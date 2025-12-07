NBA Insider Dismisses Report About Warriors And Mavericks Discussing Stunning Anthony Davis Trade

The Warriors do not intend to pursue Anthony Davis.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) takes a free throw late in the game against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) takes a free throw late in the game against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors fans have long yearned to have a star big man on their roster, and it appeared for a little while that their wish might be coming true soon. A rumor recently started doing the rounds about the Warriors discussing an Anthony Davis trade with the Dallas Mavericks, but ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel has made it clear that no such deal is in the works.

“There is zero truth to the Warriors-Anthony Davis rumor. Golden State has NOT contacted Dallas about Davis, nor do they intend to this season.”

The Mavericks are reportedly willing to listen to trade offers for Davis, but the Warriors aren’t expected to call them. That’s not a direction they’re planning to go in.

This rumor seemed a little bit questionable anyway, as it stated that preliminary discussions had been held about swapping Davis and Jimmy Butler. While the 12-12 Warriors could use an upgrade at the center spot, parting with Butler in the process would have been far from ideal. It wouldn’t have brought them all that closer to winning a title.

Butler is averaging 19.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game in 2025-26. He isn’t putting up huge numbers, but has been impactful. The numbers make that clear: the Warriors have a +6.3 net rating when Butler is on the court.

Davis, meanwhile, hasn’t quite been at his best this season for a Mavericks team that is currently 9-16. He is averaging 19.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game. Those would be good numbers for most bigs, but not Davis. Injuries haven’t helped, and they are another reason why parting with Butler for him wouldn’t have made sense.

Davis has already missed 15 games this season for the Mavericks. He’s an injury-prone 32-year-old big man, and whichever team trades for him is taking a risk. To go with this, Davis is also in the first year of a massive three-year, $175 million deal. Those two factors mean the trade market for him isn’t as strong as expected.

Still, Davis reportedly expects to be traded, and you wonder where he will end up if he gets moved. The Chicago Bulls have been touted as a potential destination, but we don’t think they should be going for him. It could turn out to be a big mistake.

Getting back to the Warriors, parting with Butler doesn’t make sense in this scenario, but there is another where it would. Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo could ask out in the coming weeks, depending on his and his agent’s conversations with the team. If Antetokounmpo does, the Warriors would likely be willing to give up any of their valuable pieces, except Stephen Curry, for him.

It has been predicted that the Warriors would include Draymond Green and various other assets in their trade proposal for Antetokounmpo. It would be a bold move, but one that would turn them into serious title contenders.

The Warriors are going nowhere as things stand. This would be the Hail Mary to potentially win one or two more titles in the Curry era.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Nov 21, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr watches game play against the Portland Trail Blazers during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images Warriors In Position To Win Back-To-Back Games Without Stephen Curry As They Take On Slumping Bulls
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like