Warriors Provide Jimmy Butler Injury Update Ahead Of Bulls Clash

The Warriors look set to welcome Jimmy Butler back into the lineup against the Bulls.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) is introduced before the start of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) is introduced before the start of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors look to build on a stunning win over the Cleveland Cavaliers when they take on the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Sunday. The Warriors were without a host of big names against the Cavaliers, including Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, and it looks like they’ll be getting a couple of them back against the Bulls.

The Warriors, who have now improved to 12-12, have released their injury report for the game, and it brings some good news.

Butler (left knee injury management) has been upgraded to probable against the Bulls, as has Seth Curry (right toe injury management). On the flip side, however, the elder Curry (left quadriceps contusion), Draymond Green (right midfoot sprain), Al Horford (right sciatic nerve irritation), and Alex Toohey (left knee injury management) remain out.

Butler had missed the Warriors’ last two games against the Cavaliers and the Philadelphia 76ers after exiting Tuesday’s contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a knee injury. While they nearly won both games without him, his presence is sorely needed with the elder Curry remaining on the sidelines.

Butler has averaged 19.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game for the Warriors in 2025-26. The 36-year-old has been a steady performer this season, and his return significantly boosts their chances of victory.

The younger Curry likely being back also helps the Warriors’ chances. Seth had 14 points on his debut against the Thunder, but then went scoreless against the 76ers. He’ll be looking to make amends against a Bulls team that has lost six in a row.

As for the absentees, Green hasn’t recovered yet after suffering that foot injury against the 76ers. The 35-year-old exited that contest in the second quarter and then missed the win over the Cavaliers.

Green has put up 8.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game in 2025-26. His absence will be felt on the defensive end against the Bulls.

While Green’s status for this game was previously unclear, his long-time partner in crime had already been ruled out. The hope is that the elder Curry will be back for Friday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. This is the fifth game in a row Steph has missed, and the Warriors have gone 2-2 without him so far in this stretch.

Horford is another Warrior who has missed a fair bit of time lately. He will now have sat out of six of their last seven games, and the decision to sign him in the summer hasn’t worked out so far. Then again, the Warriors didn’t necessarily bring in Horford for early regular-season games. They’ll be hoping he stays upright come the business end of the campaign.

Lastly, we get to rookie Alex Toohey, who has yet to play a game this season. There is no timetable yet for when he might return.

As for the 9-13 Bulls, they will be without Kevin Huerter (left adductor strain) and Noa Essengue (left shoulder contusion) here, while Tre Jones (left ankle sprain), Isaac Okoro (left lumbar radiculopathy), and Jalen Smith (left hamstring strain) are questionable.

Ayo Dosunmu (right thumb sprain) is also questionable, but Zach Collins (left scaphoid fracture), Dalen Terry (left calf strain), Coby White (left calf strain), and Patrick Williams (left wrist sprain) are probable.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) controls the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images Franz Wagner Exits Magic-Knicks Game With Scary-Looking Injury
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like