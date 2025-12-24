Rockets Player Ratings: Kevin Durant And Alperen Sengun Benched In The 4th Quarter In Blowout Loss To Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have piled on the misery on the Houston Rockets, blowing them out 128-108 at the Intuit Dome on Tuesday. All seemed well for the Rockets when they led 35-29 at the end of the first quarter, but they lost their way defensively after that.

The Clippers scored 69 points over the next two quarters to go up double-digits and managed to hold on to a big lead for once. Kawhi Leonard and James Harden shone in this one, combining for 70 points, to power their team to a victory that sees them improve to 8-21.

For the 17-10 Rockets, this is yet another loss to a team that’s way down in the standings. The Sacramento Kings beat them 125-124 in overtime on Sunday, and the New Orleans Pelicans took them down 133-128 on Thursday.

Following that loss to the Kings, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said that he had to do a better job of motivating his team in games against lesser opponents. Udoka’s frustrations would have only grown now, and here’s a look at how the Rockets players fared here.

Alperen Sengun: A-

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 11 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 3 TOV, 9-16 FG, 1-1 FT, 28 MIN

Alperen Sengun had a strong first half here, racking up 15 points and 11 rebounds. Of those rebounds, six were offensive, and Sengun was causing all sorts of problems for the Clippers.

Sengun was ineffective in the third quarter after the break, though, when the Clippers seized control. He also struggled defensively, and that might well be why Udoka subbed him out with the Rockets trailing 88-75 with 3:45 left in the third. Sengun would not re-enter the game, and that was an interesting decision by the head coach.

Kevin Durant: B

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 2 BLK, 3 TOV, 8-15 FG, 1-4 3PT, 5-5 FT, 29 MIN

Like Sengun, Kevin Durant started strong. Durant had 17 points at halftime, but like his star teammate, he didn’t play great in the third quarter. The 37-year-old went 1-5 from the field in the third quarter while committing two turnovers, and Udoka had seen enough of him as well. Durant didn’t play a single minute in the fourth quarter, and it seems like the head coach is trying to send a message here.

Amen Thompson: B-

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 3 TOV, 7-10 FG, 5-8 FT, 35 MIN

Amen Thompson had some shaky moments with the ball in this one, but he at least had an efficient night on offense. Thompson shot 70% from the field and came close to recording his sixth double-double of the season. This wasn’t his finest game from a defensive standpoint, however, and the fact that he is still limited on offense when he isn’t in transition continues to be a bit of an issue.

Tari Eason: B-

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 5 REB, 1 BLK, 3-7 FG, 1-5 3PT, 18 MIN

Tari Eason provided some energy off the bench and was probably the Rockets’ best defender on the night. Eason notably blocked Harden’s stepback at one point in the second quarter and made a fair few good plays on defense.

As for the offensive end, Eason came into this game shooting a ridiculous 53.6% from beyond the arc this season. He had been red-hot, but went cold here. Eason missed his first four threes and only finally made one when the Clippers were in control.

Jabari Smith Jr.: C+

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 6-13 FG, 4-10 3PT, 32 MIN

While Eason couldn’t buy a three at the start here, Jabari Smith Jr. sure could. Smith drilled three of them in the first quarter alone, and it looked like he might be in for a big night. He went cold afterward, though.

Smith also struggled on the defensive end as the game went on, and you sure didn’t think his night would turn out like this, with how well it started.

Reed Sheppard: C

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 1 BLK, 3-9 FG, 1-5 3PT, 1-1 FT, 26 MIN

Reed Sheppard is having an impressive sophomore season for the Rockets, but he didn’t impress in this one. Sheppard wasn’t able to provide instant offense off the bench as the shots just weren’t falling. To be fair to him, though, the Rockets didn’t really run any plays for him for long stretches, and they need to do a better job of getting him involved.

Steven Adams: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 1-3 FG, 14 MIN

With Ivica Zubac missing here due to a left ankle sprain, you’d have imagined Steven Adams would crush the Clippers on the glass, but he didn’t. Adams came into this contest averaging 4.6 offensive rebounds per game, but only managed to grab one on this night. He didn’t contribute much on the offensive end either.

Jae’Sean Tate: C

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 BLK, 3-4 FG, 1-1 FT, 14 MIN

Jae’Sean Tate only entered this contest late in the third quarter once the momentum was fully on the Clippers’ side. Tate had some good moments, like an and-one in the fourth, but much of his stint on the court was in garbage time.

Josh Okogie: C-

Game Stats: 1 REB, 1 AST, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3PT, 12 MIN

Josh Okogie had a rather nondescript night. Okogie wasn’t a factor on either end of the floor and spent almost the entirety of the second half on the bench despite starting the game.

Aaron Holiday: C-

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 AST, 2 TOV, 1-4 FG, 1-3 3PT, 16 MIN

Aaron Holiday didn’t have the greatest of nights off the bench. Holiday was a bit careless with the ball, and his shots weren’t falling either. His minutes had gone down coming into this game, and he did little to show Udoka that he should be playing more.

Jeff Green: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 1-2 FG, 1-2 3PT, 5 MIN

Jeff Green only played the last five minutes here after Udoka had fully waved the white flag. Green managed to have one highlight, drilling a half-court shot at the buzzer.

Clint Capela: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-2 FT, 5 MIN

Clint Capela entered the game at the same time as Green, but he did have one very notable moment. He missed two free throws in a row in the final minutes to give Clippers fans free Chick-fil-A.

JD Davidson: N/A

Game Stats: 1 AST, 1 TOV, 5 MIN

JD Davidson was another who played exclusively in garbage time here and didn’t do much of note.