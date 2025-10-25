Atlanta Hawks Make Decision On Trae Young Amid NBA Trade Rumors

The Atlanta Hawks are standing by Trae Young. According to Brett Siegel, the organization has no plans to trade their All-Star guard and remains confident that the current roster can compete for a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference this season.

“The Hawks are willing to wait and see how everything develops this year with a roster they believe can finish as a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference,” Siegel reported. “At no point has Atlanta considered trading Young, as the internal hope is that common ground will be found on a new deal next offseason, sources said.”

While trade rumors have surrounded Trae Young for months, it appears the Hawks are staying patient and focused on the long game. The front office wants to give this group a real chance to prove itself before making any drastic moves. Young, meanwhile, has kept a professional approach through the noise, focusing on winning and setting the tone for his teammates. Both sides seem to recognize that stability and performance this season could pave the way for a long-term agreement.

“Both sides understand the business aspect of a potential extension, and he remains committed to this team despite not really engaging in any realistic contract negotiations this past offseason.”

Young, 27, has been at the center of countless trade rumors over the years. The former fifth overall pick was once considered a rising star in the NBA, and he got a taste of greatness in 2021, when he led Atlanta to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Ever since that run, the Hawks have struggled to keep up, and many have pointed the finger at Trae. The talented but polarizing point guard still has plenty to prove, but the Hawks aren’t ready to give up on him yet.

After averaging 24.2 points, 11.6 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game last season, the franchise still believes he can become one of the best players in the league. In fact, they believe a top-four finish is within reach with the roster they have in place.

With Young, Kristaps Porzingis, Dyson Daniels, and Onyeka Okongwu, the Hawks boast a versatile core featuring a mix of veterans and young talent who can thrive on both ends of the floor. They also have a respected head coach in Quin Snyder, who has established a strong culture since taking over.

So while Young has drawn interest from several teams, including the Spurs, he’s off the market for now. The Hawks’ plan is to stay patient, give this group time to gel, and reassess closer to the trade deadline.

At 1-1, it’s still too early to say which direction the season will go, but the Hawks have seen enough to believe in their potential. If Young and Porzingis stay healthy, Atlanta could rise into the upper tier of the Eastern Conference. For now, their focus is on consistency, chemistry, and proving that this core can finally deliver on its promise.

For the Hawks, this season is about silencing the noise and proving that patience pays off. Trae Young still has the ability to be the heartbeat of a contender, but that window will not stay open forever. Atlanta’s front office is betting on chemistry, maturity, and leadership to turn potential into production. If it works, this could be the season that redefines both Trae’s legacy and the future of the franchise.