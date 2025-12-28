Gilbert Arenas Warns JJ Redick Could Lose His Job For Going After LeBron James

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas is never one to hold back, and this time his warning landed squarely on the shoulders of JJ Redick. Following Redick’s fiery comments that many believe were aimed at LeBron James, Arenas took to Instagram with a short clip that said plenty without needing many words.

In the video, Arenas gives a sarcastic ‘okay, okay’ while Redick’s rant plays in the background. The caption was even more direct: “You about to lose ur job JJ.”

Redick’s comments came after another ugly loss for the Los Angeles Lakers, a stretch that has exposed their defensive issues, effort lapses, and lack of cohesion. Redick openly questioned professionalism and urgency, a rarity in a league where coaches usually shield stars publicly. According to a rival coach, the message was clearly aimed at LeBron and Luka Doncic, the two pillars of the franchise.

From a basketball standpoint, Redick is not wrong. The Lakers have been leaking points, missing rotations, and getting blown out well before the fourth quarter. LeBron’s effort has been called into question at times, and Luka’s defensive limitations are well-documented. Redick is trying to set a standard, and in many locker rooms, that kind of accountability is necessary.

But Arenas’ warning cuts deeper than Xs and Os. He understands the political reality of the NBA, especially in Los Angeles. Calling out role players is one thing. Calling out LeBron James, even indirectly, is something else entirely.

LeBron is not just another star. He is the face of the franchise, the league’s most influential player, and a figure whose presence shapes front-office decisions, coaching hires, and roster construction. Coaches throughout NBA history have learned, sometimes the hard way, that publicly challenging LeBron rarely ends well unless the relationship is rock solid.

Arenas has seen this movie before. Coaches who lose the locker room, especially the trust of a generational star, do not get much runway, regardless of their basketball logic. Redick is still early in his coaching career, and while his honesty may resonate with fans and analysts, it carries real risk behind closed doors.

That does not mean Redick is wrong to demand more. The Lakers’ underlying numbers are alarming. They are the only team near the top of the West with a negative point differential, and their losses have been blowouts. Something has to change. But as Arenas is essentially saying, there is a difference between accountability and confrontation, especially when dealing with a player who has seen coaches come and go for two decades.

LeBron, in the past, has described Redick’s style as ‘no sugar coating.’ Publicly, everything appears fine. Privately, nobody outside the locker room knows how those words landed.

Arenas’ warning is less about Redick’s basketball mind and more about survival. In the NBA, truth does not always protect you. Relationships do. If Redick cannot balance honesty with trust, especially with LeBron, the job security he thinks comes with doing the “right thing” may disappear quickly.

For now, Redick is walking a tightrope. Gilbert Arenas, in his own unfiltered way, just reminded him how thin that rope really is.