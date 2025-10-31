Shams Charania Insists Knicks Were Told That Giannis Antetokounmpo Wants To Play In New York

Giannis Antetokounmpo seems to be getting more confident as the season progresses that his NBA future is secured with the Bucks. Earlier, there were doubts and speculations on a potential rift between Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks front office.

However, Antetokounmpo shut down all rumors in a recent press conference after the Bucks defeated the Knicks. Seemingly hinting that all the rumors we have heard about the Greek superstar this summer are false.

But contrary to that, NBA Insider Shams Charania insisted once again that there was a point in time this summer when, for two weeks, the Knicks were told that Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to play there.

In his recent appearance on the Flagrant podcast, which is hosted by Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh, ESPN’s NBA Insider Shams Charania doubled down on his previous claims that Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the Bucks remains in murky waters.

“I think the next guy to keep an eye on is probably Giannis still. I think you have to monitor that situation,” said Charania when asked about the next superstar to likely be traded.

“Yeah, there was a two-week period where the Knicks knew that Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted to play there, and so did the Bucks,” Charania further added while opposing Giannis Antetokounmpo’s claims that he never wanted to play there.

“There was a two-week period where they knew, they had conversations, and offers were made…. I don’t even think it got to a point. I think it was like ‘make your best offer.’ Offers were made,” said Charania, to settle the curiosity of Schulz and Singh on how the Knicks messed up in such a situation.

“Bridges was not eligible to be traded at the time cause he signed the extension,” clarified Charania, when they were pondering over who the Knicks potentially offered for Giannis at the time. Considering that Jalen Brunson was reportedly considered untouchable, the next best guess would be including Karl-Anthony Towns in the potential offers.

“I think you have to keep an eye on Giannis still. I think the first 20-25 games, I mean they they’re off to a great start. I think they are 3-1, Milwaukee is, we’ll see how they do this year, how they do in the playoffs.”

“Next year, he’s going to be entering the last year of their deal of his deal. And in the NBA, everyone knows that’s the point you have the most leverage. So, how far they go, how far they don’t go, that could impact where he’s at. And potentially 20, 25 games in, we’ll see. I mean, right now, they’re off to a great start as we see right there,” said Charania in conclusion.

Following the reported two-week period, it seems the Bucks’ superstar changed his mind to stay in Milwaukee. It is important to note that Giannis Antetokounmpo’s own claims have suggested that he has no input in the Bucks’ front office moves. He claims Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, and even Damian Lillard were moved away from the roster without his knowledge.

Therefore, it is possible that the Bucks’ front office merely assessed their options with the Knicks this summer. However, it is hard to believe that the Bucks’ front office would listen to offers for Giannis Antetokounmpo without his knowledge. Thus, one is bound to question how rooted Giannis Antetokounmpo is in Milwaukee and how far his ambitions are willing to take him.

Would he leave the Bucks to join a championship-contending team like the Knicks? Or would he wait on a rebuild to compete for a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks themselves?