receive: Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Hawks Receive: Quentin Grimes, Kelly Oubre Jr., 2027 second-round pick, 2028 second-round pick (via Warriors)

This is the kind of move contenders make when they’re serious: take the guy who’s quietly leveled up, plug him into a bigger stage, and let the fit do the rest.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been outrageous this season, 20.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 45.1% from the field. That’s not “nice role player production.” That’s real scoring with enough two-way bite to matter in the playoffs. If the Philadelphia 76ers want a backcourt that can score, defend, and survive when the game turns physical, he’s a perfect add next to Tyrese Maxey.

The Quentin Grimes part matters because he’s an expiring asset in this setup, and that’s exactly the type of piece teams flip before it gets awkward. Kelly Oubre gives the Hawks a wing who can soak up minutes, and the seconds are the sweetener for a team that’s clearly trying to reshape the roster around Jalen Johnson.

From the 76ers side, it’s a clean philosophy shift: stop chasing random streaky scoring and go get a guard who can actually play both ends and keep you afloat when the stars sit. Alexander-Walker gives them that, and if he keeps scoring like this in a bigger market spotlight, the deal looks like theft.

Phoenix Suns – Davion Mitchell

Suns Receive: Davion Mitchell

Heat Receive: Royce O’Neale, 2027 first-round pick (via UTA, CLE or MIN), 2029 second-round pick

The Phoenix Suns don’t have a “talent” problem. They have a “who’s actually running the offense” problem. They’ve spent way too many stretches this season asking Devin Booker to be the main playmaker and the bailout scorer at the same time, and that’s how you end up with gorgeous box score nights that still feel like a slog possession-to-possession.

That’s why Davion Mitchell is such a clean New Year target. He’s averaging 9.3 points and 7.4 assists while shooting 48.3% from the field, and the assist number is the real tell. He actually organizes people. He can get the ball to shooters on time, hit the roll man, and keep the Suns from turning every late-clock possession into “Book, please save us again.”

And the best part, Mitchell brings perimeter bite. The Suns have needed a guard who can pick up full-court, turn a dribble into a problem, and let Booker live more in his natural scorer role. Royce O’Neale helps, but if you’re the Heat you take the bigger swing: add a pick, get a wing who fits their identity, and bank future flexibility.

For the Suns, this is the type of move that actually changes their ceiling without detonating the roster. No “big three” fantasy required. Just a real point guard, real defense at the point of attack, and a team that finally looks like it knows what it’s doing for 48 minutes.

Portland Trail Blazers – Lauri Markkanen

Trail Blazers Receive: Lauri Markkanen

Jazz Receive: Jerami Grant, Matisse Thybulle, Duop Reath, 2028 first-round pick (via ORL), 2029 first-round pick

If the Portland Trail Blazers want to stop living in “cool young pieces” limbo, this is the type of swing that forces the franchise into a real direction. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 27.7 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 47.3% from the field, and he’s the rare frontcourt star who scales with literally any guard combo because he can score without hijacking your whole offense.

The pitch is simple: a Donovan Clingan plus Markkanen frontcourt gives the Trail Blazers a terrifying mix of size, spacing, and rim protection. Suddenly, the floor opens up for Scoot Henderson’s downhill game, and the Trail Blazers can build a modern identity that doesn’t rely on praying a bunch of contested jumpers go in.

For the Jazz, this leans into what the rumor mill has circled for a while: Markkanen’s name keeps popping up in trade chatter, especially as teams gauge how aggressive Utah really wants to be. Getting Jerami Grant gives them a credible veteran scorer, Thybulle gives them defense, and two firsts keeps the long game alive.

For the Trail Blazers, it’s the exact kind of bet you make when you want to matter again. Markkanen doesn’t just raise your talent level, he raises your logic.

Sacramento Kings – RJ Barrett

Kings Receive: RJ Barrett

Raptors Receive: DeMar DeRozan, Devin Carter, 2027 first-round pick

This is the “reset the perimeter” trade the Sacramento Kings should at least think about if they’re tired of living on the edge of their own timeline. RJ Barrett is averaging 18.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting 50.0% from the field, and that profile matters because the Kings badly need a younger perimeter option who can create his own shot without needing everything perfectly scripted.

Barrett gives them a real downhill driver with size, a guy who can absorb contact, get to the rim, and take pressure off the rest of the offense when the initial action dies. And if you’re serious about building something sustainable, you need more than “good vibes offense.” You need a wing who can be Plan A for stretches.

For the Raptors, sending DeMar DeRozan back is pure poetry. DeRozan has been steady again at 18.8 points per game on 50.6% from the field, and he gives them an instant culture injection plus a familiar face that fans actually care about. Devin Carter and the first-rounder add the real future value.

For the Kings, Barrett is the kind of move that finally screams “we’re building forward,” not just “we’re surviving.”

