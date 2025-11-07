Mavericks Could Trade Two Veteran Players, Lakers Have Interest In One

Mavericks are exploring potential trade options for Klay Thompson and could also move Daniel Gafford.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Feb 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) reacts after a rebound against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks could be making moves before the trade deadline. According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the team is expected to explore the market for Klay Thompson and may also consider parting ways with center Daniel Gafford.

“It is no secret that Harrison and the Mavericks’ front office will explore what return exists for Klay Thompson before the trade deadline, and several teams are monitoring Daniel Gafford’s status,” Siegel reported. “The 27-year-old center recently signed a three-year, $60 million contract extension this offseason, but he remains trade eligible this season.”

Right now, the Mavericks aren’t rushing into anything. They’re not operating in panic mode or looking to sell off assets, but rival teams are keeping a close eye on the situation. One of those teams, according to Siegel, is the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Coincidentally enough, one of the teams with a strong interest in Gafford dating back to last season is the Los Angeles Lakers, sources said,” Siegel added. “Could we see a reunion between Luka Doncic and Gafford in Los Angeles in February?”

The Mavericks are experiencing some major turbulence this season. After trading Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, they declared their intentions to win now, but the results have trended in the opposite direction so far.

At 2-6, the Mavs are dead last in the standings with Kyrie Irving still out and Davis showing his usual display of inconsistency. That’s on top of Cooper Flagg’s early struggles, which have been a source of major frustration.

At this point, anything is on the table for the Mavericks, including parting ways with their starting center. At 6-foot-10, Gafford is a bit undersized for the position, but he makes up for it with his strength and versatility around the rim.

For the Lakers, Gafford would not be a replacement for Deandre Ayton, but he’d serve as a reliable and highly effective backup, pushing Jaxson Hayes to the third-string rotation. In three games this season, he’s averaging 12.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

As for Thompson, his ongoing shooting woes have been detrimental to the Mavericks, but the trade market for him is much more limited than it is for Gafford. At 35 years old, and having suffered two major injuries, Klay’s value is at an all-time low and it will likely stay that way until he starts playing better this season.

In the end, this is hardly the season the Mavericks were hoping for, but it’s a situation of their own making. Instead of leaning on their young franchise superstar, Luka Doncic, they bet everything on the play of an older, injury-prone core.

The only way out now is the trade market, but the Mavs aren’t ready to give up just yet. With a few lucky breaks, their season could easily turn around. If it doesn’t, however, things could get very interesting, very quickly.

That’s why the next few weeks will be so important. If Dallas can find some momentum and string together wins, they might stick with what they’ve got. But if the losses keep piling up, players like Gafford and Thompson will be at the center of every trade call. For a team on the brink, the clock is already ticking.

TAGGED:
