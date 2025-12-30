JJ Redick Provides Update On Rui Hachimura’s Return Timeline

The Los Angeles Lakers may finally be getting closer to some relief as they navigate one of the more frustrating injury stretches of their season. With rotation continuity hard to come by, any positive update has taken on added importance for a team trying to stay afloat in a crowded Western Conference race.

According to Dave McMenamin, head coach JJ Redick said the target is to have Rui Hachimura back early next week as he works his way back from right calf soreness. He will miss tonight’s game, with Jake LaRavia starting in his place.

Redick also confirmed that Hachimura will miss Friday and Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, but the organization remains encouraged by how his recovery has progressed and does not believe the issue to be serious.

Hachimura is just one piece of a larger injury puzzle for Los Angeles. Austin Reaves (left calf strain) remains out and is not expected back in the immediate future, while Gabe Vincent (lumbar back strain) has also been sidelined. Jaxson Hayes (left ankle soreness) has been working his way back into practice but has yet to return to game action. The constant shuffling has forced Redick to lean heavily on shortened rotations and role players in expanded minutes.

Before the setback, Hachimura had settled into a steady and important role for the Lakers. The forward is averaging 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 52.1% shooting from the field and 44.5% from three. His combination of size, strength, and efficiency has made him a valuable two-way option, particularly as a floor spacer who can also punish mismatches in the mid-post and finish through contact. On a roster that often skews offense-heavy, his physical presence has been key to their limited success on the defensive end.

While Hachimura’s status is not considered serious, calf injuries are treated cautiously across the league due to their tendency to linger. Although the Lakers initially hoped his absence would be brief, the decision to hold him out through the weekend reflects a longer-term approach focused on avoiding setbacks and minimizing risk. The current plan has him targeting an early return next week, assuming he responds well to continued treatment and on-court work.

What comes next will not be easy. After today’s game against the Pistons, the Lakers close out the weekend with two games against Memphis before continuing through a demanding portion of their schedule. With key players still sidelined and little margin for error in the standings, Los Angeles is once again being tested on its depth and resilience. Whether Hachimura can return as scheduled could go a long way toward determining how well the Lakers weather this stretch and regain momentum heading into the heart of the season.

For the Lakers, Hachimura’s return cannot come soon enough. With the schedule tightening and injuries continuing to test their depth, Los Angeles needs stability wherever it can find it. Getting Hachimura back would not solve everything, but it would restore a reliable two-way presence to a lineup that has already been stretched thin. Over the next week, his progress could quietly shape how well the Lakers survive this difficult stretch.