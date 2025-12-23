Timberwolves Could In The Hunt For 15.5 PPG Scorer To Solve Point Guard Problems

Collin Sexton emerges as a trade target to solve Timberwolves point guard problem.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Charlotte Hornets guard Collin Sexton (8) reacts after defeating the Toronto Raptors in overtime at Spectrum Center.
Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the most consistent teams in the Western Conference over the last two seasons, but one flaw keeps showing up when the games tighten. They still do not have a true point guard they can rely on night after night. That is why the name Collin Sexton is starting to gain traction as the trade deadline approaches.

According to reporting from Jake Fischer, the Charlotte Hornets are reportedly open to trading Sexton for draft capital or young assets. Sexton is averaging 15.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists this season while shooting an 48.9% from the field and 36.6% from three.

For a Wolves team that has leaned heavily on makeshift solutions at point guard, that profile matters.

Minnesota’s current setup tells the story. Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo are both natural shooting guards who have been forced into ball-handling duties. Edwards has carried the load admirably, but asking him to initiate offense, score, and close games puts unnecessary strain on his game. DiVincenzo can keep things steady, yet he is not a primary organizer. Meanwhile, Mike Conley remains valuable but is clearly in the twilight of his career.

That is where Sexton fits cleanly. He brings downhill pressure, shot creation, and the ability to score without needing everything drawn up for him. He does not need to dominate the ball, but he can take control when plays break down. For a team that has reached two straight Western Conference Finals, those possessions often decide whether a season ends in disappointment or a parade.

Financially, Sexton is attainable. He is making $18.8 million this season and will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer. The Wolves could construct a deal around Conley, Terrence Shannon Jr., and Leonard Miller without touching their core.

Minnesota will not likely include the core of Edwards, Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, and DiVincenzo in any trade talks, unless some big names are involved.

From Charlotte’s perspective, moving Sexton makes sense. The Hornets own the league’s longest playoff drought and sit outside the real contention picture. Sexton is productive, but his timeline does not fully align with where the franchise is headed. Trading him for younger pieces or draft capital is the logical step.

Flipping him for younger pieces or draft capital while maintaining flexibility is a logical step.

For Minnesota, the question is urgency. They are no longer a feel-good story. They are a team with expectations. The West is unforgiving, and margins are razor-thin. A reliable point guard who can score 15 to 18 points, create offense late, and reduce Edwards’ burden could be the difference between another deep run and falling short again.

Sexton may not be a superstar, but he solves a very real problem. And for the Timberwolves, that might be exactly what matters most right now.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Oct 24, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) talks with center Alperen Sengun (28) during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images 5 Reasons Why Houston Rockets Are Overrated As Championship Contenders
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like