Cavaliers vs. Suns Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Phoenix Suns at Rocket Arena on December 31, with tipoff set for 3:30 PM ET.

The Cavaliers enter at 18-16, sitting in the East play-in range, while the Suns come in at 19-13 and 7th in the West, riding a four-game win streak.

This is the first meeting between these teams this season. Last year, they split the series, with the Suns winning the most recent matchup 123-112 on March 21.

The star math is fun. Donovan Mitchell has put up 29.5 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game this season, while Evan Mobley adds 18.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.

For the Suns, Devin Booker leads the way at 25.3 points, 6.4 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game, and Dillon Brooks has taken on a big scoring load at 21.5 points per game.

Injury Report

Cavaliers

Larry Nance Jr.: Out (right calf strain)

Max Strus: Out (left foot surgery)

Sam Merrill: Probable (left hip soreness)

Suns

Jalen Green: Out (right hamstring strain)

Grayson Allen: Doubtful (right knee injury management)

Ryan Dunn: Questionable (right knee contusion)

Jordan Goodwin: Available (jaw sprain)

Why The Cavaliers Have The Advantage

Mitchell gives the Cavaliers the cleanest “break glass” option in this game. When possessions get tight, he can create a good look without help, and his 29.5 points per game on 49.2% from the field and 38.5% from three says he’s living in that comfort zone right now.

But the real edge for the Cavaliers is how many different ways they can build offense around him.

Darius Garland has averaged 16.9 points and 6.9 assists, and even with the 40.8% from the field, his playmaking still keeps the floor balanced. If he avoids the sloppy turnovers, the Cavaliers can actually pick on matchups instead of forcing hero ball.

Then you’ve got Jarrett Allen as the “steady pressure” piece. He’s at 13.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, shooting 59.5% from the field, and he gives them a constant rim target when the Suns load up on Mitchell. If Allen wins the paint minutes, the Cavaliers don’t need to shoot the lights out to control the game.

And if Sam Merrill plays, he changes the geometry. He’s putting up 13.1 points per game while hitting 42.1% from three, and that’s the kind of shooting that punishes any “help one step too far” defense.

Add Mobley’s 1.6 blocks per game behind it, and the Cavs can play a little more aggressively on the perimeter without panicking about every drive.

Why The Suns Have The Advantage

The Suns’ advantage starts with Booker’s steady shot creation. A 25.3 points and 6.4 assists profile means he can score or orchestrate depending on what the defense gives him, and he’s doing it on 45.4% from the field this season.

The other headline piece is Brooks. He’s at 21.5 points per game and 1.3 steals, and he plays with the kind of physical edge that can drag a game into uncomfortable territory, especially when the opponent relies on timing and rhythm.

Where the Suns can really swing this matchup, though, is the supporting cast that’s been producing real numbers lately.

Collin Gillespie has been huge in this stretch. He’s averaging 13.9 points, 5.1 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 43.2% from three. If he keeps hitting shots and making the simple reads, the Cavaliers can’t just key on Booker and call it a night.

Mark Williams gives them a strong interior base too. He’s at 13.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game on 66.5% from the field, and that efficiency matters against a Cavaliers team that wants to funnel everything inside to Mobley and Allen.

And if Grayson Allen can go (even limited), his 16.3 points per game and 39.2% from three adds real spacing and secondary playmaking, since he’s also at 4.1 assists.

The Suns have enough creators and enough shooting to steal the tempo, especially if they keep getting contributions like they did in that 115-101 win over the Wizards.

Cavaliers vs. Suns Prediction

This feels like a tight game early, then it comes down to who wins the “non-star” minutes. I lean Cavaliers at home because Mitchell’s scoring punch plus Allen and Mobley’s interior control gives them the cleaner late-game formula.

Prediction: Cavaliers 116, Suns 110