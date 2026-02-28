Lakers Player Ratings: Luka and LeBron Dominate As They Crush Warriors By 28 In Statement Win

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t just beat the Golden State Warriors; they overwhelmed them. From the opening tip, the energy, ball movement, and shot-making were on a different level. Los Angeles shot 53.3% from the field and a blistering 46.3% from three, built a 32-point lead, and led for 97% of the game. Every run Golden State tried to piece together was quickly answered. This was control, not chaos. Precision, not desperation.

With both Luka Doncic and LeBron James orchestrating, the Lakers looked unguardable for long stretches. The ball popped, the spacing was sharp, and defensively, they turned misses into transition chances. It felt like one of those nights where everything clicked, and when this group clicks, the ceiling is obvious.

Luka Doncic: A+

Game Stats: 26 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 9-17 FG, 4-9 3PT, 4-4 FT, 29 MIN

Luka controlled the tempo from the first possession. He wasn’t forcing highlight plays – he was dissecting. When Golden State switched, he hunted mismatches. When they dropped, he walked into rhythm threes. His chemistry with LeBron stood out most; they took turns initiating without stepping on each other’s rhythm. Eight assists could’ve easily been twelve with a few extra makes. Efficient, poised, and always a step ahead.

LeBron James: A

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST, 1 STL, 4 TOV, 7-13 FG, 4-6 3PT, 4-5 FT, 28 MIN

LeBron picked his spots perfectly. He didn’t need to dominate the ball to dominate the game. The jumper was falling, especially from deep, and his drive-and-kick reads kept the offense humming. The four turnovers were minor blemishes in an otherwise commanding performance. At this stage, it’s about efficiency and control, and he delivered both.

Austin Reaves: A-

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 1 TOV, 7-11 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT, 28 MIN

Reaves continues to thrive playing off two superstars. He attacked closeouts decisively and never over-dribbled. When the defense shifted toward Luka or LeBron, Reaves punished the gaps. His shot selection was sharp, and he stayed within himself. A quietly impactful night.

Jake LaRavia: A-

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 6-10 FG, 3-6 3PT, 27 MIN

LaRavia gave the Lakers a serious lift. He spaced the floor, made quick decisions, and competed defensively. His activity kept the second unit organized rather than chaotic. This was one of his more complete performances.

Luke Kennard: A-

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 6-10 FG, 4-7 3PT, 27 MIN

Kennard did exactly what he’s on the floor to do: shoot. Four triples, all within the flow of the offense. The Warriors couldn’t afford to help off him, which opened driving lanes for others. When he’s this confident, the Lakers’ spacing becomes lethal.

Marcus Smart: B+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 3-6 FG, 2-4 3PT, 29 MIN

Smart’s scoring won’t jump off the page, but his presence was felt everywhere. He pressured ball handlers, jumped passing lanes, and set a defensive tone early. The two threes were timely and helped stretch the lead. This was a glue-guy performance that winning teams need.

Deandre Ayton: B

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 10 REB, 2-5 FG, 0-2 FT, 20 MIN

Scoring was not his strong suit, but positioning gave the win, controlling paint and rebounding. Ten rebounds in 20 minutes is solid work. You want to see more of a blowout win, but in this win, his rebound and size did the work.

Jaxson Hayes: B

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 5 REB, 3-4 FG, 15 MIN

Energy minutes. Hayes ran the floor hard, finished inside, and protected the rim by contesting vertically. In limited time, he gave the Lakers athleticism that kept the pace high.

Kobe Bufkin: B

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 2-5 FG, 0-2 3-PT FG, 4-4 FT, 6 MIN

A great impression. Bufkin attacked the rim quickly and displayed great free-throw shooting. Very composed under pressure with only a few minutes.

Maxi Kleber: B

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 3 BLK, 2-4 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 13 MIN

Kleber’s stat line fails to impress; however, three blocks mean a great deal. He made some smart rotations and took away some great looks at the rim. His ability to guard a number of positions was a big plus for the bench unit.

Jarred Vanderbilt: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1-4 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 12 MIN

A first line of defense. Vanderbilt competed decisively, but left none of the offense. His value originates above market.

Dalton Knecht: N/A

Game Stats: 1 BLK, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 6 MIN

Knecht didn’t have the opportunity to truly shine, and his rhythm was sidetracked as a result.