5 Potential Kyle Kuzma Trade Deals For The Bucks To Land A New Star

The Milwaukee Bucks are sitting at 14-20, stuck outside the top 10 in the East, and the whole season has started to feel like a ticking clock instead of a slow burn. When you’re this deep in the hole with Giannis Antetokounmpo still in his prime, every loss turns into the same question: how long until he decides he’s done waiting?

Giannis himself acknowledged he can’t control the rumors as his agent decides his future with the franchise. At the same time, reporting tied to ESPN has suggested the Bucks haven’t engaged teams on Giannis at all and are operating like buyers; basically, they reportedly still believe they can keep him with this roster. That’s the tightrope: they’re trying to “star-hunt” without admitting the situation is already on the brink.

That’s why Kyle Kuzma matters in this conversation. If the Bucks want to land a real co-star and make Giannis feel like staying is the obvious choice, Kuzma is one of the cleanest pieces they can actually move.

Kuzma’s $22.4 million salary could be thrown in potential deals as the front office searches for upgrades. So if the Bucks are going to chase a new star, the premise is simple: the Bucks can’t afford small moves anymore. They need a headline swing that changes the vibe around Giannis.

1. The Bucks Make A Gamble To Keep Giannis All-In

Bucks Receive: LaMelo Ball

Hornets Receive: Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis, Andre Jackson Jr., 2026 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick

This is the move the Bucks only make when the season starts screaming that the “small fixes” era is over. They’re sitting 11th in the East, which is basically the danger zone for a team built around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

If the front office really believes it has to go star-hunting to calm down the Giannis noise, then this is the profile that actually changes the offense: a real lead guard who can create advantages without needing everything to be Giannis-driven.

LaMelo Ball’s current production is exactly why this is even a conversation. He’s at 20.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists this season, but the bigger point is how he generates shots. He plays fast, he sees passing windows early, and he forces defenses to show their help a beat sooner than they want. That matters for the Bucks because their half-court offense can get predictable, especially late in games.

Even in a down year for his standards, add LaMelo and you unlock an entirely different menu: Giannis as a screener in high pick-and-roll, quick-hitting drag screens in transition, early hit-ahead actions that turn defensive rebounds into layups, and more possessions where Giannis attacks a tilted floor instead of a set wall. You’re not asking LaMelo to be a perfect shooter, you’re asking him to manufacture advantages, and that’s what he does.

The salary logic is the backbone here, not an afterthought. LaMelo’s number is $37.9 million, so the Bucks have to send real money back. Kuzma at $22.4 million is the obvious anchor, then Bobby Portis brings the scoring big piece, and Jackson is basically the small add-on. From a production standpoint, Kuzma is giving the Bucks 13.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 50.8% from the field, Portis is at 13.1 points and 6.4 rebounds on 48.9% from the field, and Jackson’s role is minimal, 1.5 points, 0.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists. So yes, the Bucks lose depth, but that’s the trade-off when you consolidate for a star.

For the Hornets, the logic is even cleaner: direction and control. They’re 11-22 and sitting 12th in the East, so there’s a real argument that a reset package beats living in the middle forever with al the LaMelo Ball rumors swirling as the deadline nears.

This deal gives them three veterans they can either keep to stabilize the roster or flip again, plus three first-round picks that let them either rebuild properly or re-route into a different star timeline later. Kuzma and Portis are especially useful in that sense because teams always call about scoring forwards and bench bigs near the deadline. Even if the Hornets don’t love the fits long-term, those are the types of contracts that can become additional assets.

Is it risky for the Bucks? Absolutely. But that’s the entire point of “landing a new star.” If they’re going to change the Giannis conversation, they need a move that actually changes how they play, and LaMelo does that instantly.

2. The Bucks Steal The Pelicans’ Best Two-Way Wing

Bucks Receive: Trey Murphy III

Pelicans Receive: Kyle Kuzma, 2026 first-round pick (Hawks swap rights), 2031 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick swap

This is the “smart star-hunting” version of a Bucks swing. It’s not the loudest name on the market, but it’s the exact archetype that actually survives the playoffs: a big wing who can defend, shoot, and keep moving without the ball.

