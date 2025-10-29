Giannis Antetokounmpo Sets The Record Straight On Potential Trade To Knicks

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Oct 24, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles against the Toronto Raptors in the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo made his message loud and clear to the city of Milwaukee. After a dominant performance against the New York Knicks, the Bucks‘ superstar shouted to the home crowd in celebration, putting an end to recent speculation about his future.

“This is my city, I ain’t f***ing leaving you,” Giannis yelled after an incredible block and dunk sequence late in the game.

It was an emotional moment for the two-time MVP, who has faced rumors in recent weeks suggesting he might prefer New York if he were ever traded. After the 121-111 win, Giannis firmly denied those reports, making it clear that his loyalty remains with Milwaukee.

“Who said that? I’m here representing my team. And that’s it. We beat the Knicks. I didn’t read that article, I try to stay away from all the rumors,” Giannis said.

The Bucks are now 3-1 this season after the win over New York. Giannis led all scorers with 37 points, along with eight rebounds and seven assists on 72.7%  shooting. While he may not want a trade to New York, he says there some some extra motivation going against them tonight.

“For sure it was a lot extra,” Giannis added. “They swept us last year. We didn’t make it tough for them. It was very easy in my opinion. As a leader of this team, I remember. I don’t forget things”

The Knicks went 3-0 against Milwaukee last season, dismantling the Bucks’ defense with their shooting and shot-making. Back then, with  Damian Lillard, the Bucks had no way to slow them down, and Jalen Brunson gave them some major problems.

Even now, after the playoffs and a long offseason, Giannis continues to hold that grudge. While the Pacers knocked him out of the playoffs, the Knicks have been a regular thorn in his side for more reasons than one.

Besides being a difficult challenger in the East, the Knicks are also a frequent destination for Giannis in trade rumors or hypothetical scenarios. His connection to the franchise seemingly runs deep, no doubt driven by opportunity.

In a big market like New York, alongside stars like Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, Giannis could thrive in the East and achieve the kind of prosperity he once only dreamed of. In New York, the 2x MVP could elevate his brand and join a team with regular title expectations.

Of course, Giannis doesn’t have any New York plans for now. Despite the rumors, he remains loyal to the Bucks and sees the Knicks as nothing more than the enemy. While his loyalty has been pushed to the maximum, Giannis is staying put for now, and it might be right on time for another title run. With Myles Turner and Kyle Kuzma by his side, the Bucks stand a decent chance in the East.

In the end, Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to prove that loyalty still matters in today’s NBA. With every game, he shows his dedication to Milwaukee and the fans who have supported him from the start. As long as he is in a Bucks uniform, they will always believe that another championship is within reach.

Nico Martinez
