Luka Doncic Opens Up About Idolizing Michael Jordan Growing Up

Luka Doncic has never hidden where his fire comes from. It has always been obvious in the way he plays, the way he talks, and the way he carries himself on the court. Now, he has put words to it. In a recent interview with Forbes:

“I grew up idolizing MJ. I idolized the way he played, his competitiveness. I try to bring that same mentality to my game, so being part of the Jordan brand is special. It’s about keeping that winning mindset in everything I do.”

That influence shows up everywhere in Luka’s game. The competitiveness is constant. The trash talk never stops. The willingness to take the toughest shots in the biggest moments feels intentional. It is not manufactured. It is learned. Growing up watching Michael Jordan, Doncic absorbed the idea that basketball is not just about skill. It is about asserting dominance, mentally and physically, every single night.

Now, in his first full season with the Los Angeles Lakers, that mentality has been front and center. Luka is averaging 33.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 8.7 assists while carrying one of the heaviest offensive loads in the league. He is still producing at an elite level, even as defenses load up on him and force the ball out of his hands. The shot making, the manipulation of defenders, and the confidence to pull from anywhere all trace back to that Jordan influence.

Yet this stretch has also exposed the other side of that mentality. The Lakers sit at 20–10, still good for fourth in the West, but the recent slide has raised eyebrows. Three straight losses, all blowouts, have shifted the conversation from record to effort. And Luka has not run from that.

Defensively, his engagement has been inconsistent. There have been possessions where his focus drifts, rotations come late, or the energy simply is not there. Head coach JJ Redick has been blunt, calling out the team for not caring enough and making it clear he is not interested in surviving another season filled with lapses in effort. Luka himself has taken responsibility, acknowledging that the tone has to change and that it starts with him.

That is where the Jordan comparison becomes interesting. Jordan’s legacy is not just built on scoring titles and rings. It is built on accountability. He demanded excellence from himself first, then from everyone else. Luka clearly understands that standard. The question now is whether he can consistently apply it across both ends of the floor, especially when the season grinds and adversity hits.

There is no doubt that the competitive spirit is real. You see it when Luka barks at opponents, when he argues calls, when he takes over games late. You also see it when frustration boils over. That edge is a gift, but it needs direction. Jordan learned how to channel his fire into focus. Luka is still in that process.

Being part of the Jordan Brand is more than a logo for Doncic. It is a reminder of what he is chasing. Not just numbers. Not just highlights. A standard. A mindset. A way of approaching the game that demands effort even when shots are not falling, and energy is low.

The Lakers are struggling right now, but the season is long. If Luka truly embraces the full meaning of the mentality he grew up idolizing, especially on defense and leadership, this rough stretch may end up being a breaking point rather than a warning sign.