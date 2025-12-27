The Atlanta Hawks are quietly positioning themselves as one of the most intriguing teams to watch ahead of the trade deadline, and the name at the center of it all is Anthony Davis. According to Chris Haynes, Atlanta remains very interested in the possibility of landing Davis, and crucially, any potential deal would not involve Trae Young.

“Sources tell me that the Atlanta Hawks remain very intrigued with the possibility of acquiring Anthony Davis via a trade. Now, the Hawks, out of all the suitors out there that are interested, possess a pretty attractive asset package that could make things interesting.”

“But if you look at where AD is at in his career, he has this season and next season left, and after that he could become a free agent with a player option. So any team that tries to acquire him will really have to consider giving him an extension.”

“With that being said, if a deal were to materialize between the Hawks and the Dallas Mavericks, I was told it would not involve Trae Young. Dallas would likely want expiring deals, young assets, and draft picks, and it would probably include last season’s number one pick, Zaccharie Risacher.”

“With all that being said, the Hawks and Dallas is definitely something to monitor as we look ahead to the trade deadline.”

Any conversation involving a superstar like Davis typically starts with a franchise cornerstone going the other way. In Atlanta’s case, that cornerstone is Young, but the Hawks appear determined to keep him out of the discussion. Haynes reported that if a deal were to materialize between the Hawks and the Dallas Mavericks, Dallas would instead prioritize expiring contracts, young talent, and draft capital rather than demanding Young.

The framework makes sense when you zoom out. Davis is under contract for this season and next, with a player option afterward. That means any team trading for him is not just acquiring a star, but also inheriting the pressure of a potential extension decision. For a Hawks team still trying to define its long-term direction, that is a calculated risk. Still, Atlanta believes its asset pool gives it a legitimate shot.

At the center of those assets is last season’s number one overall pick, Zaccharie Risacher. The Hawks would almost certainly have to include Risacher in any serious offer, along with additional draft compensation. Atlanta controls multiple first-round swaps, has two of their own future first-rounders available, and owns enough movable contracts to match salary.

Kristaps Porzingis would also likely be part of the outgoing package if talks progressed, allowing Atlanta to consolidate talent while Dallas gathers flexibility.

From the Hawks’ perspective, the appeal of Davis is obvious. They currently sit 10th in the Eastern Conference at 15–17, stuck in a familiar middle ground. Despite adding Porzingis and reshaping parts of the roster, the results have not matched expectations. Atlanta has talent, but it lacks a true defensive anchor and interior force. Davis would instantly change that. He brings elite rim protection, playoff experience, and a level of two way impact the Hawks simply do not have.

For Dallas, the motivation runs in the opposite direction. With the franchise reportedly shifting its focus toward a rebuild centered on Cooper Flagg, moving Davis for young players and picks aligns with a longer timeline. Expiring contracts create cap flexibility, and a prospect like Risacher gives them a fresh foundational piece to develop.

The Trae Young angle is just as important as the Davis one. Young is extension eligible, yet the Hawks have not committed to him long term. That has fueled speculation about his future, but this report suggests Atlanta still views him as central to whatever comes next. Pairing Young with a healthy Anthony Davis would signal a clear attempt to compete now, rather than pivoting toward a full reset.

There are obvious risks. Davis’ injury history cannot be ignored, and giving up a recent number one pick plus future assets for a player nearing his 30s is a gamble. But for a Hawks team stuck between rebuilding and contending, this may be the kind of swing they feel they need to take.

Whether talks advance or not, one thing is clear. Atlanta is exploring bold options, and the idea of adding Anthony Davis without sacrificing Trae Young is very much on their radar as the deadline approaches.