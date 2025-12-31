Josh Giddey Goes Public With His New Girlfriend Alyssa Paranteau

Josh Giddey closed out 2025 by quietly opening a new chapter in his personal life. The Chicago Bulls guard went public with his girlfriend, Alyssa Paranteau, through a series of Christmas Day Instagram stories that felt intentionally low-key and warm rather than flashy or performative.

The photos showed Giddey and Paranteau in matching pajamas and boots, relaxing at home with their pets and Christmas decorations behind them. One image featured personalized stockings with their names, another showed the couple cuddled up in front of the tree. No captions chasing attention, no long explanations. Just a simple holiday moment that made the relationship official.

Paranteau shared similar images on her own Instagram stories, confirming the relationship from both sides. While neither has posted together on their main feeds yet, the coordinated Christmas posts made it clear that this was a deliberate step forward rather than a coincidence.

The timing matters. This public reveal comes nearly two years after Giddey was cleared following an investigation into allegations of an improper relationship during his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Newport Beach police ultimately declined to pursue charges after determining they could not corroborate any criminal activity, and the NBA formally closed its investigation last year. Since then, Giddey has kept his private life almost entirely out of view.

That is why this moment feels significant. Going public with Paranteau is not just about romance. It signals stability and comfort after a period where Giddey was under intense scrutiny, dealing with boos from opposing crowds and heavy online attention while still trying to grow as a player.

On the court, things have aligned just as cleanly. Now with the Chicago Bulls, Giddey finished the 2024–25 season playing the best basketball of his career. He earned a four-year contract extension worth roughly $25 million per season and has carried that momentum into this year.

Giddey is averaging 19.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 9.0 assists and could earn his first All-Star selection this season. He already has seven triple-doubles this season, second only to Nikola Jokic, and recently posted 19 points, 15 assists, and 11 rebounds in a win over the Atlanta Hawks.

For Giddey, the reveal felt intentional in its simplicity. No statements, no interviews, no headlines chasing redemption. Just a normal holiday moment with someone who clearly matters to him. After years of noise around his name, that normalcy might be the biggest win of all.