The Bucks’ biggest issue in the Giannis era has never been “can he score?” It’s always been, can you build a second and third layer that doesn’t melt when teams load up on him? Switch everything, and force your wings to win possessions without help? Trey Murphy answers that cleanly because he gives you spacing without being stationary, and he gives you defense without being a zero offensively.

From the Pelicans’ side, the pitch is pure leverage at 8-27 and dead last in the West. If you’re moving a wing of that caliber, you don’t want one decent pick and a shrug. You want a package that keeps paying you when the roster changes.

That’s why the draft structure here is nasty. A 2026 first with Hawks swap rights is basically a bet against the Hawks staying stable, and the 2031 first and 2032 swap are the long-game darts that rebuilding teams love because they can explode in value if the Bucks ever stumble in the post-Giannis world.

The Hawks element matters more than people think. When a team is living in Play-In purgatory and the lead-star conversation starts getting weird, pick outcomes get volatile fast. That’s exactly what swap rights are designed for: you don’t need the Hawks to bottom out, you just need them to disappoint. If the Pelicans are prioritizing optionality, that’s the kind of pick language that makes a trade package feel less like “we sold a starter” and more like “we bought future control.”

For the Bucks, the on-court fit is the selling point. Murphy slides into lineups that want to play fast with Giannis, but he also fits the grind-it-out half-court reality because he can punish late rotations, relocate for threes, and defend up a position when the matchup hunting starts. This also helps the Bucks avoid the trap of stacking more ball-dominant creators who need touches. Murphy doesn’t need the offense built around him to matter. He just needs space to sprint, cut, and fire.

The reason this deal feels realistic is that it doesn’t ask the Pelicans to take a “project” package. It’s immediate salary matching plus premium long-term shots. And for the Bucks, it’s the kind of consolidation that improves the roster’s playoff skeleton without forcing them into a single all-or-nothing star bet.

3. The Bucks Go Nuclear And Bring In Trae Young

Bucks Receive: Trae Young

Hawks Receive: Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis, Cole Anthony, 2026 first-round pick (Hawks swap rights), 2027 first-round pick swap (Pelicans swap rights)

If the Bucks want a move that actually changes their identity overnight, this is it. Trae Young is a full-on offensive engine, and when you pair a passing-heavy guard with a downhill force like Giannis, you’re basically daring defenses to pick their poison.

The reason it’s compelling is simple: Trae solves the “creation tax” that shows up when games slow down. When the playoffs turn into half-court wrestling, you need someone who can generate a good shot without a perfect possession.

Even in a messy season, Trae’s current line still screams lead guard: 19.3 points and 8.9 assists, plus 30.5% from three and 86.3% from the line. The bigger issue has been availability, since he’s only played 10 games due to an MCL sprain, which is exactly why the Hawks’ situation has gotten louder. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon flat-out framed it as the Hawks “looking for the exit ramp” with Trae, pointing to the fact the team hasn’t pursued an extension. That’s not a random rumor. That’s a signal that the relationship might be heading toward a pivot.

So why would the Hawks take this? Volume and flexibility. They get multiple rotation pieces they can play immediately next to franchise star Jalen Johnson, plus two pieces of draft leverage that matter: a 2026 first and a 2027 swap.

The swap language is the sneaky killer, because it lets the Hawks benefit if the Bucks ever faceplant in a future season. And if you’re trading Trae, you want ways to win the trade even if you don’t get another star back.

Also, the current Hawks context is ugly. They’ve dropped nine of their last 11 and recently went winless since Trae returned on December 18, which is the kind of stretch that forces hard conversations internally. When that happens, a front office starts valuing reset packages more than “one more tweak.”

