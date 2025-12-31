Hornets vs. Warriors Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages

The Golden State Warriors look to end 2025 on a high when they take on the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Wednesday, with the game tipping off at 1 PM ET.

The Warriors come into this contest having responded well to a brutal overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors by beating the Brooklyn Nets 120-107 on Monday. The victory put them back above .500 at 17-16, and they remain eighth in the standings in the West.

The Hornets, meanwhile, were looking to go on their first three-game winning streak of the season when they took on the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, but lost 123-113. That defeat dropped them to 11-21 on the season, and they are 12th in the East.

The Hornets were without rookie sensation Kon Knueppel, who is averaging 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game in 2025-26, for that Bucks game, but he could be back for this one.

As for the Warriors, they’ll be counting on Stephen Curry yet again to carry them over the line. Curry is averaging 28.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game, and is up against his hometown team here.

Injury Report

Hornets

Ryan Kalkbrenner: Out (left elbow sprain)

Mason Plumlee: Out (right groin strain)

Grant Williams: Out (right knee surgery)

Miles Bridges: Doubtful (right ankle sprain)

Pat Connaughton: Probable (left ankle soreness)

Kon Knueppel: Available (right ankle sprain)

Warriors

LJ Cryer: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Seth Curry: Out (left sciatic nerve irritation)

Malevy Leons: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Why The Hornets Have The Advantage

The Hornets were on a pretty good run coming into that game against the Bucks. They had won four of their last six, beating the likes of the Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers during that stretch. Keeping up that good run was going to be difficult without Knueppel, who was out with an ankle injury, and to make matters worse, Miles Bridges then had to leave the game in the first quarter due to an ankle injury.

Knueppel looks likely to feature against the Warriors, while Bridges has an outside chance of playing. If they both are able to suit up alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, the Hornets have the firepower to pose problems.

The Hornets have a 118.1 offensive rating over their last seven games, eighth-best in that time frame. They can rack up points in a hurry, something the Warriors have been unable to do consistently this season. Their 113.8 offensive rating for the campaign ranks 20th in the league.

The Hornets also excel at keeping teams away from the charity stripe, allowing a league-low 21.2 free throw attempts per game. Jimmy Butler has done a lot of damage at the line (7.6 free throw attempts per game) this season, and they might be able to limit him on that front.

Getting back to the offensive end, while Ball is the big star for the Hornets, Knueppel is going to be key here. He has averaged 23.4 points over his last seven games while shooting 53.8% from the field and 50.8% from beyond the arc. Knueppel has been on an absolute tear, and he could propel his team to victory with another big game.

Why The Warriors Have The Advantage

The Warriors having the best player in this game by a country mile is what gives them the biggest advantage. Curry has shone despite his team’s struggles and will be fancying his chances against what remains a suspect Hornets defense. We mentioned how well they have been playing over their last seven games, but they have a 117.0 defensive rating in that stretch, which only ranks 18th.

The Warriors also have a defense that can potentially shut down the Hornets. Their 111.4 defensive rating for the season ranks third in the NBA. It’s strength vs. strength, and you wouldn’t be surprised if this crafty, veteran outfit comes out on top.

It’s also more likely than not that Bridges, who is averaging 19.9 points per game this season, won’t play here. If he doesn’t, the visitors’ chances of winning would rise significantly.

It should also be pointed out that the Warriors would be coming into this one on a five-game winning streak, if not for a spectacular late collapse. They blew a seven-point lead in the final two minutes against the Raptors and then proceeded to lose in overtime. The Warriors are getting back on track after wobbling for stretches during the campaign.

Hornets vs. Warriors Prediction

This can potentially go either way, but you’d back the Warriors for their experience, and the fact that they have Curry, and the Hornets don’t.

Warriors 120, Hornets 113