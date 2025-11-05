Klay Thompson Benched By Mavericks In Controversial Decision

Klay Thompson is officially headed to the bench. For the first time since joining the Mavericks, the five-time All-Star will come off the bench as Dallas faces the New Orleans Pelicans tonight.

“Klay Thompson will come off the bench for the first time in a Mavericks uniform tonight,” reported ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

In his place, the Mavericks are starting D’Angelo Russell, Max Christie, Cooper Flagg, P.J. Washington Jr., and Daniel Gafford. The decision comes as Thompson continues to struggle this season, averaging just 8.1 points on 31.8 percent shooting from the field and 26.2 percent from three.

As a four-time champion with a legacy as one of the greatest shooters ever, Klay was accustomed to greatness during his stint with the Warriors. He experienced the pinnacle of success in the NBA and proved that he was a natural-born winner. Ever since he left the Warriors, however, Klay’s decline has been swift and steep.

His averages are down across the board, and frustration is piling up as he attempts to shoot his way out of it. He finished with just five points, three rebounds, and three assists on an abysmal 22.2 percent shooting in the loss to Houston on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, D’Angelo Russell has been the lone bright spot for Dallas. As Klay has struggled, he’s been playing decent basketball lately with averages of 13.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game on 36.7 percent shooting.

While his efficiency isn’t the best, Russell’s shooting and playmaking have been huge for the Mavericks in this post-Luka era. His best game so far came against the Pistons on Sunday, when he posted 31 points, seven rebounds, and six assists on 58.8 percent shooting.

At 2-5 so far this season, it’s been an undoubtedly rough start for the Mavericks. Besides Klay’s struggles, they are without Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis, who are both dealing with injuries. Even their prized rookie, Cooper Flagg, has been slow to find a rhythm this season.

By mixing up the rotation like he did tonight, head coach Jason Kidd is sending a message that no player is above the team. Even for a legend and accomplished veteran like Klay Thompson, he has to earn his minutes just like everyone else.

What makes it even worse for Klay is that he left the Warriors in 2024 for this very same reason. He didn’t want to come off the bench for them, and now he’s being forced to take that role on a team that has completely lost its identity. At 35 years old, Thompson is clearly in the latter stages of his career, and this isn’t how he wanted it to end.

If Klay had his choice, he’d be a permanent starter for the Mavericks, and he’ll be looking to make a statement tonight in his first game off the bench. What happens next could very well determine the course of the season for everyone involved.

For now, Klay still believes he can help this team win, and tonight is his chance to prove it. If he responds the right way, this benching could be the spark he needs. But if the struggles continue, it might be time for the Mavericks to start looking at some tough long-term decisions.