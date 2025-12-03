Giannis Antetokounmpo Exits Game Early After Latest Injury Setback

Giannis Antetokounmpo sent a scare through Milwaukee on Wednesday night after suffering a non-contact injury just minutes into the game against the Pistons. The two-time MVP collapsed to the floor while trying to get back on defense and immediately grabbed his right leg, signaling something was wrong. Moments later, the Bucks ruled him out for the rest of the night with a right calf strain.

Giannis went down with a non-contact injury and has left the game… Bucks say he’s out for the rest of the game with a right calf strain. pic.twitter.com/garrhf69v1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 4, 2025

The play happened after Giannis delivered a jump pass that set up an assist for AJ Green. As he turned to run back, he fell to the court, sat hunched over, and checked his leg before teammates helped him off the floor. He walked gingerly to the bench and then to the locker room, finishing with two points, one rebound, and one assist before exiting.

Despite his absence, the Bucks managed to win the game against Detroit (113-109), thanks to 26 points, two rebounds, seven assists, and two steals on 44.4 percent shooting (37.5 percent from three). Ryan Rollins also chipped in with 22 points, four rebounds, eight assists, and two steals on 56.3 percent shooting (16.7 percent from three).

Initially, fans thought he had said something about his Achilles tendon, which would have implied something much more serious for the NBA superstar. The good news is that it has only been ruled as a calf strain, meaning he could return within a few weeks.

Unfortunately, Giannis had only recently returned from a left groin strain that cost him four games last month, making this latest setback even more concerning. With the Bucks currently fighting to gain traction in the standings, this injury threatens to further destabilize an already volatile situation.

While no timetable has been set for Giannis’ return, the two-time MVP may have already played his last game for the Bucks. Fed up with the losing, he reportedly requested a trade this summer and gave the franchise 25 games to convince him to stay.

At 9-13, the Bucks are ranked thirteenth in the West, and Giannis’ injury will only make it harder for them to turn the season around. Now a breakup is looking inevitable and it is setting the stage for a massive sweepstakes ahead of February’s deadline.

From the Knicks to the Heat and Warriors, several teams are reportedly in the running for Giannis, but the Bucks have held firm so far. They continue to deny the rumors as they scramble to climb their way back up the standings.

Their only focus now is staying competitive until he gets back. After Wednesday’s win, they host the 76ers at home before a trip to Little Caesars Arena for a rematch against the Pistons. Those games are the perfect opportunity to keep the momentum going and make a statement heading into the holiday season.

Giannis’ injury adds another layer of uncertainty to a season already full of questions, and the Bucks now face a critical stretch without their franchise star. The only way to steady the situation is by stacking wins and proving they can compete even in his absence. If the Bucks can survive this stretch and show real signs of progress, they may be enough to keep their long-term hopes alive once Giannis returns.