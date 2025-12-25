Anthony Davis Exits Game With New Injury: What’s Wrong With The Mavericks Star?

Anthony Davis exited the Mavericks’ Christmas Day game vs. the Warriors with a groin injury and will not return.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Dec 18, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) adjusts his glasses during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Anthony Davis’ Christmas Day appearance ended abruptly, creating immediate concern for the Dallas Mavericks. What was shaping up to be a marquee holiday matchup instead turned into another injury scare for one of the league’s most fragile stars.

Davis exited the game against the Golden State Warriors after suffering a groin injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. The injury occurred during live play, and he was seen heading straight to the locker room without returning to the bench, signaling that the issue was serious enough to warrant immediate caution from the team.

Before leaving the game, Davis was productive on both ends, anchoring the paint and giving Dallas a consistent interior presence with a stat line of three points, three rebounds, zero assists, one steal, and two blocks on 25.0 percent shooting. Once he was sidelined, Golden State was able to control the tempo, pulling away as the Mavericks struggled to replace his rim protection and physicality. His absence was felt quickly as the Warriors capitalized and closed out the 126-116 win.

While Cooper Flagg did his best with 27 points, six rebounds, five assists, and one block on 61.9 percent shooting (33.3 percent from three), it was not nearly enough to topple the Warriors. Golden State was led by Stephen Curry, who finished with 23 points, three rebounds, and four assists on 33.3 percent shooting (20.0 percent from three).

Unfortunately, this latest setback fits a familiar pattern for Davis, who has dealt with repeated lower-body injuries throughout his career, particularly involving his groin, knees, and legs. He has been limited to just fifteen games this season, averaging 21.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game on 52.5 percent shooting (32.3 percent from three). While there is no official timetable yet, Dallas is expected to proceed carefully, with any return dependent on pain management and swelling rather than a set date.

Now, with the trade deadline approaching, Davis’ health becomes a central question for the front office. If this injury lingers, the Mavericks may be forced to reassess their approach, whether that means prioritizing depth, adding frontcourt insurance, or exploring trades involving their prized veteran stars. Availability continues to be the biggest variable standing between Dallas and real contention.

For Dallas, this latest injury underscores just how thin the margin for error has become. Anthony Davis’ availability has always been the swing factor, and nights like this only amplify that reality. With the calendar turning toward trade season, the Mavericks must decide whether to keep betting on health or adjust course before the window narrows even further.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Dec 25, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) moves the ball across the court against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images OKC Thunder Guard Comes Under Fire For ‘Dirty’ Play On Victor Wembanyama: “The League Will Be Safe Without Him”
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like