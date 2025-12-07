Franz Wagner Exits Magic-Knicks Game With Scary-Looking Injury

Franz Wagner looked to be in severe pain after an awkward fall.

Gautam Varier
2 Min Read
Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) controls the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) controls the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Orlando Magic have potentially suffered a massive blow, as Franz Wagner was forced to exit Sunday’s game against the New York Knicks with what appears to be a serious injury. Wagner awkwardly hit the floor midway through the first quarter after being fouled by Knicks center Ariel Hukporti when he went up for an alley-oop.

Wagner immediately grabbed his left knee after the fall and stayed down for a while. He eventually had to be helped off the court by his brother, Mo Wagner, who is recovering from an ACL tear himself, and another teammate.

That does not look good. It didn’t take long for the Magic to announce that Wagner would be playing no further part in this game.

“Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner suffered a lower left leg injury during the first quarter today at New York. He is out for the remainder of the game and will be re-evaluated upon the team’s return to Orlando.”

Wagner had gotten off to a great start in this game, recording seven points (3-4 FG), three rebounds, one assist, and one steal. You’d hope he isn’t set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

Cruelly, for the Magic, they had just welcomed Paolo Banchero back from a 10-game absence due to a left groin strain in the 106-105 win over the Miami Heat on Friday. Losing Wagner right after is a big gut punch. The German was playing ever so well, too.

Wagner was averaging 23.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game for the 14-9 Magic coming into this clash with the Knicks. The 24-year-old had helped the team go 7-3 in Banchero’s absence, and they looked primed to take off following his return. Now, a season that promised much is in danger of going south.

Gautam Varier
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India.
