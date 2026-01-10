5 Most Realistic Ja Morant Landing Spots Include Desperate Franchise And Dark Horse

Ja Morant‘s career with the Memphis Grizzlies has been marked by highs and lows, but over the last few seasons, the latter have been more prevalent. The former All-Star point guard is only 26 years old, yet his trade value has been at an all-time low.

His off-court behavior has been very concerning, but it hasn’t improved when considering his on-court actions. Morant famously had an issue with current head coach Tuomas Iisalo, and calling him out for not challenging a call is an ugly look.

Morant clearly doesn’t respect the coaches in charge of the team, and that follows a series of suspensions and strange celebrations on the court.

Morant has an image in his head of what he should act like, and it has affected his career so far.

For his standards, Morant is posting below-average numbers (19.0 PPG, 7.6 APG on 40.1% FG and 20.8% 3-PT FG), and he clearly hasn’t impacted winning this season with the Grizzlies fighting for their play-in lives at 16-21.

Now, reports have come out that the Grizzlies are looking to move Morant before the trade deadline, and none of us should be surprised.

So where should Ja end up? We have selected the five most realistic landing spots for the troubled point guard who, despite the controversies that continue to surround him, is a game-changing player when focused. Let’s dive right into the five teams right now.

Milwaukee Bucks

Proposed Trade Details

Receive: Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Ryan Rollins, Kyle Kuzma, Kevin Porter Jr., 2032 first-round pick

From a basketball standpoint, Milwaukee is one of the cleanest fits for Ja Morant. Pairing Morant with Giannis Antetokounmpo would instantly give the Bucks a downhill offense that few defenses could survive.

Even in a down year, Morant’s ability to alleviate late-game pressure that has plagued Milwaukee since Jrue Holiday’s departure would be important. Morant wouldn’t need to be a high-volume shooter here; his driving pressure and transition play would be the major talking point.

The bigger appeal for Milwaukee is that they want to give Giannis enough weapons to compete. The Bucks are firmly in win-now mode, and Morant is only 26.

No doubt, the Bucks have lacked a guard who can consistently beat defenders off the dribble. Morant, even diminished, remains elite in that area. Losing Rollins, who has been hot this season (17.2 PPG, 5.7 APG), is a risky move that is actually necessary.

For Memphis, this deal is about clearing the slate. Kyle Kuzma (12.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG) provides a controllable scoring wing, Kevin Porter Jr. offers upside as a reclamation project, and the future pick gives long-term value. For a team that wants to keep Giannis happy, this deal has to happen fast.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Proposed Trade Details

Receive: Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Donte DiVincenzo, Rob Dillingham, Mike Conley, Joan Beringer

The Timberwolves are a fascinating and dangerous dark horse, but they need a point guard to get over the hump. Morant, alongside Anthony Edwards, would immediately become the most explosive backcourt in the NBA, capable of overwhelming defenses with relentless rim attacks.

Minnesota’s half-court offense has stagnated late in games, and Morant’s ability to generate paint touches could unlock an entirely new dimension for a team already elite defensively.

Just as important is Minnesota’s team style. This is Anthony Edwards’ team, and Morant wouldn’t be asked to lead culturally or vocally, only to play.

With Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle anchoring the defense and veterans around him, Morant could focus on basketball while benefiting from a clear hierarchy.

A change of scenery paired with reduced leadership burden might be exactly what he needs.

From Memphis’ perspective, this is a clean basketball reset. DiVincenzo is posting 13.2 PPG and can start in place of Morant immediately. Mike Conley brings professionalism and familiarity, Rob Dillingham offers upside at 21 years old, Beringer is only 19. Minnesota doesn’t gut its frontcourt, and Memphis regains control of its culture.

Miami Heat

Proposed Trade Details

Receive: Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jovic, 2029 first-round pick

If there’s one organization confident it can handle volatility, it’s Miami. The Heat culture has absorbed bigger personalities than Morant, and Erik Spoelstra’s system prioritizes accountability and defensive effort, two areas where Morant has fluctuated.

On the court, Morant would give Miami something it hasn’t had since peak Dwyane Wade: a guard who can attack the rim at will. The offensive fit is straightforward.

Miami has shooters, cutters, and disciplined spacing. Morant wouldn’t be forced into hero ball every possession, and his playmaking would benefit players like Bam Adebayo, who thrives with guards that can bend defenses.

For Memphis, this is one of the strongest value-based offers. Andrew Wiggins gives two-way wing presence (15.9 PPG, 4.8 RPG), Nikola Jovic adds potential, and a first-round pick restores draft flexibility.

We might like this trade best because it gives both teams what they need, and while Miami is certainly a city with plenty of distractions, Morant would be playing in a win-first culture.

Sacramento Kings

Proposed Trade Details

Receive: Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: DeMar DeRozan, Malik Monk, 2027 first-round pick (SAS)

The Sacramento Kings lost De’Aaron Fox last season and haven’t really replaced him without disrespect to Russell Westbrook or Dennis Schroder. Ja Morant is a player they can build around without having to give up too much.

Morant with Domantas Sabonis would be an intriguing pair because one plays with speed and the other with finesse. They would work together, especially with Keegan Murray fitting in as a long-term centerpiece.

For Memphis, getting back two very tradable pieces and a first-rounder isn’t the worst return. DeRozan (18.4 PPG) and Monk (11.4 PPG) can each play a decent role offensively, but moving on from Morant at any cost is the reason a deal like this would be in play.

Toronto Raptors

Proposed Trade Details

Receive: Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Immanuel Quickley, Ochai Agbaji



Toronto represents the biggest cultural reset for Morant. A new country, a new media ecosystem, and a franchise accustomed to player development could help him recalibrate. On the court, Morant would create a Big Three with Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram, and that looks scary on paper.

Basketball-wise, the Raptors can surround Morant with length, defense, and shooting while keeping expectations realistic. This would be a rebuild with a high-upside star. That environment could give Morant space to rediscover his game without constant scrutiny.

For Memphis, the return is modest but honest. Immanuel Quickley is a reliable guard (16.4 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 6.1 APG) who can replace Morant immediately, and Ochai Agbaji adds defensive wing depth.

Toronto isn’t bidding high because they don’t need to, but they offer stability. If Memphis prioritizes an immediate point guard change, this works.