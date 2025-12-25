Anthony Davis Exits Game With New Injury: What’s Wrong With The Mavericks Star?

Anthony Davis’ Christmas Day appearance ended abruptly, creating immediate concern for the Dallas Mavericks. What was shaping up to be a marquee holiday matchup instead turned into another injury scare for one of the league’s most fragile stars.

Davis exited the game against the Golden State Warriors after suffering a groin injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest. The injury occurred during live play, and he was seen heading straight to the locker room without returning to the bench, signaling that the issue was serious enough to warrant immediate caution from the team.

Before leaving the game, Davis was productive on both ends, anchoring the paint and giving Dallas a consistent interior presence with a stat line of three points, three rebounds, zero assists, one steal, and two blocks on 25.0 percent shooting. Once he was sidelined, Golden State was able to control the tempo, pulling away as the Mavericks struggled to replace his rim protection and physicality. His absence was felt quickly as the Warriors capitalized and closed out the 126-116 win.

While Cooper Flagg did his best with 27 points, six rebounds, five assists, and one block on 61.9 percent shooting (33.3 percent from three), it was not nearly enough to topple the Warriors. Golden State was led by Stephen Curry, who finished with 23 points, three rebounds, and four assists on 33.3 percent shooting (20.0 percent from three).

Unfortunately, this latest setback fits a familiar pattern for Davis, who has dealt with repeated lower-body injuries throughout his career, particularly involving his groin, knees, and legs. He has been limited to just fifteen games this season, averaging 21.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game on 52.5 percent shooting (32.3 percent from three). While there is no official timetable yet, Dallas is expected to proceed carefully, with any return dependent on pain management and swelling rather than a set date.

Now, with the trade deadline approaching, Davis’ health becomes a central question for the front office. If this injury lingers, the Mavericks may be forced to reassess their approach, whether that means prioritizing depth, adding frontcourt insurance, or exploring trades involving their prized veteran stars. Availability continues to be the biggest variable standing between Dallas and real contention.

For Dallas, this latest injury underscores just how thin the margin for error has become. Anthony Davis’ availability has always been the swing factor, and nights like this only amplify that reality. With the calendar turning toward trade season, the Mavericks must decide whether to keep betting on health or adjust course before the window narrows even further.