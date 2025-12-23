Timberwolves Could In The Hunt For 15.5 PPG Scorer To Solve Point Guard Problems

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the most consistent teams in the Western Conference over the last two seasons, but one flaw keeps showing up when the games tighten. They still do not have a true point guard they can rely on night after night. That is why the name Collin Sexton is starting to gain traction as the trade deadline approaches.

According to reporting from Jake Fischer, the Charlotte Hornets are reportedly open to trading Sexton for draft capital or young assets. Sexton is averaging 15.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists this season while shooting an 48.9% from the field and 36.6% from three.

For a Wolves team that has leaned heavily on makeshift solutions at point guard, that profile matters.

Minnesota’s current setup tells the story. Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo are both natural shooting guards who have been forced into ball-handling duties. Edwards has carried the load admirably, but asking him to initiate offense, score, and close games puts unnecessary strain on his game. DiVincenzo can keep things steady, yet he is not a primary organizer. Meanwhile, Mike Conley remains valuable but is clearly in the twilight of his career.

That is where Sexton fits cleanly. He brings downhill pressure, shot creation, and the ability to score without needing everything drawn up for him. He does not need to dominate the ball, but he can take control when plays break down. For a team that has reached two straight Western Conference Finals, those possessions often decide whether a season ends in disappointment or a parade.

Financially, Sexton is attainable. He is making $18.8 million this season and will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer. The Wolves could construct a deal around Conley, Terrence Shannon Jr., and Leonard Miller without touching their core.

Minnesota will not likely include the core of Edwards, Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, and DiVincenzo in any trade talks, unless some big names are involved.

From Charlotte’s perspective, moving Sexton makes sense. The Hornets own the league’s longest playoff drought and sit outside the real contention picture. Sexton is productive, but his timeline does not fully align with where the franchise is headed. Trading him for younger pieces or draft capital is the logical step.

For Minnesota, the question is urgency. They are no longer a feel-good story. They are a team with expectations. The West is unforgiving, and margins are razor-thin. A reliable point guard who can score 15 to 18 points, create offense late, and reduce Edwards’ burden could be the difference between another deep run and falling short again.

Sexton may not be a superstar, but he solves a very real problem. And for the Timberwolves, that might be exactly what matters most right now.