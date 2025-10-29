Golden State Warriors Destroy Los Angeles Clippers 98-79: Player Grades

The Golden State Warriors put together their most dominant defensive performance of the season, smothering the Los Angeles Clippers 98-79 and controlling the night from the opening tip through the final buzzer. Jimmy Butler set the tone with 21 points, five rebounds, and five assists, while Stephen Curry, fresh off a night in Memphis when four teammates cracked 20 points, played the role of steady orchestrator, adding 19 points and eight assists on an efficient 7-of-15 shooting.

Golden State’s balance carried over once again, with timely third-quarter threes from Butler and Moses Moody sparking a 10-2 surge that gave the Warriors a 78-63 cushion entering the fourth. The Clippers had no answers offensively, shooting just 6-for-33 from deep and 36.6% overall despite 20 first-half points from James Harden and 18 from Kawhi Leonard.

Even a late second-quarter push that briefly gave L.A. a 49-46 halftime lead couldn’t mask how thoroughly Golden State dictated pace, spacing, and physicality. Brandin Podziemski and Quinten Post added 12 points apiece, with Post knocking down four threes to stretch the floor and help bury a Clippers team that sorely missed Bradley Beal for a second straight game due to back soreness.

With Golden State’s depth once again proving to be the difference, it’s time to break down exactly how each Warrior contributed to the blowout win. Below, we provide a grade for every Warriors player who hit the floor Tuesday night.

Jimmy Butler III: A

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 9-12 FG, 3-4 3PT, 0-0 FT, 32 MIN

Butler was easily the most impactful player on the floor, dominating with efficiency, physicality, and command. He picked apart the Clippers’ defense with patient drives and smart off-ball movement, and his 9-of-12 shooting showcased total control of his spots.

Beyond scoring, he also facilitated, defended, and helped set a tone of toughness early. It was the exact kind of steady, two-way star performance Golden State envisioned when they added him.

Stephen Curry: A

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 7-15 FG, 2-8 3PT, 3-3 FT, 26 MIN

Curry didn’t need to take over offensively, but he controlled the pace of the game with elite floor management and timely scoring. His eight assists were a major driver of Golden State’s third-quarter surge, and his efficiency inside the arc helped balance a night when his three-point shot wasn’t at its sharpest.

Defensively, he was active in passing lanes and helped disrupt the Clippers’ rhythm. It wasn’t a vintage Curry explosion, but it was a composed and winning performance.

Draymond Green: A-

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK, 3-7 FG, 1-3 3PT, 0-0 FT, 31 MIN

Green’s fingerprints were everywhere—hounding the Clippers’ ball-handlers, organizing the offense, and stuffing the box score with timely playmaking. His seven rebounds and four assists were complemented by three steals that completely swung possessions in Golden State’s favor.

The Warriors fed off his defensive energy all night, particularly during the third-quarter separation. Only minor offensive limitations kept this from being a straight A.

Quinten Post: A-

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 8 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 4-9 FG, 4-7 3PT, 0-0 FT, 25 MIN

Post delivered exactly what the Warriors needed: floor spacing, energy on the glass, and timely defensive rotations. His four made threes stretched the Clippers’ defense to its breaking point and allowed the offense to flow more freely in the half-court.

He also battled effectively on the boards and showed defensive awareness beyond his experience level. It was a highly efficient, high-impact performance with minimal mistakes.

Moses Moody: B+

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 3-9 FG, 3-7 3PT, 0-0 FT, 22 MIN

Moody hit several timely threes, including a key corner triple that energized the Warriors toward the end of the third quarter. He played with confidence, spacing the floor and crashing the glass when opportunities arose.

His defense was active and disciplined, preventing the Clippers from finding easy perimeter looks. This was an excellent example of how he elevates Golden State’s second unit with steady shooting and poise.

Brandin Podziemski: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 5-10 FG, 2-6 3PT, 0-0 FT, 27 MIN

Podziemski once again displayed his versatility, contributing across the board with scoring, rebounding, passing, and strong effort defense. His drives and reads helped stabilize the second unit, and he knocked down timely shots that prevented any Clippers push.

While efficiency wavered slightly from deep, he made up for it with toughness and control. A well-rounded performance that reinforced his growing importance.

Jonathan Kuminga: B-

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 4-11 FG, 1-2 3PT, 0-1 FT, 26 MIN

Kuminga had an uneven offensive night but still made his presence felt with athletic play and active defense. His shot selection wavered at times, yet he continued to attack and stayed engaged on the boards. His perimeter defense on Leonard and various Clippers wings provided real value, even if the box score didn’t fully capture it. The scoring inconsistency and turnovers held him back from a higher mark.

Al Horford: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 1-5 FG, 0-3 3PT, 0-0 FT, 21 MIN

Horford provided some veteran presence but struggled with his shot and couldn’t fully anchor the second-unit defense. His rebounding was solid, and he made correct reads, yet the lack of offensive rhythm bogged down several half-court possessions. Still, his communication and positioning kept the Warriors from losing control of the game during bench stretches. An average outing from a veteran who can offer more on another night.

Buddy Hield: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1-2 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-0 FT, 10 MIN

Hield didn’t see enough minutes to get into a real offensive flow, but his one bucket came at a helpful moment for the second unit. His defense remains a question mark, and the Clippers targeted him in a couple of actions, though Golden State’s team structure protected him. He competed on the glass and played within the offense, but never got the chance to ignite from deep. A quiet, neutral-impact performance.

Will Richard: N/A

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 2-3 FG, 1-2 3PT, 0-0 FT, 6 MIN

Richard made the most of his limited minutes by knocking down a three, attacking decisively, and showing defensive activity. He looked confident and purposeful, a good sign for a young player fighting for rotation consideration. The defensive lapses were understandable given his experience, but he brought energy and clean execution offensively. A promising short outing with tangible positive impact.

Gary Payton II: N/A

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 5 MIN

Payton’s usual defensive chaos never materialized, partly due to limited minutes and partly due to the Clippers’ slow, half-court offense. He recorded a block but otherwise didn’t generate a notable disruption, and Golden State couldn’t get out in transition with him on the floor. Offensively, he provided nothing, and his stint ended quickly as the Warriors turned to other options. Not his night, but largely due to matchup flow.

Pat Spencer: N/A

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 3 MIN

Spencer’s brief run didn’t move the needle much, though he competed hard on both ends. He missed his lone shot and didn’t have enough time to facilitate or show his secondary playmaking skillset. Defensively, he stayed in front and executed the scheme, but didn’t create any positive swings. A minimal-impact shift consistent with deep rotation minutes.

Trayce Jackson-Davis: N/A

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-0 FT, 3 MIN

TJD didn’t have much time to leave a mark, but in his short stint, he struggled to assert himself physically or generate any momentum inside. His screen-setting and positioning were fine, but he neither impacted the glass nor helped stabilize the second unit. It wasn’t destructive, just uneventful in a game where the Warriors didn’t need much from him.

Gui Santos: N/A

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0-2 FG, 0-2 3PT, 0-0 FT, 5 MIN

Santos looked rushed in his short minutes, forcing a couple of quick threes that never found the rim and failing to make a defensive impact. His decision-making didn’t match the game’s pace, and the Clippers took advantage of a couple of misalignments. These were tough minutes for the bench, and Santos didn’t provide the spark Golden State needed. A forgettable cameo, but not one that changes his standing in the rotation.