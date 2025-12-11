Are The Rockets Interested In Trading For Ja Morant?

Senior NBA Writer reveals whether the Houston Rockets intend to trade for Ja Morant before the February trade deadline this season.

Nov 5, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles as Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 5, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles as Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Rockets have reportedly been looking for a starting-caliber point guard ever since they lost Fred VanVleet to a season-ending injury this summer. Nonetheless, according to Sam Amick, the senior NBA writer for The Athletic, the Rockets are not interested in bringing Ja Morant to Houston.

“As has been the case so often in recent years, the Rockets found a way to get what they wanted without shortening the shelf life of the overall team by making desperate moves. That’s been a mantra of sorts for Stone, who values this young core greatly and has frequently resisted the temptation to reach for overpriced roster shortcuts,” wrote Amick while reviewing the Rockets’ front office.

“Case in point, league sources say they’re not interested in pursuing Memphis’ Ja Morant despite having lost veteran point guard Fred VanVleet for the season with a torn ACL,” Amick further added.

As per sources, the Grizzlies are looking for a replacement for their star player, Ja Morant. Even if that means gauging the trade market since the former No. 2 overall pick has struggled to find his form in a new system while playing under Tuomas Iisalo, the Grizzlies’ new head coach.

He has averaged 17.9 points, 7.6 assists, and 3.5 rebounds, which are not indicative of the damage Morant could do in his prime. Amid struggles with injuries and a seemingly growing rift between him and the front office, Morant was widely considered to be nearing his exit from the Grizzlies. However, it seems that Houston will not be his landing destination if he leaves.

The Rockets are still reaping the benefits of trading James Harden to the Nets, which got them several draft assets that have become extremely valuable over the years. After rebuilding on their own for over three years since Harden left, the Rockets are now considered one of the prime championship contenders in the Western Conference (arguably only behind the Thunder and maybe the Nuggets).

They reached the playoffs last season, which was their first time since Harden was traded. Then they traded for Kevin Durant and instantly propelled themselves into title contention. But after losing Fred VanVleet, a starting-caliber point guard seems to be an Achilles Heel for the Rockets.

Among several star names like James Harden, Chris Paul, who were considered as potential replacements for VanVleet, Morant became another prominent option for the Rockets. The two-time All-Star would’ve been a solid addition to the team if not for his ball-dominant playing style, being injury-prone now, and his prevailing mindset towards the game.

While some might consider LaMelo Ball as the most unserious player in the NBA, Ja Morant would definitely make the top five list if league members were to vote on one. As much as I would love to see Morant become an All-Star-caliber explosive player once again, I’m afraid that his best days might be behind him now.

