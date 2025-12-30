76ers Squeeze Past Grizzlies 139-136 OT; Joel Embiid Dominates: 4 Major Takeaways

Tension filled the Wells Fargo Center well before an overtime finish to this game was in sight, and the Philadelphia 76ers looked to be more complete in several stretches throughout the game, but fell back as a result of the pressure and pace from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ultimately, it was the combined 48 points scored by Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid after halftime through overtime that finally helped give the Sixers the separation they needed to defeat the Grizzlies by a score of 139-136 in what became one of their most taxing games of the entire NBA season.

Embiid was the focal point. He produced 34 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, two blocked shots, and one steal. Maxey finished with 34 points and 12 assists after playing 43 minutes during an exhausting night.

Meanwhile, Memphis, even though they fell behind, kept pushing. Ja Morant was superb with 40 points on 16-of-22 shooting. The Grizzlies also dominated Philadelphia both in the paint and on the boards. Even though it was not pretty and far from easy, the Sixers found a way to win. Let’s dive into the four major takeaways.

Joel Embiid Controls The Game Even If He Misses A Lot Of Shots

This wasn’t a vintage night for Embiid, but it may have been one of his most complete performances. He went 11-of-28 from the field and 1-of-6 from three, yet still finished with 34 points by relentlessly living at the free-throw line, where he hit 11 of 12. Every time Memphis threatened to pull away, Embiid slowed the game down, drew contact, and forced the Grizzlies to defend him possession after possession.

Beyond the scoring, Embiid dictated everything else. His eight assists consistently punished double teams, especially in overtime when Memphis tried to crowd him on the catch. Defensively, his two blocks and five offensive rebounds mattered just as much. The Sixers scored 14 second-chance points, and several came off Embiid competing in every possession.

Tyrese Maxey’s Efficiency Too Hot To Handle

Maxey’s speed tilted the game in Philadelphia’s favor, particularly as the night wore on. He finished with 34 points on 13-of-21 shooting, knocked down 4-of-7 from three, and dished out 12 assists without committing a single turnover in 43 minutes. In a game where both teams coughed the ball up early, Maxey’s control was impressive.

When Embiid drew extra attention, Maxey took over as the driver. He attacked closeouts, pushed in transition, and consistently got into the lane, even against a Memphis defense that blocked 10 shots. Philadelphia finished with 33 assists, and Maxey was the leader there, especially in overtime, where his decision-making prevented the game from slipping away.

Memphis’ Stars Nearly Steal It with Relentless Pressure

The Grizzlies had every reason to walk out frustrated. They shot 55.4% from the field, outrebounded Philadelphia 51-41, and scored 70 points in the paint. Morant was electric, slicing through defenders for 40 points, while Cedric Coward delivered a massive night with 28 points and 16 rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 15 points and 12 boards as well.

What doomed Memphis was everything that happened between those buckets. The Grizzlies committed 20 turnovers, leading to 21 Philadelphia points, and managed just two steals all night. In a game this close, those empty possessions proved fatal, especially in overtime, when a single mistake flipped momentum instantly.

Philadelphia Wins The Margins Despite Being Outplayed In Areas

On paper, it’s hard to explain how the Sixers won this game. Memphis shot better, rebounded better, and controlled the paint. But Philadelphia dominated the smaller details. The Sixers forced 20 turnovers, grabbed 14 offensive rebounds, and finished with 14 steals, repeatedly turning chaos into points.

Paul George’s night was uneven offensively (17 points on 6-of-17 shooting), but his +11 plus-minus reflected how often he was on the floor during decisive runs. Quentin Grimes added 11 points and three steals, and VJ Edgecombe chipped in 25 points, six rebounds, and four steals, giving Philadelphia just enough secondary production to withstand Memphis’ star power.