For the Bucks, the fit is basketball dreamland. Trae-Giannis pick-and-roll becomes a choose-your-death action: step up and Trae is hitting floaters or lobs, sit back, and he’s walking into pull-ups, switch, and Giannis is murdering mismatches. The defense would still be a real concern, but that’s the trade-off. This isn’t a subtle move. It’s the Bucks saying: we’re going to win games 128-121 and we don’t care how it looks.

4. The Bucks Add Jerami Grant For Playoff Grit

Bucks Receive: Jerami Grant, 2028 second-round pick (via Kings)

Trail Blazers Receive: Kyle Kuzma, Andre Jackson Jr.

This is the “grown-up contender” move because it fixes a very specific playoff problem: you need big wings who can score without hijacking your offense.

Jerami Grant is still producing like a high-level forward, averaging 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists this season, even while shooting 43.6% from the field. The efficiency isn’t perfect, but Grant’s value isn’t just the box score. It’s the fact that he can create a shot late in the clock, defend across positions, and play alongside stars without needing to be “the guy.”

That last part is why he fits the Bucks so well. Grant can operate as a secondary scorer who punishes weak-side help, and he can take the harder wing matchups so Giannis doesn’t have to wear every fire on defense. He also gives the Bucks more lineup flexibility because he can play either forward spot. If you want to go big, he slides next to Giannis. If you want to go faster, he becomes the wing stopper who still gives you spacing and scoring.

For the Trail Blazers, the deal is less about “winning” today and more about cleaning up the timeline. Grant is 31, and when you’re not truly competing, veteran scorers become assets you flip instead of anchors you cling to.

This package gives them a usable forward, plus a cheap wing flyer in Andre Jackson Jr., and the biggest win is financial flexibility without fully punting the rotation. They can keep Kuzma, they can move him again later, or they can use the breathing room to keep building around younger pieces.

Basketball-wise, this is also the safest “star-ish” upgrade the Bucks can make. Trae and LaMelo are ceiling swings but bring defensive stress. Grant is the opposite: he raises your floor in a playoff series because he’s harder to scheme out. He can attack closeouts, he can hit pull-ups, and he can survive on defense without needing a protection plan. If the Bucks want a move that screams “we’re trying to win in May,” this is the one.

5. The Bucks Trade For Powell’s Instant Offense

Bucks Receive: Norman Powell

Heat Receive: Kyle Kuzma, Amir Coffey, 2026 first-round pick (Hawks swap rights)

This is the “we need a bucket right now” trade, and honestly, the Bucks have needed that exact thing for years.

Norman Powell is having a monster season, averaging 23.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 47.9% from the field. That’s not “nice bench scoring.” That’s borderline All-NBA level production from a guy who can get hot and swing a playoff game by himself.

The reason Powell makes sense is simple: he’s a plug-in scorer who doesn’t need the offense to bend around him. He can play next to any ball-handler, he can run second-unit possessions, and he can close games because he’s comfortable taking tough shots.

The Bucks have had too many playoff minutes where the offense turns into “Giannis creates everything” and the shot quality depends on whether role players can hit with the season on the line. Powell raises the talent level of those possessions.

From the Heat side, the logic is asset management. A scorer like Powell has value, but teams that live on culture and development also love turning one productive vet into a pick plus multiple bodies. Kuzma is contender-proven as a tool guy, while Amir Coffey is a low-cost wing who can soak up minutes, and the 2026 first with Hawks swap rights is the kind of draft hook that makes a front office listen.

That swap element keeps the pick from being “just late.” It gives the Heat a pathway to win the trade if the Hawks wobble.

Also, this trade fits how the Heat usually operate. They don’t mind getting a little weirder if it gives them optionality. Kuzma gives them size and scoring at the forward spot, Coffey gives them another wing body, and the pick gives them flexibility for either a future star chase or another deadline move.

For the Bucks, Powell is the most straightforward “new star” move of these four because the role is crystal clear. He’s the guy you hand the ball when the offense stalls. He’s the guy who punishes teams for sending extra help at Giannis. He’s the guy who makes those ugly fourth quarters feel less like a coin flip. If the Bucks want an upgrade that instantly shows up on the scoreboard, Powell is the cleanest path.