Anthony Edwards Could Leave The Timberwolves If They Acquire Ja Morant, Says NBA Insider

An NBA insider suggests a Ja Morant trade could put Anthony Edwards’ future with the Timberwolves in jeopardy.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read

Anthony Edwards prides himself on loyalty, but there’s a chance he’ll leave the Timberwolves if they make one critical decision. According to one NBA insider, that decision would be the mistake of trading for Ja Morant.

“There’s a 10% chance a Ja Morant trade will get Minnesota to the Finals and a 90% chance it would end with Anthony Edwards playing for Houston, Detroit, or Brooklyn in two years or so,” said Sam Quinn of CBS Sports.

Of course, the concerns of a Morant trade for the Wolves go beyond just the intangible. The on-court basketball fit is also doubtful given the lack of shooting that would be around Edwards.

“If they make this trade, Julius Randle would be the second-best three-point shooter in the starting lineup. You’d have Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, and Ja Morant. Would you bring Morant off the bench and start DiVincenzo to make that work?”

With the Timberwolves teetering on a top-three record in the West (fourth at 25-14), pressure is rising to make a move that will put them over the top. In Edwards, who is averaging 29.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 50.4% shooting and 41.2% shooting from three this season, they already have a star who can lead the way. All they need is his sidekick, and Morant is the best name available right now.

With averages of 19.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 40.1% shooting and 20.8% shooting from three this season, Ja’s game is undeniable and he could form a nasty tandem with Ant. The problem is Morant’s behavior behind the scenes.

The star point guard has a lot of baggage, headlined by years of scandals with the Grizzlies. From aiming red laser pointers to physical assault and verbal threats, Ja has been involved in serious stuff. That’s not to mention the Instagram Live incident that resulted in a 25-game suspension.

That’s why, despite his talent, acquiring Ja Morant may not be worth the risk. He has the potential to destabilize the Timberwolves’ locker room and test Edwards’ loyalty. At 24 years old, Edwards wants to win now, and he won’t hesitate to force his way out to find a better situation.

For Minnesota, they must find someone who can stabilize and enhance what they are building. While Ja makes for a flashy and recognizable addition, he may not be the best choice for a Wolves squad with so much left to prove.

For now, the Timberwolves are better off holding firm and waiting for a different star to become available. Whether it’s someone like Darius Garland or Brandon Ingram, there are plenty of options if Minnesota has the patience to wait.

