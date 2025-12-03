Knicks Might Have To Trade Two Stars To Get Giannis Antetokounmpo After Latest Bombshell Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his representation have reportedly been in discussions with the Bucks’ front office to evaluate the best options for his future, including a potential trade. According to the bombshell report by ESPN’s NBA insider Shams Charania, it is clear that the Bucks are trying to remain positive about the situation, as staying in Milwaukee, although unlikely, is still a possibility for the Greek superstar.

Another report had claimed earlier this season that the Knicks were Giannis Antetokounmpo’s preferred trade destination. For two weeks during the summer, the Knicks were asked to make their best trade offers. Now that a trade seems to be on the table once again, Knicks fans are anticipating them to be the frontrunners in the race to potentially get the Greek superstar to New York.

Let’s evaluate the best trade package that the Knicks can offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Jalen Brunson was reportedly considered untouchable in those negotiations, and Mikal Bridges cannot be included in the trade package before the February deadline since he signed an extension this summer.

Therefore, to match Antetokounmpo’s whopping $54.1 million salary and give the Bucks something to build around for their future, two Knicks starters, Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby, will most likely have to be included in this potential trade package. Here’s what the best trade package for Antetokounmpo could look like for the Knicks.

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, 2026 Knicks’ first-round pick, 2030 first-round pick (swap rights), 2032 first-round pick (swap rights), six second-round picks (two in each year: 2026, 2027, 2028)

New York Knicks Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyle Kuzma

The NBA world has been having this discussion ever since the Bucks lost to the Pacers in the 2024-25 playoffs, that Antetokounmpo is open to considering a future away from the team. The entire summer had been a back-and-forth between denial and lack of clarity on Antetokounmpo’s future.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Perspective

Purely in terms of salary, the Knicks and the Bucks could hypothetically trade Giannis Antetokounmpo for Karl-Anthony Towns and multiple draft assets. However, it is very unlikely that the Bucks will agree to directly trade their superstar for Towns alone.

That move would not give them significant value in return for trading a potential MVP candidate in the middle of the season. Thus, we anticipate that the Bucks’ front office would ask to include OG Anunoby ($39.5 million) and offer Kyle Kuzma’s services ($22.4 million) in return.

The $17 million difference in their salaries and the plethora of draft assets are significant markers that could move the needle for the Bucks. They would get a solid defender who is also an offensive threat for an unreliable second option in Kuzma, combined with some hope to rebuild over the next few seasons.

The New York Knicks’ Perspective

The Knicks would need to gut their stacked starting lineup of two star players to get Giannis Antetokounmpo to New York. But the threat that Giannis Antetokounmpo is on both ends of the floor clearly offsets the offensive threat that Towns is and the defensive skillset that Anunoby brings to the floor.

Antetokounmpo is a former two-time MVP (2018-19, 2019-20) and Defensive Player of the Year (2019-20). He is currently averaging 30.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 6.4 assists while shooting an extremely efficient 63.9% from the field.

In comparison, Towns is averaging 22.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 46.0% from the floor. Clearly, Towns is not on par with Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is still playing at an MVP-caliber level and could be in the discussion for it at the end of the season if he’s on a competitive team entering the postseason.

Thus, adding Anunoby to this deal, who is averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 47.6% from the field, should be enough to convince the Bucks to add Kuzma as a salary filler in the trade package and send the Greek superstar to New York and make them a championship contender for the next few seasons with the big three of Brunson, Bridges and Antetokounmpo.