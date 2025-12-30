Deandre Ayton Explains The Secret Behind LeBron James’ Longevity

Deandre Ayton explained what makes LeBron James so durable and consistent even deep into his career.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 28, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) in the first half against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

LeBron James’ longevity has long fascinated players across the league, but hearing it explained by someone who sees it up close carries extra weight. Speaking with the media, Deandre Ayton offered insight into what separates James from everyone else as the Lakers star continues to defy time.

“Consistency, being true to the game, approaching the game the right way,” Ayton said, via LoJo Media. “It’s pretty obvious. You take care of your body as a professional and it’s contagious. You see how he’s in his 23rd year, how many reps he puts in, and how early he gets to the gym. It just amazes you, and you learn to put some of this stuff in your bag as well.”

Few careers in NBA history offer a true comparison point to what James has accomplished. Now in his 23rd season, he has played for more than two decades at a level most players never reach at their peak. Four championships, four MVP awards, ten Finals appearances, and the NBA’s all-time scoring record barely scratch the surface of his resume.

Longevity has become the defining theme of his career, not just in terms of games played (1,576), but sustained excellence. Today, on his 41st birthday, James remains one of the league’s most impactful players, a reality that would have seemed impossible a generation ago.

Of course, that extended NBA lifespan has come with evolution. Unlike earlier in his career, when he carried ultimate authority on the floor, James is no longer asked to dominate every possession. Instead, he has adapted, picking his spots offensively while leaning more heavily on his vision, strength, and basketball IQ.

Now, on a roster built around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, James has transitioned into a role that balances scoring, playmaking, and leadership, often dictating the flow of games without forcing the issue. The result has been a solid season stat line, with averages of 20.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game on 50.7% shooting and 31.7% from three.

Even at this stage of his career, James continues to set the example inside the locker room. His preparation, work ethic, and winning habits establish a championship standard that resonates throughout the team. At 20-10 this season, that consistency has been one of the few stabilizing forces for a Lakers group still searching for cohesion.

As for what comes next, James has been deliberate in how he discusses his future. At 41, he has yet to commit to a specific retirement timeline, instead emphasizing how his body feels and how much he still loves the game. While speculation will always follow, there has been little indication that the end is imminent. If anything, his continued performance suggests he still has plenty left, and when the time comes, it will be on his own terms.

