Bulls Reject Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade, “Not Interested” In Bucks Star

The Chicago Bulls reportedly told Giannis Antetokounmpo’s representatives they were not interested in pursuing a trade after his camp reached out about a potential deal.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Nov 7, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) passes the ball away from Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls made their stance clear this week as new reporting surfaced about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s trade availability. While several teams around the league are preparing for a potential pursuit, Chicago has removed itself from the conversation entirely.

According to Fox Chicago’s Lou Canellis, Giannis and his representatives contacted the Bulls to gauge their interest in a possible trade, but Chicago quickly indicated they were not interested. The team made it known they had no intention of breaking up their young foundation or shifting their long-term plan.

The Bulls’ firm position stands out in a league where star movement often reshapes franchises. By shutting the door early, Chicago is choosing continuity over chasing the biggest name available, even as speculation around Giannis continues to grow across the NBA.

To Chicago’s credit, they showed flashes of greatness earlier this season after a 6-1 start. With Josh Giddey, Coby White, Patrick Williams, and Nikola Vucevic, they have a respectable core of versatile athletes. Rather than trade everything for Giannis, who turns 31 this month, they want to continue building up their own roster, which is years in the making now.

It is certainly a bold choice for the Bulls, and they clearly believe in their vision for the future. Unfortunately, many fans disagree with the move, and it is a decision that could come back to haunt them down the road.

As good as the Bulls are, they do not have anyone close to Giannis’ level. In 17 games this season, the two-time MVP is averaging 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 63.9 percent shooting (43.5 percent from three).

After his latest injury, however, Giannis is set to miss time, and many suspect he has already played his last game for the Bucks. The result has been a scramble across the league to present the best possible offers for him. Even with teams like the Lakers, Knicks, and Warriors expected to get involved, the Bulls have disqualified themselves from contention and must now move forward with what they currently have.

At 9-12 and losers of five straight, the Bulls have come back down to earth following a hot start, and it is becoming clear that this roster cannot win a title as presently constructed. To reach that next level, Chicago will need to trade for a high-level superstar, and they could have had Giannis.

Now, they will never know what he could have done for them. Instead of having him lead them to glory, the Bulls are stuck at square one while their top competitors try to make a move for one of the best players in the league.

For a team that has not gotten past the first round in 14 years, Chicago’s front office has more faith in its vision than it probably should. When a player like Giannis comes calling, you must answer, but the Bulls left him hanging in a move they may come to regret.

The team made its choice, and now the weight of that decision rests on a front office betting heavily on its own plans. Declining to pursue a generational talent like Giannis sends a clear message about how the Bulls see their future, but it also places enormous pressure on the current core to deliver results. If this group cannot take the next step soon, this missed opportunity may be remembered as a turning point the franchise failed to seize.

ByNico Martinez
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. 
