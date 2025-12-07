Warriors Provide Jimmy Butler Injury Update Ahead Of Bulls Clash

The Golden State Warriors look to build on a stunning win over the Cleveland Cavaliers when they take on the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Sunday. The Warriors were without a host of big names against the Cavaliers, including Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, and it looks like they’ll be getting a couple of them back against the Bulls.

The Warriors, who have now improved to 12-12, have released their injury report for the game, and it brings some good news.

Butler (left knee injury management) has been upgraded to probable against the Bulls, as has Seth Curry (right toe injury management). On the flip side, however, the elder Curry (left quadriceps contusion), Draymond Green (right midfoot sprain), Al Horford (right sciatic nerve irritation), and Alex Toohey (left knee injury management) remain out.

Butler had missed the Warriors’ last two games against the Cavaliers and the Philadelphia 76ers after exiting Tuesday’s contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a knee injury. While they nearly won both games without him, his presence is sorely needed with the elder Curry remaining on the sidelines.

Butler has averaged 19.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game for the Warriors in 2025-26. The 36-year-old has been a steady performer this season, and his return significantly boosts their chances of victory.

The younger Curry likely being back also helps the Warriors’ chances. Seth had 14 points on his debut against the Thunder, but then went scoreless against the 76ers. He’ll be looking to make amends against a Bulls team that has lost six in a row.

As for the absentees, Green hasn’t recovered yet after suffering that foot injury against the 76ers. The 35-year-old exited that contest in the second quarter and then missed the win over the Cavaliers.

Green has put up 8.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game in 2025-26. His absence will be felt on the defensive end against the Bulls.

While Green’s status for this game was previously unclear, his long-time partner in crime had already been ruled out. The hope is that the elder Curry will be back for Friday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. This is the fifth game in a row Steph has missed, and the Warriors have gone 2-2 without him so far in this stretch.

Horford is another Warrior who has missed a fair bit of time lately. He will now have sat out of six of their last seven games, and the decision to sign him in the summer hasn’t worked out so far. Then again, the Warriors didn’t necessarily bring in Horford for early regular-season games. They’ll be hoping he stays upright come the business end of the campaign.

Lastly, we get to rookie Alex Toohey, who has yet to play a game this season. There is no timetable yet for when he might return.

As for the 9-13 Bulls, they will be without Kevin Huerter (left adductor strain) and Noa Essengue (left shoulder contusion) here, while Tre Jones (left ankle sprain), Isaac Okoro (left lumbar radiculopathy), and Jalen Smith (left hamstring strain) are questionable.

Ayo Dosunmu (right thumb sprain) is also questionable, but Zach Collins (left scaphoid fracture), Dalen Terry (left calf strain), Coby White (left calf strain), and Patrick Williams (left wrist sprain) are probable.