Former Lakers Center Gets A Second Chance In Memphis To Revieve NBA Career

The Memphis Grizzlies are offering a lifeline to a former Los Angeles Lakers big man, giving Christian Koloko another chance to steady his NBA footing. Memphis has signed Koloko to a 10-day contract through a hardship exception, a move reported by Shams Charania, as injuries continue to thin their frontcourt rotation, as they stand ninth in the West with a 13-15 record.

This could be Koloko’s big chance to earn himself a spot in the NBA. The 25-year-old center was signed by the Lakers last season as a backup. He played in 37 games, averaging 2.4 points and 2,5 rebounds in over nine minutes a game. His role was very limited, but he was part of the roster for the entire year, and he was initially named as a part of the squad this season as well.

That changed when Los Angeles decided to waive him in late November after adding Drew Timme, effectively closing the door on his short Lakers stint.

Once released, Koloko did not disappear. His G League rights were acquired by the San Antonio Spurs affiliate, the Austin Spurs, allowing him to suit up at the highly watched Showcase. That stretch helped keep him visible to league scouts, and it mattered. Memphis, dealing with mounting injuries and a need for size, saw enough to bring him in for a closer look.

Koloko’s NBA resume already spans multiple stops. He began his career with the Toronto Raptors in the 2022-23 season, where he averaged 3.1 points and 2.9 rebounds across 97 career games split between Toronto and Los Angeles. His numbers have never jumped off the page, but his calling card has always been defense.

At Arizona, he earned Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honors and showed strong instincts as a rim protector, skills that still translate in limited minutes.

His G League production paints a clearer picture of what he can offer with more run. Across 28 games at that level, Koloko averaged nearly 13 points, close to eight rebounds, and three blocks per game. Those numbers underline why teams continue to circle back despite his uneven NBA path. Size, length, and shot blocking remain valuable, especially for a Memphis team searching for stability in the paint.

This 10-day deal does not guarantee anything beyond the short term. Still, for Koloko, it represents something far more important than contract length. It is another doorway back into the league, another chance to show he belongs when minutes are available. With Memphis in need and the window open, Koloko now controls the next chapter of his career.