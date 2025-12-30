Bulls Hit With Brutal Setback As Josh Giddey Is Ruled Out With Hamstring Injury

Josh Giddey suffered a hamstring injury and is expected to miss weeks, dealing a major blow to the Bulls.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 23, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) looks for a pass against the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Josh Giddey’s breakout season with the Chicago Bulls has hit an abrupt pause at a critical moment. Just as the team was beginning to find rhythm around its young guard, an injury has introduced new uncertainty into both the short-term rotation and the broader direction of the season.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Giddey has sustained a left hamstring strain and is expected to miss at least a few weeks. The injury (which he suffered against the Timberwolves on Monday) represents a significant blow for Chicago, given how central Giddey has become to the offense and how much responsibility he has carried as a primary creator and rebounder from the guard spot.

Hamstring injuries are notoriously tricky, often requiring careful management to avoid setbacks. While the Bulls have not provided a firm return date, the expectation is that Giddey will be sidelined for at least a month, with his availability dependent on how he responds to rest and rehab. For a player whose game relies heavily on pace, change of direction, and physicality, Chicago is likely to err on the side of caution rather than rush him back prematurely.

Before the injury, Giddey had been in the middle of one of the most productive stretches of his career. Through 30 games, he is averaging 19.2 points, 9.0 assists, 8.9 rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game this season on 46.6% shooting (38.6% from three), emerging as the engine of the Bulls’ offense and a nightly triple-double threat.

Internally, Chicago believes Giddey could become its version of Tyrese Haliburton, a tall, versatile guard capable of orchestrating the offense, elevating teammates, and controlling tempo. That belief has only grown as Giddey has embraced a larger role, showing improved scoring aggression while maintaining his natural playmaking instincts.

His absence now forces the Bulls into a difficult adjustment. At 15-16, Chicago has already struggled with consistency, and losing its primary ball-handler only further complicates matters. Without Giddey, the offense risks becoming stagnant, especially late in games, where his vision and decision-making have often been the difference between clean looks and forced possessions. The Bulls will need increased production from players like Coby White, Isaac Okoro, and Kevin Huerter, but replacing Giddey’s unique combination of size, passing, and rebounding will be a challenge.

From a broader perspective, the injury lands at an inopportune time for a Bulls team still evaluating its long-term direction. After a hot 6-1 start, Chicago is now hovering around the middle of the standings, showing flashes of competitiveness without establishing itself as a full-fledged contender. Giddey’s emergence had begun to offer clarity, but his absence clouds that evaluation and limits how much the team can truly assess its ceiling.

Looking ahead, Giddey’s injury could also influence Chicago’s approach to the trade deadline. If the Bulls slide in the standings during his absence, pressure may mount to explore roster changes rather than hold steady. Conversely, a strong showing from the supporting cast could reinforce patience and buy time until Giddey returns. Either way, the coming weeks will be pivotal for a Bulls team still searching for its identity.

ByNico Martinez
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. 
