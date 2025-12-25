OKC Thunder Guard Comes Under Fire For ‘Dirty’ Play On Victor Wembanyama: “The League Will Be Safe Without Him”

NBA fans scrutinize the OKC Thunder guard Lu Dort for his questionable play on Victor Wembanyama during their most recent loss to the Spurs.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Dec 25, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) moves the ball across the court against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Dec 25, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) moves the ball across the court against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs managed to beat the defending champions, the OKC Thunder, three times in as many meetings over the last two weeks. Victor Wembanyama, despite being on a minutes restriction, was extremely impactful in pushing the Spurs’ winning streak to eight games.

He finished the Spurs’ 117-102 win tonight with 19 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block while shooting 50.0% from the field (6-of-12) and 66.6% from beyond the arc (2-of-3).

Naturally, due to his stature, Wembanyama garners the most attention defensively. Therefore, on several plays, the Thunder seemingly had their most physical defender, Lu Dort, target the French forward. One such play came under the scrutiny of NBA fans when Dort seemingly shoved Wembanyama to the ground after intentionally crashing into him during a rebound.

 

While the intention may not be clear, NBA fans did point out that the Canadian swingman has a pattern of intentionally hurting players with his reckless decisions on the court. They took to social media and called out the 26-year-old Thunder player for his actions.

“The League will be safe without him.”

“Dort not slick at all with this one.”

“Oh hell nah get dort out of the game.”

“Nah, Dort might be a dirtier player than Draymond Green.”

“He’s been like this. Did the same to Ja when the Grizzlies were blowing out the OKC Thunder by 20.”

“He was doing the same with Luka every game.”

“Spurs send this to the league. You can’t have someone playing who wants to injure your guy intentionally. Lu Dort is the most overrated defender. The OKC Thunder is not beating the unethical hooper allegations!”

Several such reactions flooded the internet as the French wonderkid went down, grabbing his left leg in a concerning sight. Considering that Wembanyama is recovering from a left calf strain, this incident raised additional concerns about the potential danger of Dort’s style of play.

Not just in this game, but the last time these two sides faced off, leading to a 130-110 win for the Spurs a day before yesterday, Dort was also scrutinized for seemingly intentionally sticking out his legs to injure his defender on jump shots. Last game, both Wembanyama and his teammate De’Aaron Fox nearly fell victim to his recklessness.

 

However, it’s not as if Wembanyama didn’t bring physicality to the Thunder on the other end of the floor. He was also grabbing players on defense. But in-game physicality and targeted physicality with the potential to seriously injure an NBA player are different from one another.

Therefore, while fans are enjoying this newly brewing rivalry between the two franchises, they also urged the league to intervene and penalize Dort for his actions.

The Spurs have now improved to 23-7 with an eight-game winning streak as the second seed in the West. They are only behind the Thunder, who have now fallen to 26-5 as a result of these consecutive losses to the Spurs.

Wembanyama and his team move on to face the Jazz on Saturday night in San Antonio. Meanwhile, the defending champions will face the 76ers at home on Sunday night.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Oct 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) steps back for a shot against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images Warriors Player Ratings: Stephen Curry Drops 23 Points In Christmas Day Victory
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like