Warriors Predicted To Include Draymond Green In Trade Proposal For Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Golden State Warriors were among the several teams linked with Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason. Although the superstar had also shown an inclination to join the team, with his extensive appearances in the Bay Area, no deal was finalized, primarily due to Golden State’s limited trade assets at the time.

In the current scenario, Antetokounmpo finds himself being mentioned in trade rumors again. Although Bucks head coach Doc Rivers has tried to shut down this chatter, Draymond Green made a keen observation that could suggest Antetokounmpo’s time in Milwaukee may be coming to an end.

The New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs have emerged as frontrunners to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, ESPN presented a trade proposal that could potentially see the Golden State Warriors acquire the nine-time All-Star and emerge as a title contender. Here’s ESPN’s trade package:

Proposed Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield, 2026 first-round pick, 2028 first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick, 2032 first-round pick

As the ESPN report notes, this is a “Hail Mary” trade for both teams. Given that the impact could be significant on both teams, we examine how it affects both parties in greater detail.

Why The Bucks Do This Deal

It goes without saying that retaining Giannis Antetokounmpo remains a priority for the Milwaukee Bucks. But if a trade scenario is inevitable, the Bucks may see merit in doing this deal with the Warriors.

Acquiring a haul of first-round picks sets Milwaukee up for a rebuild. With players such as Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, and Buddy Hield joining the team, the Bucks would also have solid foundational pieces.

For the Bucks, acquiring Draymond Green appears intriguing only from a mentorship perspective. As a four-time champion with intelligence and experience, Green is well-equipped to lead the Bucks’ rebuild project. Given that he remains an elite defender and playmaker, averaging 8.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game this season, he could also be a valuable contributor in Milwaukee’s rotation.

In this regard, Buddy Hield’s addition doesn’t seem as inspiring. With perimeter threats such as AJ Green already on the team, Hield may have to fight for his place in the rotation. With averages of 7.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game on 40.2% shooting from the field and 29.9% from beyond the arc this season, Hield may not earn a lot of playing time.

The real value acquisition in this scenario is Jonathan Kuminga. Earlier reports had indicated that the Bucks were interested in pairing Giannis Antetokounmpo with the young forward, though the Dubs were not interested in such a deal. With the potential to be a franchise cornerstone, Milwaukee will see a lot of merit in his arrival.

Kuminga currently finds himself in an odd position with the Warriors. After losing his place in the starting lineup, he hasn’t been as impressive coming off the bench. With that in mind, his early-season averages of 14.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game as a starter suggest that he could flourish in a more significant role.

By pairing Kuminga with Ryan Rollins, the Bucks could begin building their team around their new young core.

Why The Warriors Do This Deal

For the Warriors, this deal is effectively a means of bringing championship glory back to the franchise. By adding Giannis Antetokounmpo to a roster led by the veteran core of Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry, Golden State would immediately look like title favorites in the West.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has looked unstoppable this season. Barring his run-ins with injury to start the new campaign, Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game, while shooting 63.9% from the floor and 43.5% from three-point range.

On paper, Antetokounmpo’s playing style may not suit the Warriors’ motion offense. But considering how much attention he gains from the defense on every possession, a player like Curry would become more lethal. In this regard, his interior presence and playmaking would make him an ideal running mate for Curry.

Additionally, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s arrival also helps address Golden State’s defensive shortcomings. Considering the criticism the team has fielded from the veteran core for the lack of defensive intensity, adding a player like Antetokounmpo could help address many of these issues, making the Dubs a more well-rounded team.

In theory, the Greek forward’s role may clash with Butler’s. But considering how willing the Warriors’ forward has been to make adjustments, Golden State may not face as many issues with this pairing.

Should The Warriors Do This Deal?

ESPN’s trade offer, while intriguing, only appears to offer short-term benefits for Golden State. Given that the intention behind this trade is to help transform a team into a title contender, the package matches the brief. But the long-term impact on the Warriors, especially in the post-Curry era, could be significant.

Curry, Butler, and Antetokounmpo are all due to become free agents in the summer of 2027. Given that Golden State could be at risk of seeing not one, but all three of their superstars (in this scenario) depart after trading away their future draft picks, the Warriors may be staking too much on this deal.

It is also worth noting that Giannis Antetokounmpo’s addition doesn’t guarantee success for the Warriors. With limited roster depth, Golden State may face several challenges in the playoffs, especially against teams like the Thunder.

Hence, should this endeavor also fail, the Warriors would find themselves in a vulnerable position.