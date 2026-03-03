Former Detroit Pistons guard Lindsey Hunter offered a detailed perspective on defending three of the greatest players in NBA history, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James, during a recent appearance on The Crossover Podcast, providing insight into how each superstar demanded a different defensive approach.

Hunter, who built his reputation as a defensive specialist during a 17-year NBA career, explained that preparation was central to his role.

“Well, defensively, I always studied all the guards because they would put me on everybody. I had to know everyone’s tendencies.”

“With Kobe, I knew he was always going to try to play back to the basket with me because of my quickness. I could bother him on the perimeter, so he’d try to take me down low.”

“LeBron wasn’t a great back-to-the-basket guy. He just wanted to get downhill. I was quick enough to stay in front of him, but once he got you on his hip, you were in trouble. So our plan with LeBron was always to make him play in the half-court. I’d guard him there because he wasn’t really strong with his back to the basket.”

“MJ, you just prayed he had an off game. Basically.”

Hunter built his career on preparation. He explained that defensively, he studied every guard because coaches would put him on everyone. He needed to understand tendencies, spots, and counters. With Kobe Bryant, the battle was technical. Hunter’s quickness could bother Bryant on the perimeter, so Kobe would respond by taking him into the post. It became a chess match. Bryant would slow the game down, turn his back, and operate with footwork and touch.

LeBron James presented a different equation. Hunter described him as someone who wanted to get downhill. He was not looking to back defenders down repeatedly. LeBron wanted space and momentum. Hunter believed he was quick enough to stay in front initially, but once LeBron got a defender on his hip, the possession was effectively over. Detroit’s plan was to force him into half-court situations, limit transition, and crowd driving lanes.

Jordan was different.

There was no specific scheme that solved him. Hunter recalled a 53-point game Jordan dropped against him. He remembered one move in particular when referee Terry Meals reacted audibly from the floor.

“He gave us 51. It got so bad at one point, he made one move, and Terry Meals was like, ‘Ooowwww.’ I’m like, shut up, he’s against us.”

That exchange captures the experience. Even neutral observers could not hide their appreciation.

In 16 career games matched up against Hunter, Jordan averaged 21.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists. Hunter, in those same 16 contests, averaged 10.4 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.3 rebounds. While the averages reflect competitive matchups, Jordan’s ability to deliver explosive scoring performances left a lasting impression.

Hunter’s comparisons underscore how differently each of the three stars operated offensively. Bryant frequently relied on post play and midrange scoring against smaller defenders. James prioritized attacking the rim with speed and physicality, placing pressure on defensive rotations. Jordan, in Hunter’s view, combined skill and scoring instinct in a way that made even well-prepared defenders vulnerable.

Hunter won two NBA championships with the Pistons and was widely regarded as one of the league’s more disciplined perimeter defenders during his era. His perspective spans multiple generations, having faced Jordan in the late stages of Jordan’s career and later competing against Bryant and James during their primes.

While defensive game plans varied, Hunter’s reflections highlight the unique challenges each player presented and why defending elite scorers across eras remains one of the toughest assignments in professional basketball.