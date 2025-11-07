Paul Pierce Thinks Lakers Would Be Better Off Without LeBron James

Paul Pierce thinks it’s time for the Lakers to move on. Speaking on KG Certified, the Hall of Famer said he would trade LeBron James if he were running the team, arguing that Los Angeles needs to think long-term after what he called a dead-end playoff ceiling.

“If I’m the GM, I’d trade LeBron James,” Pierce said. “We already saw what it looked like last year. We got swept. I’m just trying to develop for the future. They’re gonna get swept this year, this team.”

Pierce doubled down by listing several teams he believes are already ahead of the Lakers in the Western Conference standings and title race.

“Right now, I’ve got Houston beating them, I’ve got OKC better than them. Denver is better than them, and they might not want to see Golden State… I’m telling you, the Lakers gotta trade him [LeBron]. If they add some other little pieces, then they’ve got a shot cuz they get more.”

Trading LeBron James was once an unfathomable concept. He’s a one-of-a-kind talent and the type of athlete who comes around once in a generation. To date, James has never been traded in over 22 seasons, nothing is off the table in today’s NBA.

In a league where someone like Luka Doncic can be moved against his wishes, no player is truly safe from the trade market. For James, now 40 years old, that means even he is subject to change, though he still holds more control than most.

On his current contract, LeBron has a no-trade clause, meaning the Lakers will need his direct approval to include him in any deal. It gives the four-time MVP ultimate veto power and the ability to block any undesired move from Los Angeles.

The catch is that LeBron only has one year left on his deal. With no extension on the table, he’s headed for free agency in the summer of 2026 and will have some big decisions to make.

Until then, James will only approve a trade under the right conditions. While it’s no secret that his relationship with the Lakers is strained right now, he won’t join just any team. At this stage of his career, he’s playing to win, and that means he doesn’t have the patience for losing situations.

Fortunately, at 7-2, the Lakers have gotten off to a strong start this season, decreasing the odds of an early departure for LeBron. While he has yet to make his debut this year, progress has been steady as he targets a mid-November return.

For now, LeBron is still locked in with the Lakers, even though his role has never looked so different. The Lakers may not be his team anymore, but that doesn’t mean he’s ready to abandon everything he’s built there.

Whether the Lakers ultimately decide to trade LeBron or ride it out to the end, the pressure is building on both sides. Pierce’s comments may sound harsh, but they reflect a growing belief around the league that it might be time to start thinking about life after LeBron. The only question now is whether the Lakers will pull the trigger before James does.