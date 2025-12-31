NBA Players “Hate” Playing With Trae Young, Trade Value Is At An All-Time Low

The Atlanta Hawks are once again facing uncomfortable questions about their direction, and this time the spotlight is firmly on Trae Young. Around the league, there is growing belief that Young’s style of play has worn thin, with reports suggesting teammates and potential trade partners alike are wary of what comes with building around him.

“It’s hard to think of a team that’s trying to win this season that Trae would help, especially once you factor in what that team would be losing from the players they would have to send back as matching salary. He doesn’t defend. He doesn’t rebound. Guys hate playing with him,” said the NBA executive, via The Ryen Russillo Show.

From a production standpoint, Young continues to put up numbers. This season, he is averaging 26.1 points, 10.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 36.5% from three. He remains one of the league’s highest-usage guards and the clear offensive engine for Atlanta, capable of swinging games with his shooting range and playmaking.

Yet those numbers have not translated into stability or success for the Hawks. Defensive issues persist, ball movement often stalls late in games, and the roster has struggled to find cohesion around Young. Complicating matters further is his contract, which he could opt out of as early as this upcoming summer ($48.9 million player option for 2026-27). For teams evaluating a potential trade, the combination of salary, usage demands, and defensive shortcomings has dampened enthusiasm.

Across the NBA, the trade market has shifted. Front offices are prioritizing two-way players, lineup versatility, and financial flexibility under the new CBA. High-volume guards who require significant roster sacrifices are no longer viewed as automatic franchise solutions, and Atlanta finds itself caught in that changing landscape without a clear path forward.

Now, Young’s list of realistic destinations has never been narrower. Teams like the Timberwolves, Nets, Rockets, and Magic could explore the idea, but there is significant hesitation among them to overhaul their rosters for him. If this perception holds, the Hawks may be forced to either lower their expectations in trade talks or continue down an uneasy path with a star whose value no longer matches his reputation.

At 16-19, tenth in the East, the Hawks have already lost significant ground this season, but there is still time to get things back on track. With Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Kristaps Porzingis, Atlanta has the tools to be a strong team in the East. All they need is one more piece to help take them over the top.

In the end, while Trae Young’s talent is undeniable, perception matters just as much as production in today’s NBA. As the league shifts toward balance, defense, and flexibility, Atlanta faces a difficult truth about its centerpiece. Whether the Hawks pivot toward a new direction or double down on their star, the coming months may determine if this partnership still has a future or has already reached its breaking point.