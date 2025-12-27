Los Angeles Lakers Are The Only Team In The Top 16 With A Negative Point Differential

The Los Angeles Lakers are winning games, sitting comfortably near the top of the Western Conference, and still flashing one of the most concerning warning signs in the entire league. Through 29 games, the Lakers are 19–10, good for the fourth-best record in the West. Yet they are also the only team in the top 16 of the NBA standings with a negative point differential.

That contradiction is hard to ignore.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder: +13.9

2. Denver Nuggets: +8.6

3. Houston Rockets: +8.3

4. New York Knicks: +7.1

5. Detroit Pistons: +6.6

6. San Antonio Spurs: +6.5

7. Boston Celtics: +6.4

8. Minnesota Timberwolves: +4.7

9. Cleveland Cavaliers: +2.4

10. Golden State Warriors: +2.2

11. Miami Heat: +2.0

12. Orlando Magic: +1.8

13. Phoenix Suns: +1.2

14. Toronto Raptors: +1.1

15. Philadelphia 76ers: +0.9

16. Memphis Grizzlies: −0.5

17. Los Angeles Lakers: −0.5

18. Atlanta Hawks: −1.3

19. Charlotte Hornets: −2.8

20. Chicago Bulls: −3.0

21. Milwaukee Bucks: −3.7

22. Los Angeles Clippers: −3.8

23. Portland Trail Blazers: −3.8

24. Dallas Mavericks: −3.9

25. Brooklyn Nets: −4.6

26. Utah Jazz: −7.2

27. New Orleans Pelicans: −7.3

28. Indiana Pacers: −8.8

29. Sacramento Kings: −10.5

30. Washington Wizards: −12.3

At minus 0.5 points per game, the Lakers sit alongside teams like the Memphis Grizzlies, but unlike Memphis, Los Angeles is supposed to be a contender. Every other team in the top 16 has managed to outscore opponents over the course of the season. The Lakers have not. That alone does not doom a team, but when paired with how their losses are unfolding, it becomes alarming.

The most troubling part is how ugly the defeats have been. The Lakers have lost three straight games, all by blowout margins. On average, their losses are coming by 18.7 points per game. These are not late-game collapses or unlucky shooting nights. These are games that are effectively over by the third quarter, with the fourth turning into extended garbage time. That profile is far more common among lottery teams than among conference contenders.

Part of the explanation lies in who the Lakers are beating. They are 7–7 against teams above .500, which is respectable but not strong enough to justify a contender label. Against weaker teams, the Lakers have handled business just enough to stack wins. Against elite competition, the margin swings violently the other way.

Defense is at the heart of the issue. The Lakers currently feature three of the ten slowest defenders in the NBA, a devastating problem in a league built on pace, space, and constant movement. Opponents are carving them up in transition and attacking mismatches before the defense can even set. That lack of resistance has been repeatedly acknowledged by head coach JJ Redick, who has publicly questioned effort, urgency, and accountability during this losing stretch.

Offensively, the chemistry has not caught up to the talent. The Lakers’ so-called big three have struggled to coexist consistently, and spacing has collapsed during key stretches. There is growing belief around the league that a role adjustment, including staggered minutes or a bench role for LeBron James, may be necessary to stabilize lineups. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic has openly taken responsibility for defensive lapses, admitting that the standard has not been met.

Even role players are starting to hint at deeper problems. Jake LaRavia has alluded to a disconnect in the locker room, while Jarred Vanderbilt has publicly listed communication and effort as real issues. When those comments start surfacing, the numbers tend to follow.

Point differential is not everything, but it is rarely meaningless. For the Lakers, it reflects a team surviving on talent and star power rather than cohesion and consistency. Winning close games can mask flaws for a while. Getting blown out repeatedly exposes them.

At 19–10, the Lakers still control their destiny. But unless the margins tighten quickly, their record may be telling a far kinder story than their performance actually deserves.