Bucks Ruled Out Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Season-Ending Injury; Doctor And Doc Rivers Provide New Insights

The Milwaukee Bucks faced a scare when Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered an injury during their recent matchup against the Detroit Pistons. Given that the Bucks had already enjoyed some positive results after securing a 113-109 win, head coach Doc Rivers provided more promising updates.

Although Giannis Antetokounmpo left the game after sustaining a leg injury, Doc Rivers updated the media, ruling out the possibility of an Achilles injury. Given that an Achilles injury would have potentially seen the superstar sidelined for the remainder of the season, the Bucks will undoubtedly breathe a sigh of relief.

In addition to Rivers’ update, Dr. Evan Jeffries also provided an interesting analysis of Antetokounmpo’s injury. “The way Giannis Antetokounmpo acted was as if it were an Achilles rupture. But the mechanism looks more like a calf strain,” he said while reacting to the clip of Antetokounmpo going down during the game.

Although a calf strain is no laughing matter, considering that several players have missed considerable time this season after suffering soft tissue injuries, the Bucks will be relieved with the downgrade in severity.

While speaking with the media, Doc Rivers also expressed his thoughts on how the Bucks’ superstar may have sustained the injury.

“I didn’t think it was no contact either,” Rivers said. “I thought the bump, if you watch, the bump drive, that’s what threw him off balance. He got bumped, and then somebody landed on top of him, so I thought it was the bump that made him lose his balance. And then it was like no one was around, but I thought that it was the bump that threw him off balance.”

Upon closely inspecting the moments leading up to Giannis Antetokounmpo sitting down on the floor, it is difficult to determine the moment the injury occurred. While an argument can be made for the same, attributing it to an external force may be inconclusive, since the forward landed on his left leg after being bumped, but his injury is on his right.

Nevertheless, although the prospects for recovery are promising, the Bucks may find themselves in a vulnerable position moving forward.

What Does Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Injury Mean For The Bucks?

Wednesday night’s injury could mark the second time Giannis Antetokounmpo misses considerable time this season. Given that the Milwaukee Bucks are currently 10-13 on the season, placing 10th in the East, this is not a favorable situation for them.

Without Antetokounmpo, the Bucks aren’t a very competitive team. Given that they went 0-4 during his absence with a groin injury, the outlook doesn’t look promising for Milwaukee.

Rumblings of trades involving Antetokounmpo could further destabilize the team’s performance. While Doc Rivers has been clear in shutting down these rumors, it is impossible to predict what the future holds. Overall, this could prove to be a tumultuous period for the Bucks.