San Antonio Spurs – Kristaps Porzingis

Spurs Receive: Kristaps Porzingis

Hawks Receive: Harrison Barnes, Kelly Olynyk, 2027 first-round pick (via ATL)

Yes, the Kristaps Porzingis health stuff is the flashing warning sign. He’s missed time recently due to illness, and that’s part of why a deal like this even exists in the first place.

But if you’re the San Antonio Spurs, you still do it because the upside is ridiculous. A Porzingis plus Victor Wembanyama frontcourt is the kind of matchup nightmare that breaks game-planning. Porzingis can space, protect the rim, and punish switches, and Wembanyama covers everything else. It’s not just “tall guys,” it’s two elite deterrents inside with real offensive gravity.

The Spurs’ bigger issue has been building a playoff offense that doesn’t turn into chaos when defenses load up. Porzingis fixes spacing immediately, gives them a legit pick-and-pop threat, and creates cheap points when Wembanyama sits. It also lets the Spurs play bigger without sacrificing skill, which matters when the league is loading up on jumbo creators and monster centers.

For the Hawks, getting their 2027 first back is the sneaky key. If Trae Young trade rumors ever turn into reality, that pick becomes the kind of asset you need to control your own tank. Barnes and Olynyk also keep them functional while they retool.

For the Spurs, this is the “unfair” button, and those don’t show up often.

Toronto Raptors – Giannis Antetokounmpo

Raptors Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks Receive: RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, Gradey Dick, Jamal Shead, 2026 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick, 2032 second-round pick

I’m not doing the Giannis stats thing again because everyone knows what he is. This is about the direction of the league’s loudest rumor cloud.

Giannis has lived in nonstop speculation, and Shams Charania has fueled the “outside of Milwaukee” conversation enough that teams like the Toronto Raptors keep coming up as a theoretical mega-swing landing spot. And the Raptors have also been connected in the broader rumor cycle to big-game hunting for frontcourt stars, including Anthony Davis.

If the Raptors go all-in, the pitch is terrifying: Giannis at the five, a track team around him, switchability everywhere, and a defense that could turn games into mud. You can build the nastiest, fastest, most physical identity in the league basically overnight.

For the Bucks, this is the ugly reality package: real players and real picks. RJ Barrett gives them an instant wing scorer, Poeltl stabilizes the middle, Gradey Dick gives them shooting upside, and the picks are the “fine, we’re serious” part.

Does it hurt? Yeah. But this is the kind of deal that only exists if the Bucks think the relationship is headed for the cliff. And for the Raptors, it’s the one move that could change everything.

Utah Jazz – Coby White

Jazz Receive: Coby White

Bulls Receive: Kyle Anderson, Cody Williams, 2026 first-round pick (swap rights, MIN or CLE), 2027 first-round pick (via LAL), 2031 first-round pick (via PHX)

If the Utah Jazz want a real backcourt engine next to Keyonte George, Coby White is the type of target who makes the rebuild feel like it has a pulse. He’s averaging 19.2 points and 4.7 assists while shooting 44.5% from the field, and he’s not just a scorer, he’s a pressure guard who forces defenses to actually react.

This also lines up with the uncomfortable Bulls reality: White has been in that “too good to lose, expensive to keep” lane, and the money conversation has been part of the noise around his future.

If the Bulls don’t want to pay near-star money, this is how you pivot, grab picks, and take a swing on a young wing in Cody Williams.

For the Jazz, White gives you a modern guard profile, can play on-ball or off-ball, and makes the team way more watchable immediately. You can finally build an identity that isn’t just “development reps,” it’s actual structure, pace, and shot creation.

For the Bulls, the return is quantity and optionality. For the Jazz, it’s a guy who can become the face of the backcourt by next season.

Washington Wizards – Zion Williamson

Wizards Receive: Zion Williamson, Micah Peavy

Pelicans Receive: Khris Middleton, Cam Whitmore, AJ Johnson, 2026 first-round pick (swap rights, PHX), 2028 first-round pick (swap rights, PHI, BKN or PHX), 2029 first-round pick (via BOS, MIL or POR)

This is the “we have nothing to lose” swing, and honestly, that’s exactly why it makes sense for the Washington Wizards.

Zion is averaging 22.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 54.8% from the field, and when he’s on the floor he’s still one of the most destructive rim forces in basketball. The problem is obvious: health, availability, and the constant uncertainty. He already missed time this season with two main injuries, and that’s the story that always circles him.

But the Wizards are exactly the kind of franchise that should take this gamble. If Zion hits, you just found the only thing that matters in this league: a true franchise centerpiece. If he doesn’t, you weren’t winning anyway, and you didn’t burn your own premium picks to do it.

For the Pelicans, this is a financial and timeline reset. They move off the Zion roller coaster, bring in Middleton’s expiring flexibility, grab young athletes in Whitmore and AJ Johnson, and stack picks and swap ammo for the next build.

It’s not a “safe” trade. It’s a franchise-direction trade. And the Wizards badly need one of those.