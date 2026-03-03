Trae Young Gets Ejected Without Even Playing As Fight Breaks Out At Wizards-Rockets Game

Trae Young reacts to his first ejection after Tari Eason shoved his teammate in a heated altercation during the Rockets-Wizards game.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Jan 9, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Newly acquired Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (M) looks on from the bench with teammates against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Rockets eased past the Wizards tonight in a 123-118 win for Houston. Trae Young sat on the sidelines, eagerly waiting for his debut. But unfortunately for him, he faced the first ejection in his time with the Wizards without even playing a single minute.

With three minutes left in the third quarter, a scuffle broke out between Tari Eason and Jamir Watkins after the Rockets’ forward shoved Watkins twice in an aggressive manner during the game. Trae Young couldn’t hold back and rushed to the court in his teammate’s defense.

 

Following the game, Young went on social media and penned down his response to the incident.

“Don’t expect me to get ejected too many more times, D.C.😂 .. but I’m definitely bringing that energy & competitiveness when I’m back for my brothers! 🫶🏽,” wrote Young on X.

Unfortunately for him, according to Rule 12, Section VII (c) of the NBA’s rulebook, a player, especially one who is not actively playing, cannot leave the immediate vicinity of the bench to participate in an altercation. Thus, Young was ejected from the game with Eason.

Young hasn’t even played a game in the Wizards uniform yet, and he still saw his first ejection. On the other hand, Tari Eason’s mother, Teroya Eason, went on social media and took sides with her son.

“He said sum. Know that,” she wrote on X as she predicted why her son shoved Watkins on the court.

“Wtf Trae Young has to do with it??? Lmao,” she further wrote when Young got ejected.

“Mfs gotta watch their mouth out there. It’s a man’s game. That’s just the math,” she further added moments later. But she disagreed with the ejection and how the officials responded to the incident.

“Notes: That shoulda been an O foul on my son. Possibly flagrant. Def a tech. To the line. We reset. Not go the other way without de-escalation. He flew across the court. It’s clear it was static.🤦🏾‍♀️ We shoulda won by 40. The Rockets are still my faves for the chip. I love them💙,” Eason concluded.

Eason was ejected from the game with nine points, six rebounds, and two assists while shooting 4-11 from the floor (36.4 FG%). He was clearly having an off night, but the Rockets got the last laugh as they came away with the win.

However, the Wizards have a lot to look forward to with Young’s addition to the team. The former All-Star is averaging 25.2 points, 9.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds in the eight seasons he has played so far in the league. He is a career 43.2% shooter from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc.

He has only played in 10 games so far this season, and thus, the sample of his performance is too small to judge the potential of what he can do with the team. After the game, even Kevin Durant spoke to the media and addressed how much better the Wizards would get with Young active on the court.

“(Trae is) gonna make the game easier for everybody else on the floor. I’m excited for the hometown team, excited for AD to put the jersey on, too, and represent the city. I see bright things in their future,” said Durant, who finished tonight with 30 points and seven rebounds (8-15 FG, 53.3 FG%).

The Rockets improved to 38-22 following this win and now move on to host the Warriors in their next game on Thursday, March 5. Meanwhile, the Wizards fell to 16-44 and will face the Magic tomorrow night before heading home for Young’s debut against the Jazz on Thursday.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue reacts during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Tyronn Lue Doesn’t Want Darius Garland To Play Alongside Kawhi Leonard In Clippers’ Debut
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like