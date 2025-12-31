Lamar Odom Shares He Had 12 Strokes, 6 Heart Attacks; Nearly Got Killed In Las Vegas In 2015

Lamar Odom reveals how close he came to death after his 2015 collapse.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers forward (7) Lamar Odom against the Phoenix Suns at the US Airways Center. The Lakers defeated the Suns 99-95.
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lamar Odom has spent years being treated like a punchline, a cautionary tale, or a headline frozen in time. This week, he reminded everyone just how close he came to not being here at all. Speaking on the Locked In podcast, Odom opened up with staggering honesty about the medical reality of what happened to him in Las Vegas in 2015, and how survival itself feels almost unexplainable.

“I mean, first of all, I had to, you know, it took me some time. Not really, but just like till recently. I mean, obviously I’m probably here for a reason, right? ’Cause I don’t know no celebrity, no person that gets, first of all, totally, totally disadvantaged, used, and taken advantage of to be put in that position.”

“I think this is probably one of the only reasons why God saved me, because I didn’t really say, ‘Yo, let me take an eight ball of cocaine and do it before I go to the strip club.’ I mean, before I go to the strip club or hang out or anything like that, you know? But like, it’s kind of medically impossible to have 12 strokes and six heart attacks and survive, whether you’re awake or not awake.”

“I don’t know if you can probably find anybody that, I mean, one stroke and people be like, can’t even move a side. You know what I mean? So I don’t know, six strokes, 12 heart attacks. I’m probably here for a reason. To tell people my story. I guess hopefully it changes their lives.”

That is the part most people never saw. While the world laughed, judged, or dismissed him as just another celebrity who went too far, Odom was fighting to stand up, to speak clearly, to take a step without falling. He did not care what people were calling him.

What followed the collapse at the Las Vegas brothel was not a dramatic comeback montage. It was humiliation, fear, and relearning how to exist.

“Like, I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks. How the f**k I get here? But I couldn’t even walk or talk. I couldn’t even say what happened to me, or I couldn’t even get the words to murmur out my mouth for months or weeks at least at a time. I could give a f**k about that. I had other fish to fry.”

“Like, I had to learn. I couldn’t hold my bowels. You talk about being humbled. Being called a crackhead or a drug addict. Like, I’m a two-time champion in this city and I’m sitting in the Sinai, and I can’t even, I gotta get my f**king diaper changed every three to four hours ’cause I can’t even hold my bowels. I gotta learn how to walk.”

What makes Odom’s story hit differently now is the clarity with which he tells it. There is no denial. No deflection. No attempt to soften the truth. He knows how close he came to death. He knows how unlikely his survival was. And he understands that recovery is not just physical. It is living with the memory of how quickly everything can be taken away.

Odom’s career will always include championships, Sixth Man of the Year conversations, and elite versatility for the Lakers. But his legacy is now inseparable from survival. From humility. From standing back up after being broken in ways most people never experience.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) waits for play to resume against the Houston Rockets in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images Hornets vs. Warriors Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like