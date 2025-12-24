Crowd Goes Wild As Victor Wembanyama Starts Viral New Tradition After Spurs Beat Thunder

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs beat the Thunder 130-110 in tonight’s fixture at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. After the game, the French star addressed the crowd and started a unique new tradition for the Spurs.

“Spurs fam! How are we feeling?” said Wembanyama as the crowd erupted in cheer.

“Appreciate the support, it’s good to be home, winning in front of our incredible fans. Now I would like to, with my teammates, introduce a little new tradition that we’ve been working on with the Jackals (avid fans of the Spurs),” Wembanyama further added before asking the crowd to follow them.

Wemby just started a new tradition with Spurs fans after the win vs OKC 🔥 (h/t @NBA__Courtside)pic.twitter.com/Wp9GrslejO — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 24, 2025

Just like the Sacramento Kings light their beam, the Spurs are aiming to have a post-win celebration tradition. And what better than to copy a global sports legacy that’s not only limited to basketball but other sports as well. And it’s all thanks to Victor Wembanyama.

The French star has created that bridge for the hyped Spurs fans who have now joined an international tradition in sports.

Cristiano Ronaldo taught the renowned internet streamer IShowSpeed the same celebration when he recently attended one of his soccer games in Saudi Arabia.

The Minnesota Vikings also use the same celebration in the NFL, which is also known as the Skol celebration. Skol is a term of Scandinavian origin used to represent ‘cheers’ for good health.

But across several soccer leagues, it is also referred to as the ‘Thunder clap,’ which is ironic since the Spurs just beat the Thunder, and they introduced this tradition just after the game.

Thousands of NBA fans saw this on social media and acknowledged that Wembanyama has truly earned the respect of San Antonio as the face of the Spurs franchise and potentially the face of the league in the near future.

They expressed their opinions on social media on how Wembanyama and the Spurs have subtly taken a dig at the newly brewing rivalry at the top of the Western Conference with the Thunder.

“Doing this after beating the thunder is next-level petty lol.”

“Already more aura than anything Shai has ever done.”

“I’m not saying Wemby is the mayor already, but I’m not denying it either. I think San Antonio just adopted a 7’4” son.”

“With TEARS in my EYES!!!!!! Look at the new culture he’s bringing to the Spurs!”

“That energy is infectious.”

“Wemby just stole SGA’s aura.”

The French star finished the game with 12 points, five rebounds, and three assists while playing restricted minutes upon coming off the bench. He shot 55.5% from the field (5-of-9) in just 23 minutes played.

The Spurs have improved to 22-7 for the season after tonight and will face the Thunder once again on Christmas Day.

Despite being expected to play restricted minutes for the past few games, Wembanyama has brought his energy off the bench to spark a seven-game win streak for the Spurs.

And now the spark from the bench has carried over to the energy of the audience. It is purely cinematic to see how Wembanyama is growing in San Antonio as the next potential face of the NBA.