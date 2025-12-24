How Clippers Can Acquire CJ McCollum And Improve Their Backcourt Core

The Los Angeles Clippers are coming off a huge win over the Houston Rockets. While a 128-108 blowout victory suggests promising signs for the future, it is evident that there is more work to be done.

With their second consecutive win, the Clippers have improved to 8-21 on the season. Despite their recent run of strong performances, they find themselves placed 13th in the Western Conference standings.

James Harden‘s consistently solid outings and Kawhi Leonard‘s resurgence have been positive. But facing a need to improve, the Clippers could begin by making some roster upgrades.

On this note, according to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, L.A. has shown an interest in Washington Wizards guard CJ McCollum.

“Another Wizards player drawing attention from teams around the league is veteran guard CJ McCollum,” Siegel wrote. “While McCollum has not been mentioned as a potential target for the Bucks, he has been brought up in connection with the L.A. Clippers.”

A move to acquire CJ McCollum could seem beneficial for the Clippers, especially considering what he brings to the table. With this in mind, we explore a potential trade package that would allow Los Angeles to acquire the veteran point guard. Here’s a potential trade offer:

Proposed Trade Details

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: CJ McCollum

Washington Wizards Receive: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Derrick Jones Jr., Kobe Brown, 2031 second-round pick, 2026 second-round pick (BKN swap rights)

Why Would The Wizards Do This Trade?

With a 5-23 record, it is safe to say that the Washington Wizards have been among the most disappointing teams in the league this season. Considering their current roster, however, this is not surprising.

Since trading Jordan Poole this offseason, the Wizards haven’t necessarily looked like a convincing unit. Although they feature veterans like Khris Middleton and talented youngsters like Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington, it is evident that the team is struggling with its rebuild.

On that note, a trade with the Clippers may seem enticing. In this trade scenario, the Wizards would acquire two second-round picks along with Bogdan Bogdanovic, Derrick Jones Jr., and Kobe Brown.

The immediate appeal of Bogdanovic and Jones lies in their short-term contracts. Given that both players have only two years remaining before becoming free agents, the Wizards may view their acquisition favorably.

Aside from their contracts, Bogdanovic and Jones also position themselves as solid veterans with upside.

For the 2025-26 season, Bogdanovic is averaging 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. Although his consistency has been impacted by injury, the Serbian guard has proven himself as a reliable asset.

Similarly, Jones has also been sidelined with an injury for over a month. While concerning, when healthy, he has established himself as a capable 3-and-D player and an effective lob threat in the second unit.

In 13 appearances this season, Jones is averaging 10.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field and 34.8% from three-point range. While also factoring in his role with the Clippers, it is evident that he could be a strong contributor in Washington.

While acquiring these two players could be appealing enough, the Wizards would also be acquiring Kobe Brown in this trade scenario.

The young Clippers forward has positioned himself as an intelligent, defensive-minded forward. Despite playing his third campaign, he hasn’t carved out a role for himself in the Clippers’ rotation, resulting in averages of 3.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.4 steals per game. Still, he boasts the potential to be a valuable asset off the bench, potentially making him a solid addition to the Wizards’ roster.

Why Would The Clippers Do This Trade?

The Clippers are in dire need of an upgrade. Although they possess immensely talented players on their roster, their performances indicate that the team needs some adjustments.

Currently, the Clippers have an offensive rating of 113.7 (19th in the NBA). Given the need to improve, acquiring a player like CJ McCollum would seem ideal.

McCollum has positioned himself as a reliable veteran with immense scoring upside. With noteworthy versatility on the offensive end, the 34-year-old could easily earn a meaningful role in the Clippers’ rotation.

For the 2025-26 season, McCollum is averaging 18.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 43.9% shooting from the field and 39.4% shooting from three-point range. Having dropped two 40-point performances this season, it is clear that the guard is still capable of contributing with his scoring.

Should The Clippers Pursue CJ McCollum?

For all intents and purposes, a move to acquire CJ McCollum appears to be a solid one for the Clippers. However, there are some things that the team needs to be mindful of before proceeding.

In L.A.’s rotation, a player like McCollum would essentially be replacing Kris Dunn in the starting lineup, especially considering his star-caliber status. While this could boost the Clippers’ overall roster depth, it could weaken the starting lineup’s defensive integrity.

Dunn is one of the best on-ball defenders in the league. In comparison, McCollum isn’t very impressive. While his scoring could prove meaningful, given L.A.’s defensive rating of 118.2 (26th in the NBA), the impact on the Clippers’ overall performance could be negative.

An argument could be made for having McCollum come off the bench, effectively stepping into Bradley Beal’s role in his absence. However, how this would affect Los Angeles remains a matter of debate.