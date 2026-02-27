DeMar DeRozan Wants To Play For Lakers Or Clippers: Analyzing Pros And Cons Of Each Side

With the 2026 offseason on the horizon, teams across the league are gearing up for some major pursuits. In the West, with the Spurs and Thunder firmly in control, teams will be scrambling to close the gap and make some changes that will stack the odds in their favor.

With another two years and $49 million on his contract, DeMar DeRozan is still on the books for the Sacramento Kings, but it’s no secret that he’ll be considered as a potential trade target this summer as the franchise begins a full rebuild. At 36 years old, he’s no longer looking for a major role, but he can still make a positive impact in the right situation. According to Brett Siegel, he specifically wants to join the Lakers or Clippers, specifically.

At this stage of his career, it’s hard to say what more DeRozan has left in the tank, but he’s still delivering at an acceptable level this season, with averages of 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 49.2% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three. When it comes to choosing between one LA team and the other, it might seem simple on the surface, but there are pros and cons for joining either side.

Los Angeles Lakers: The Dream Destination

Pros: It’s no secret why DeRozan wants to finish out his career in Los Angeles. He was born in Compton, California, and has heavy ties to the area. He grew up a devoted Lakers fan and attended every game he could to watch his idol, Kobe Bryant. Returning there now only makes sense, especially if they lose LeBron James in free agency. Of course, those benefits are secondary to the greatest lure of all: winning. That’s not to mention the chance to play alongside Luka Doncic, who could extend DeRozan’s career, earning him more money and opportunities in the process.

Cons: Arguably, the biggest cons to joining the Lakers are the pressure and expectation that come with it. No matter what he’s making, the fans expect results, and they will revolt if he’s unable to deliver. With enough desperation, the Lakers could even trade him in a last-ditch attempt to improve around Doncic and Austin Reaves. Joining the Lakers would also ensure a somewhat minimal role for DeRozan, who doesn’t quite fit the current Lakers’ timeline.

In the end, while not a perfect landing spot, the Lakers make an excellent fit for DeRozan. If he’s willing to accept a smaller, less secure role, the payoff could be worth it if he’s able to stay healthy and maintain his effectiveness on the court. Unfortunately, the Lakers will likely have other plans this summer as they prioritize the free agent market.

Los Angeles Clippers: The Wrong Choice

Pros: While they may not be contenders, the Clippers have some solid pieces with Kawhi Leonard and Darius Garland, two guys who can help them stay competitive next season. At the very least, the Clippers at least give DeRozan a chance to return home. He can also play a larger role there, given that they have no clear vision or direction for the future. Overall, the Clippers give DeMar a chance to play stress-free basketball for a luxury franchise in a sizeable role.

Cons: While the Lakers give DeRozan almost everything he could want, the Clippers don’t have nearly as much to offer. Earlier in the season, they had much more going their way, but the recent departures of Ivica Zubac and James Harden have completely shifted their trajectory. Ultimately, with the Clippers going younger and Kawhi’s contract hanging in the balance, DeRozan wouldn’t be a great fit for the direction they are going.

The Clippers have some things going for them with name recognition, premium facilities, and a highly marketable location. They also have an enthusiastic owner who is willing to spend big. For a veteran like DeRozan, however, who is still looking to win, it’s not the most ideal scenario. So, if he has a choice between the two LA teams, it’s pretty clear which one he should choose to end his historic career.