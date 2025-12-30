Ex-NBA Player Says Dennis Rodman Cannot F**k With Draymond Green; Fans Criticize Outlandish Take

Draymond Green’s future with the Warriors came under the microscope recently amid questions over his bad form and the Warriors’ consideration of a move for Anthony Davis. Therefore, the media began discussing his impact on the team even today and the significance of what he brings to the table for the Warriors.

To defend Draymond Green from criticism, former NBA player Brandon Jennings spoke out about how he contributes more to a team than Dennis Rodman did with the Pistons and Bulls.

“Rodman ain’t better than Draymond Green,” said Jennings as the crew of the ‘Gil’s Arena’ show sounded stunned. “Draymond can shoot the three, spread the floor, pass the ball, guard everybody one through five. Dennis Rodman cannot f*ck with Draymond [Green].”

Rashad McCants then explained to him how Green was the only rebounder in the paint on most possessions for the Warriors when he played alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant to win possessions.

Whereas Rodman was swarmed in the paint by his own teammates competing for the rebounds as well. And despite that, Rodman averaged 13.0 rebounds per game for his career, while Green averaged about 7.0 rebounds per game.

“We’re talking about a guy that averaged eight points, seven rebounds, and six assists per game with the best shooter, with KD and all of that, and I’m flirting with a triple-double every night,” Jennings went on to add when they brought basketball IQ as a point of comparison.

NBA fans saw this take on social media and heavily criticized Jennings for an outlandish take comparing Green to the five-time NBA champion.

A majority believed that Jennings’ opinion was biased because he only played against Draymond Green in the prime of his career and never faced Dennis Rodman in his life. Some fans also took Jennings’ side and questioned what Rodman brought to the table for the Bulls other than rebounding.

“Ridiculous argument by Jennings, he probably never saw Rodman play, not even close in my humble opinion, Rodman massively underrated and much defensively than Green.”

“Just going to shake my head because the fact he ( Brandon Jennings) didn’t know Rodman guarded one through five traditional positions when he was playing shows a lack of education when it comes to knowing who he was when he came into the league and throughout.”

“A popular opinion is that Draymond wouldn’t be anything if he didn’t play with Steph, Klay (and KD.) You never hear that about Rodman. No one ever says Rodman was only good because he played with Isaiah and MJ.”

“Come on. Just look at the tape. Rodman was an athletic freak with an unlimited motor. Draymond is not that.”

“Dennis Rodman smokes Draymond Green on the boards and defensively. Green is better offensively, but in Rodman’s era, he didn’t have to be a scorer. And yes, Rodman could guard one through five.”

“What can Rodman do that Draymond can’t?! They’re constantly referring to rebounds. Take away the rebounds. Draymond is an overall better basketball player than Rodman.”

Dennis Rodman averaged 13.1 rebounds, 7.3 points, and 1.8 steals while shooting 52.1% from the field. Meanwhile, Green is currently averaging 8.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.6 assists in his career while shooting 44.8% from the floor. While Rodman played in the league for 14 seasons, Green is currently in his 14th season as well.

At the end of the day, Rodman has more championships (five), accomplished more within less time, and has won with two different teams. Meanwhile, Green has his four championships with the same team.

While both sides have arguments in their favor, I am objectively inclined towards still saying Dennis Rodman is better than Draymond Green. However, subjectively, there is no clear answer to distinguish the two players to a level where you can claim one cannot “f**k” with the other. It all depends on what the team needs from the player and how well they can fulfill that role.

Both players fulfilled different roles on their team and had differently built teams around them. Therefore, as much as Rodman has achieved more in his career, I have to concede that there might be no clear answer on which player is effectively ‘better’.

