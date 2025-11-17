Everything LeBron James Said After First Lakers Practice Of The Season

LeBron James last suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers during the team’s final game of the postseason series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Almost a month into the 2025-26 season now, LeBron James appears to be closing in on his return.

Coming off his first practice with the Purple and Gold this season, James addressed several topics while speaking with the media afterwards. James initially fielded questions about the team and how being on the sidelines helped him observe its performance.

“Seen a lot,” he said. “Obviously, the road trip went pretty good. It was a good way to end the road trip in Milwaukee, that back-to-back starting in New Orleans. So those few games were very key. Guys have just been, everybody enjoys being around each other, and loves playing for one another. A lot of guys are sacrificing.”

“For me, just seeing ways I can fit in organically. Right off the top, I know ways I can help this team right away when I am put back in the lineup.”

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin followed up by asking the Lakers superstar what he missed about the team after being sidelined for an extended period of time. He responded, “I missed these guys. Just seeing them go out there and working. I love the work, I love the process of working.”

“I don’t miss the travel. I’m about to be 41 years old. I was happy sitting at home on my couch after working out,” he joked. “I don’t miss the travel, but I do miss the competition.”

LeBron James also shed light on his approach toward dealing with sciatica, adding that he had also been suffering from the injury in the offseason two years ago.

“If you had it, then you know what the hell it’s about,” James stated, seemingly addressing the critique he faced from different sources about taking time off to recover. “If you ain’t never had it, and people making jokes about it, I pray you never get it. It’s not fun.”

After discussing his injuries and thoughts on his imminent return, LeBron James detailed his takeaways from his first practice with the new Lakers squad and the process of returning to game shape.

“I mean, that’s expected. Obviously, my lungs feel like a newborn baby,” he shared. “I’ve got to get my lungs back up to a grown man. My voice is already gone. One day back, barking out calls, assignments, and stuff. Gotta get my voice working again. Need a lot of tea and rest tonight.”

The Lakers made significant roster changes this offseason. With the need to adjust and build chemistry within the unit, James’ return to practice is a largely positive sign. As more players become available after recovering from injury, the Purple and Gold seem to be on the verge of finally being at full strength.

LeBron James Discusses Role With Team Moving Forward

The Los Angeles Lakers have looked fairly competitive even in the absence of LeBron James this season. With Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves playing a significant role in spurring the team forward, some sources noted that James’ return could be counterproductive to the team’s current flow.

On this note, James detailed his role with the team after returning to the floor. He said, “I’m a ball player. Best thing about me and the way I’ve built my game over my whole life, since I was in little league, I’ve never had a position.”

“Spo [Erik Spoelstra] always used to say positionless basketball, be positionless,” he continued. “There’s not one team, one club, in the world that I can’t fit in and play for. I can do everything on the floor.”

James’ ability to contribute to a winning cause has never been in question. Having averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game on 51.3% shooting from the field last season, it is evident that the superstar remains a productive player even in the final stages of his career.

With reports stating that LeBron James could be back in action as soon as Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz at home, the Lakers will certainly hope to see their superstar suit up for the first time this season.