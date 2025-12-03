Giannis Antetokounmpo Asked For A Trade Before The Season, Two Weeks Left To Decide His Future

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future has become the league’s newest focal point as questions continue to mount around Milwaukee’s direction. What looked like another season built around title hopes has instead turned into a pivotal stretch that may determine where the two-time MVP plays next.

According to Shams Charania, Giannis and his agent Alex Saratsis have recently begun formal discussions with the Bucks about his long-term future, including whether staying in Milwaukee is still the best path for his career. Those talks are expected to lead to a conclusion within the next few weeks as both sides evaluate what comes next.

The situation has been unstable for years now in Milwaukee. In the seasons following their 2021 title run, it has been one disappointment after another, and Giannis’ patience has been pushed to its limits. In fact, Giannis asked for a trade this past summer, which prompted talks with the Knicks. The negotiations were still in the early stages when Giannis ultimately committed to one more season with the Bucks.

“The Bucks called the Knicks and asked for an offer for Giannis because he said he wanted to be a Knick. Guys, he asked to be traded already,” said Brian Windhorst. “What it appears is that Giannis committed himself to the season with the Bucks. That is what appeared to happen with everything he said and his mood. But the Bucks are not good.”

The additions of Myles Turner, Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, and Amir Coffey bought the Bucks some time to re-earn Giannis’ trust, but things were only going to improve if they were winning on the court. This season, at 9-13, it has been an utter disaster in Milwaukee, and the early struggles have only further convinced Giannis that he may be better off somewhere else.

The New York Knicks stand out as a clear landing spot for Antetokounmpo. They have already had Giannis talks before, and they still have the assets to send a reasonable return that might include Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, or even Karl-Anthony Towns. The only untouchable for New York is Jalen Brunson, their de facto leader and go-to scorer with averages of 27.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 46.7 percent shooting (35.6 percent from three).

With Brunson and Giannis leading the way, the Knicks are suddenly the favorites to come out of the East and are in position to make a historic run in the NBA. Until he becomes available, the Knicks will be keeping a close watch on this situation for an opportunity to secure a generational talent.

Whether he stays with the Bucks, moves to New York, or goes somewhere else entirely, it is clear that Giannis is all about winning and does not want to spend what is left of his prime on mediocre teams. He is always going to pursue the path of victory, even if it requires making tough decisions.

Giannis has reached the point in his career where every season matters, and he is no longer willing to waste time on a team that cannot match his ambition. Milwaukee still has a narrow window to convince him that staying is the right choice, but the pressure has never been higher. Whatever he decides in the coming weeks will shape not only his legacy, but the direction of the entire league.