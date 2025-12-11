Mavericks Plans Revealed: Dallas Wants Full Evaluation Of Anthony Davis And Kyrie Irving

Dallas wants to evaluate Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Cooper Flagg together before making major decisions.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Feb 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts after shooting against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks are taking a careful approach as they evaluate their long-term plans, and one insider recently shed some light on how the organization views its current roster. With Anthony Davis still adjusting in Dallas, the Mavs want more clarity before making any major decisions.

“Anthony Davis could very well stay in Dallas, and get an extension if things work out,” said Azarly. “From what I have heard, the Mavericks really want to see Kyrie Irving come back and evaluate this roster with Kyrie. The Mavs want to see what they have here, with Cooper Flagg, with Kyrie Irving, with Anthony Davis before they pull any franchise-altering moves. Of course, it could change if you get the right package on AD.”

Despite overwhelming pressure to rebuild around Cooper Flagg, the Mavericks desire to see their core pieces together before making any rash decisions. With Flagg developing quickly and Davis in and out of the lineup, Dallas wants a full sample size before making franchise-shifting choices. That includes waiting for Kyrie Irving to rejoin the lineup, who has been out all season with a torn ACL.

Fortunately, Irving is progressing well in his recovery, and the team believes he is only several weeks away from his debut. The timeline places him roughly a month to a month and a half from returning, and the Mavericks plan to evaluate the roster more thoroughly once he is back on the court.

This season, at 9-16, the Mavericks have fallen on hard times, and every loss threatens to destabilize an already fragile situation. This has been their reality since the Luka Doncic trade, and many fans are calling on them to start over with a clean slate.

With February’s deadline approaching, the Mavericks will surely be one of the most active teams, but that does not mean Davis is as good as gone. With averages of 19.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game on 52.3 percent shooting (33.3 percent from three), he is showing flashes of greatness, and it has the Mavericks dreaming of a star-studded trio of Flagg, Irving, and Davis for the next few years to come.

Ultimately, everything hinges on Irving’s return. While it is still over a month away, his presence has the power to change everything for Dallas. As a nine-time All-Star, NBA champion, and three-time All-NBA player, Kyrie can be the missing piece that moves the Mavericks to a higher level of contention.

The only way for the Mavericks to find out is to see it in action, and they will have just enough time for a glimpse before February’s trade deadline. That stretch will be crucial for the future of this team and for how Cooper Flagg’s development progresses in Dallas.

If Irving returns and Dallas finally gets a true look at its core, the front office will have the clarity it needs to decide what comes next. It is a pivotal stretch for a franchise searching for direction, and the decisions made in that window could reshape the future of the organization.

Nico Martinez
