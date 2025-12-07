Ja Morant Has Reportedly Garnered Trade Interest From The Miami Heat

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has been one of the players frequently mentioned in trade rumors this season. After an apparent fallout with the Grizzlies’ coaching staff, along with a run of inconsistent performances, it would appear that Morant’s time in Memphis is coming to an end. On this note, NBA insider Jake Fischer provided an intriguing update regarding trade interest in the two-time All-Star.

While acknowledging the current trade buzz surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo, Fischer also reported that the Miami Heat have been viewed as a potential buyer for Ja Morant.

“Miami was already shaping into a surprising buyer on this trade market even before this week’s Giannis headlines,” Fischer wrote. “League sources say that the Heat, for example, have had internal discussions about Memphis’ Ja Morant and how Miami’s infrastructure could benefit him.”

Ja Morant has been linked to many teams in recent weeks. At the current juncture, the Sacramento Kings appear to be the most interested party, especially considering that the franchise is also toying with the idea of a rebuild. Similarly, the Minnesota Timberwolves have also been viewed as a potential trade destination for Morant, though there could be some challenges in making the deal.

In this regard, interest from a team such as the Miami Heat is largely positive. Although Morant’s off-court lifestyle may not align with the franchise’s culture, there is reason to believe that such a shift could also benefit the two-time All-Star.

Should The Grizzlies Trade Ja Morant?

While Ja Morant is one of the most gifted athletes in his generation, he has been widely criticized for his inconsistent availability and recurring involvement in scandals and controversy. Despite his elite performances in the past, this aspect of the guard’s profile has impacted his overall trade value.

On that note, this season has also been challenging for the two-time All-Star. In 12 appearances, the Grizzlies’ star is only averaging 17.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game, shooting 35.9% from the field and 16.7% from three-point range. For a star-caliber player, these figures are highly underwhelming.

Given that the Grizzlies were already in a weaker position to start the new campaign, having Morant sidelined for the last nine games hasn’t been very helpful. Despite his absence, the Grizzlies have managed to post a 10-13 record so far, placing them ninth in the Western Conference standings.

Memphis has managed to go 6-3 without its superstar in the lineup. With Vince Williams Jr. stepping up, the Grizzlies may have even found a solid replacement for Morant within their own ranks.

In this regard, there is a solid case for the Grizzlies to consider trading Ja Morant this season. But considering how limited the interest in the two-time All-Star has been, Memphis may have to part with him at a discounted rate to make a deal.